Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Sequoia
3.7
3 reviews
Purchased 2018 Toyota 4Runner

Author, 12/13/2017
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
8 of 20 people found this review helpful

Tight fit for getting in 3rd row. When using the 3rd row there is no space left in the back, not even for a cooler. For the price there are no safety features that are included standard on the Camry & other vehicles, not even the option to add on. Running Board are very narrow, more like a toe board.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
It’s a rough ride

CLeigh, 03/24/2020
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I really wanted to love this vehicle due to its spaciousness and comfortable seats which are firm but somehow plush at the same time. The bad thing about this truck/suv is that it rides rough on highway. We’ve done everything we know and more to get rid of vibrations that are much ore than our truck. A very heavy vibration at speeds over 50 mph! The controls are also so far away that with the vibration and then that detail we are just going to get rid of the car after a year and take a loss. We love Toyota many times over but not this time!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Easy to drive and park

Gary Mantei, 05/31/2020
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Air ride is very nice, easy to access

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
