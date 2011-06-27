Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews
Purchased 2018 Toyota 4Runner
Tight fit for getting in 3rd row. When using the 3rd row there is no space left in the back, not even for a cooler. For the price there are no safety features that are included standard on the Camry & other vehicles, not even the option to add on. Running Board are very narrow, more like a toe board.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
It’s a rough ride
I really wanted to love this vehicle due to its spaciousness and comfortable seats which are firm but somehow plush at the same time. The bad thing about this truck/suv is that it rides rough on highway. We’ve done everything we know and more to get rid of vibrations that are much ore than our truck. A very heavy vibration at speeds over 50 mph! The controls are also so far away that with the vibration and then that detail we are just going to get rid of the car after a year and take a loss. We love Toyota many times over but not this time!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Easy to drive and park
Air ride is very nice, easy to access
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
