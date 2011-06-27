Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,183
|$36,970
|$37,822
|Clean
|$35,154
|$35,928
|$36,756
|Average
|$33,096
|$33,844
|$34,624
|Rough
|$31,038
|$31,760
|$32,493
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,354
|$41,030
|$42,811
|Clean
|$38,235
|$39,874
|$41,604
|Average
|$35,997
|$37,561
|$39,191
|Rough
|$33,758
|$35,248
|$36,778
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,237
|$48,738
|$50,343
|Clean
|$45,894
|$47,365
|$48,924
|Average
|$43,207
|$44,618
|$46,086
|Rough
|$40,520
|$41,870
|$43,249
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,129
|$43,027
|$45,040
|Clean
|$39,960
|$41,814
|$43,771
|Average
|$37,620
|$39,389
|$41,232
|Rough
|$35,281
|$36,964
|$38,693
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,833
|$33,674
|$35,620
|Clean
|$30,928
|$32,725
|$34,616
|Average
|$29,118
|$30,827
|$32,608
|Rough
|$27,307
|$28,929
|$30,601
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,955
|$46,496
|$48,141
|Clean
|$43,676
|$45,186
|$46,784
|Average
|$41,119
|$42,565
|$44,071
|Rough
|$38,562
|$39,944
|$41,357
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,666
|$36,196
|$37,822
|Clean
|$33,680
|$35,176
|$36,756
|Average
|$31,708
|$33,136
|$34,624
|Rough
|$29,737
|$31,096
|$32,493
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,210
|$49,281
|$50,438
|Clean
|$46,839
|$47,892
|$49,017
|Average
|$44,097
|$45,114
|$46,174
|Rough
|$41,355
|$42,336
|$43,331
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,257
|$43,253
|$45,369
|Clean
|$40,084
|$42,034
|$44,090
|Average
|$37,737
|$39,596
|$41,533
|Rough
|$35,390
|$37,158
|$38,976