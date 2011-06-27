  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,183$36,970$37,822
Clean$35,154$35,928$36,756
Average$33,096$33,844$34,624
Rough$31,038$31,760$32,493
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,354$41,030$42,811
Clean$38,235$39,874$41,604
Average$35,997$37,561$39,191
Rough$33,758$35,248$36,778
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,237$48,738$50,343
Clean$45,894$47,365$48,924
Average$43,207$44,618$46,086
Rough$40,520$41,870$43,249
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,129$43,027$45,040
Clean$39,960$41,814$43,771
Average$37,620$39,389$41,232
Rough$35,281$36,964$38,693
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,833$33,674$35,620
Clean$30,928$32,725$34,616
Average$29,118$30,827$32,608
Rough$27,307$28,929$30,601
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,955$46,496$48,141
Clean$43,676$45,186$46,784
Average$41,119$42,565$44,071
Rough$38,562$39,944$41,357
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,666$36,196$37,822
Clean$33,680$35,176$36,756
Average$31,708$33,136$34,624
Rough$29,737$31,096$32,493
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,210$49,281$50,438
Clean$46,839$47,892$49,017
Average$44,097$45,114$46,174
Rough$41,355$42,336$43,331
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,257$43,253$45,369
Clean$40,084$42,034$44,090
Average$37,737$39,596$41,533
Rough$35,390$37,158$38,976
FAQ

FAQ

What is the Blue Book Value of a 2017 Toyota Sequoia?

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Toyota Sequoia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,928 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,725 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
How much is a 2017 Toyota Sequoia worth?

A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sequoia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,928 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,725 if you're selling it as a private party.
How do I calculate the value of a 2017 Toyota Sequoia?

The value of a 2017 Toyota Sequoia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
Is the 2017 Toyota Sequoia a good car?

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Toyota Sequoia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Toyota Sequoia and see how it feels.
What is the value of a used 2017 Toyota Sequoia?

The value of a used 2017 Toyota Sequoia ranges from $27,307 to $35,620, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
Is the 2017 Toyota Sequoia a good value?

To understand if the 2017 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.