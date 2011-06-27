  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Toyota Sequoia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,480$26,849$29,419
Clean$22,266$25,472$27,911
Average$19,838$22,719$24,894
Rough$17,410$19,966$21,877
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,172$18,815$20,828
Clean$15,336$17,851$19,760
Average$13,664$15,921$17,624
Rough$11,991$13,992$15,489
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,907$19,922$22,216
Clean$16,033$18,900$21,077
Average$14,284$16,857$18,799
Rough$12,536$14,814$16,520
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,965$27,088$29,473
Clean$22,725$25,699$27,962
Average$20,247$22,921$24,940
Rough$17,769$20,143$21,918
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,422$23,822$26,413
Clean$19,366$22,601$25,058
Average$17,254$20,158$22,350
Rough$15,143$17,715$19,641
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,249$20,654$22,492
Clean$17,305$19,595$21,338
Average$15,418$17,477$19,032
Rough$13,531$15,359$16,726
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,359$23,687$26,221
Clean$19,306$22,472$24,877
Average$17,201$20,043$22,188
Rough$15,095$17,614$19,499
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,483$20,325$22,492
Clean$16,579$19,283$21,338
Average$14,771$17,199$19,032
Rough$12,963$15,115$16,726
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,409$22,491$24,840
Clean$18,406$21,338$23,567
Average$16,399$19,032$21,019
Rough$14,391$16,725$18,472
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,954$18,854$21,062
Clean$15,129$17,887$19,982
Average$13,479$15,954$17,822
Rough$11,829$14,020$15,662
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,279$25,557$28,056
Clean$21,127$24,247$26,617
Average$18,823$21,626$23,740
Rough$16,519$19,005$20,863
Sell my 2012 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Toyota Sequoia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,336 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,851 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sequoia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,336 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,851 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Toyota Sequoia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,336 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,851 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Toyota Sequoia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Toyota Sequoia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Toyota Sequoia ranges from $11,991 to $20,828, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.