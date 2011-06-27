Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,480
|$26,849
|$29,419
|Clean
|$22,266
|$25,472
|$27,911
|Average
|$19,838
|$22,719
|$24,894
|Rough
|$17,410
|$19,966
|$21,877
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,172
|$18,815
|$20,828
|Clean
|$15,336
|$17,851
|$19,760
|Average
|$13,664
|$15,921
|$17,624
|Rough
|$11,991
|$13,992
|$15,489
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,907
|$19,922
|$22,216
|Clean
|$16,033
|$18,900
|$21,077
|Average
|$14,284
|$16,857
|$18,799
|Rough
|$12,536
|$14,814
|$16,520
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,965
|$27,088
|$29,473
|Clean
|$22,725
|$25,699
|$27,962
|Average
|$20,247
|$22,921
|$24,940
|Rough
|$17,769
|$20,143
|$21,918
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,422
|$23,822
|$26,413
|Clean
|$19,366
|$22,601
|$25,058
|Average
|$17,254
|$20,158
|$22,350
|Rough
|$15,143
|$17,715
|$19,641
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,249
|$20,654
|$22,492
|Clean
|$17,305
|$19,595
|$21,338
|Average
|$15,418
|$17,477
|$19,032
|Rough
|$13,531
|$15,359
|$16,726
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,359
|$23,687
|$26,221
|Clean
|$19,306
|$22,472
|$24,877
|Average
|$17,201
|$20,043
|$22,188
|Rough
|$15,095
|$17,614
|$19,499
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,483
|$20,325
|$22,492
|Clean
|$16,579
|$19,283
|$21,338
|Average
|$14,771
|$17,199
|$19,032
|Rough
|$12,963
|$15,115
|$16,726
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,409
|$22,491
|$24,840
|Clean
|$18,406
|$21,338
|$23,567
|Average
|$16,399
|$19,032
|$21,019
|Rough
|$14,391
|$16,725
|$18,472
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,954
|$18,854
|$21,062
|Clean
|$15,129
|$17,887
|$19,982
|Average
|$13,479
|$15,954
|$17,822
|Rough
|$11,829
|$14,020
|$15,662
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,279
|$25,557
|$28,056
|Clean
|$21,127
|$24,247
|$26,617
|Average
|$18,823
|$21,626
|$23,740
|Rough
|$16,519
|$19,005
|$20,863