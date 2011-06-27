Used 2011 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews
For a full size SUV it's features are hard to beat
Our first Sequoia after 12 years with 2 expeditions. Very pleased so far. Believe the platinum is way overpriced when you compare the few extra options you get. We bought a limited with options of navigation and woodgrain interior on the dash ("molded dash applique"). Have to have the fold flat 3rd row, so that excludes GM, and this time decided to spend a little more to get a better quality interior (one of only a few complaints we had with the expedition). Hoping to have better resale value as well. We have been very pleased with the luxury feel of the interior and smooth ride. We did buy our LTD in another state and had it shipped. LTDs are hard to find/nonexistent in some areas.
Great SUV!!
Owned 2 Suburbans before this, won't buy anything else now. We weren't 4 blocks away from the dealership on the test drive and my wife said "this is what i want to drive". Much better vehicle to drive than a Suburban, rides better, quieter, handles better and the turning radius is 10x better than even a Tahoe. We pull a 5,000 lb boat with it and it doesn't even break a sweat. The engine and brakes are unbelievable! Inside everything is very functional and well thought out. Seating is very flexible, I have to say that the 2nd row has at least 6-8" more knee room than a Suburban. Plus the 2nd row slides forward to allow for more knee room in the 3rd row which is really nice.
Great SUV Expensive Repairs
Agree with most reviews about the initial quality of vehicle. However, I have now had two major repairs in under 100k miles and all in past year. First was $3800 for seals on engine. Second is $4900 for ride level control and steering issue. Also still need to fix interior trim that essentially melted on driver door interior panel. Finally will need to replace most the rubber on windows and grill. This isn't including standard maintenance. This vehicle is used in urban environment. Toyota dealerships performed repairs. Will be selling before the truly awesome Ford Extended Warranty expires. I had hoped to keep this vehicle for at least 10 years based on Toyota reliability but now too risky without an extended warranty especially at the prices on the vehicle - still paying on car don't expect to be paying a year of payments on repairs. It seats 7 adults comfortable. Update: Now at 106k miles. No additional repairs. Still drives tight. Still get compliments on look and interior. Most think newer vehicle and are surprise when say 6 years old and 100k miles.
275,000 miles and runs like new
i have 2 previous toyota's with over 350k miles with zero problems. my current sequoia has 275,000 miles and runs like new. comfortable, quiet and dependable.
DuckTapeEngineer
Great SUV. Our purpose was to have towing capability of 7000lbs easily and have an interior (eliminating trucks). All SUV's in this category have great front seats and comprable 2nd rows but the 3rd row was the best by far. Around town, gas mileage can be all over the map. Driving without trying to be efficient - expect 13 mpg / but if you try hard and learn - 16 - 17 is possible. Remember there is substantial push after getting off the gas. Speed is the key to mpg with something of this size. For 2011, getting in and out of 4WD occurs below 45mph - resolved in later models.
