Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,452
|$18,023
|$19,829
|Clean
|$14,580
|$17,015
|$18,719
|Average
|$12,836
|$14,997
|$16,500
|Rough
|$11,092
|$12,980
|$14,280
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,694
|$16,439
|$18,362
|Clean
|$12,921
|$15,519
|$17,335
|Average
|$11,376
|$13,678
|$15,279
|Rough
|$9,830
|$11,838
|$13,224
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,508
|$16,482
|$18,567
|Clean
|$12,746
|$15,560
|$17,528
|Average
|$11,221
|$13,715
|$15,450
|Rough
|$9,696
|$11,870
|$13,371
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,805
|$17,758
|$19,829
|Clean
|$13,969
|$16,765
|$18,719
|Average
|$12,298
|$14,777
|$16,500
|Rough
|$10,627
|$12,789
|$14,280
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,199
|$22,721
|$25,193
|Clean
|$18,115
|$21,449
|$23,783
|Average
|$15,948
|$18,906
|$20,963
|Rough
|$13,782
|$16,363
|$18,143
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,661
|$24,077
|$26,476
|Clean
|$19,495
|$22,729
|$24,994
|Average
|$17,163
|$20,034
|$22,031
|Rough
|$14,831
|$17,339
|$19,067
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,691
|$21,238
|$23,723
|Clean
|$16,693
|$20,049
|$22,395
|Average
|$14,696
|$17,672
|$19,740
|Rough
|$12,699
|$15,294
|$17,084
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,865
|$20,162
|$22,474
|Clean
|$15,914
|$19,034
|$21,216
|Average
|$14,010
|$16,777
|$18,700
|Rough
|$12,106
|$14,520
|$16,185
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,243
|$23,876
|$26,427
|Clean
|$19,101
|$22,540
|$24,948
|Average
|$16,816
|$19,867
|$21,990
|Rough
|$14,531
|$17,195
|$19,031
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,317
|$17,414
|$19,585
|Clean
|$13,509
|$16,440
|$18,489
|Average
|$11,893
|$14,490
|$16,297
|Rough
|$10,277
|$12,541
|$14,105
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,747
|$21,363
|$23,897
|Clean
|$16,745
|$20,167
|$22,559
|Average
|$14,742
|$17,776
|$19,884
|Rough
|$12,739
|$15,385
|$17,209