2011 Toyota Sequoia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,452$18,023$19,829
Clean$14,580$17,015$18,719
Average$12,836$14,997$16,500
Rough$11,092$12,980$14,280
Sell my 2011 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,694$16,439$18,362
Clean$12,921$15,519$17,335
Average$11,376$13,678$15,279
Rough$9,830$11,838$13,224
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,508$16,482$18,567
Clean$12,746$15,560$17,528
Average$11,221$13,715$15,450
Rough$9,696$11,870$13,371
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,805$17,758$19,829
Clean$13,969$16,765$18,719
Average$12,298$14,777$16,500
Rough$10,627$12,789$14,280
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,199$22,721$25,193
Clean$18,115$21,449$23,783
Average$15,948$18,906$20,963
Rough$13,782$16,363$18,143
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,661$24,077$26,476
Clean$19,495$22,729$24,994
Average$17,163$20,034$22,031
Rough$14,831$17,339$19,067
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,691$21,238$23,723
Clean$16,693$20,049$22,395
Average$14,696$17,672$19,740
Rough$12,699$15,294$17,084
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,865$20,162$22,474
Clean$15,914$19,034$21,216
Average$14,010$16,777$18,700
Rough$12,106$14,520$16,185
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,243$23,876$26,427
Clean$19,101$22,540$24,948
Average$16,816$19,867$21,990
Rough$14,531$17,195$19,031
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,317$17,414$19,585
Clean$13,509$16,440$18,489
Average$11,893$14,490$16,297
Rough$10,277$12,541$14,105
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,747$21,363$23,897
Clean$16,745$20,167$22,559
Average$14,742$17,776$19,884
Rough$12,739$15,385$17,209
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Toyota Sequoia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,921 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,519 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sequoia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,921 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,519 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Toyota Sequoia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,921 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,519 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Toyota Sequoia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Toyota Sequoia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Toyota Sequoia ranges from $9,830 to $18,362, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.