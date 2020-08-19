Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

1,109 listings
Volt Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,109 listings
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    38,873 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,999

    $2,700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    61,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,919

    $2,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    95,569 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $7,971

    $1,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    111,467 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,374 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    102,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,480

    $1,694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    67,510 miles

    $9,995

    $1,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    87,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,999

    $1,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    18,820 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    84,395 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    27,943 miles

    $11,995

    $1,484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    56,730 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,750

    $1,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    68,222 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,991

    $1,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    38,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,600

    $708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    83,278 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    96,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $1,189 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    97,378 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,399

    $696 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    43,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $1,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Volt

    77,843 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,250

    $228 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,109 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Volt

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Volt
Overall Consumer Rating
4.572 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
2013 Volt
11buster,11/06/2012
Traded in a C5 Vette for a 2013 red metallic Volt. Have driven about 400 miles in 10 days. Love the car - used 0.7 gal. Gas. Chevy had a $2,000 rebate, coupled with a $7,500 Fed tax rebate and a $2,000 state tax rebate, takes the cost down to $30,000. Factor in about $2,000 fuel savings per year, and the car makes economic sense. Build quality is excellent, as is integration of car operation, electronics and screen displays. Also right thing to do for the environment to cut emissions. With our local electric rates, cost per gas gal equivalent is about $0.70. Car is smooth and provides a pleasant driving experience, plus you are driving the future, not the past.
Report abuse
