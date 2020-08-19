Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts

FOR SALE: 2013 Chevrolet Volt6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! HEATED SEATS! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA!2013 Chevrolet Volt is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'The 2013 Chevy Volt provides the best all-electric range of any plug-in hybrid, plus gasoline-fueled peace of mind that all-electric competitors can't match. But it's pricey for what you get.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Low monthly fuel cost in normal driving- useful 300-mile maximum range- appealing standard features- excellent crash test scores.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Direct_drive

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

98 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1RD6E43DU139721

Stock: 11-3739

Certified Pre-Owned: No

