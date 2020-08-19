Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me
- 38,873 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,999$2,700 Below Market
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2013 chevrolet volt drive great!!!!!very CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWW.AUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. *** PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6E43DU126385
Stock: D200513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,919$2,960 Below Market
Arnold Chevrolet Buick - West Babylon / New York
NICE CONDITION AND GREAT MPG'S. GET GREEN WITH THIS CHEVY VOLT. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White Diamond Tricoat 2013 Chevrolet Volt FWD Single Reduction Gear Voltec Electric Drive Unit **VERY CLEAN AND INSPECTED THOROUGHLY IN AND OUT**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, ***MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER TO GET SPECIAL ONLINE PRICING!**, *LEATHER SEATS*. DON'T BE FOOLED BY HIGH MILEAGE CARS AND TRUCKS FOR A LOWER PRICE! Our competitors hope you don't see our low miles AND low prices! We offer very competitive rates and we can even work with your credit union to make your purchase a breeze. Our finance department can make the toughest credit situations and enjoyable experience. Give us a shot and you'll be glad you did. Recent Arrival! 35/40 City/Highway MPG Our ONLINE PRICING MISSION at Arnold Chevrolet Buick is to present value pricing to all of our customers. That is achieved by polling many pricing websites daily. This will ensure that you receive real time Value Pricing on EVERY pre-owned vehicle we sell. WE DO NOT ARTIFICIALLY INFLATE OUR PRICES with the hope of winning a negotiating contest with you. We put our best foot forward. We have been around for decades and we realize this is the best approach for our customers. Please call with any questions you may have. Arnold Chevrolet Buick is proud of it's many years of selling quality, pre-owned cars and trucks. Just pop by for a test drive and let's make it happen. Al Dobbs Sales Manager Arnold Chevrolet Buick (631)422-3700 x 118 for quick service. PRICES ONLY GOOD WITH COPY OF THIS AD SHOWING DATE, PRICE AND STOCK NUMBER. PRICES NOT VALID ON PRIOR DEALS WRITTEN. MUST PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL TO RECEIVE INTERNET PRICING.***** Dealer prep fee of $395 gets added to all pre-owned vehicles in stock. MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER TO RECEIVE THIS SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E42DU143263
Stock: 8488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 95,569 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,971$1,544 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2013 Chevrolet Volt 5dr HB..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6E45DU108608
Stock: X108608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 111,467 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,374 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2013 Chevy Volt Hybrid Premium 4 Dr Hatchback 1 Owner, New Tires, Premium Pkg, Enhanced Safety Pkg, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, BOSE Sound System, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Comfort Package, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Navigation System, Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Spoiler, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. Premium Trim Package(EW4) leather-appointed seat trim(N30) leather-wrapped steering wheel(KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats and (DA1) rear seat armrestfront passenger seats(DA1) rear seat armrest$1,395Enhanced Safety Package 1(DD8) auto-dimming inside rearview mirror(UD7) Rear Park Assist and (UVC) Rear Vision Camera(UVC) Rear Vision Camera$575Enhanced Safety Package 2(UDF) Front Park Assist(UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning(UFL) Lane Departure Warning$595
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6E40DU101444
Stock: AT12883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 102,289 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,480$1,694 Below Market
Hugh White Chevrolet Buick - Lancaster / Ohio
NEW PRICE! 2013 Chevrolet Volt in White Diamond with Jet Black Leather. Clean Carfax! Equipped with, Premium Trim Pkg, Chevrolet MyLink with Navigation, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Sirius XM Radio, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Driver & Passenger Front Seats and 7 5-Spoke Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels.You can view our entire inventory at www.VisitHughWhite.com or, if you'd like to schedule a test drive, you can call us at 740-653-2091 or email us at leads@HughWhiteLancaster.com. We look forward to assisting you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6E44DU109918
Stock: 15597600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 67,510 miles
$9,995$1,474 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX**NAVIGATION SYSTEM **ENHANCED SAFETY PACKAGE**PREMIUM TRIM PACKAGE**1.4 I4 HYBRID**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Heated Seats, **Premium Sound, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Enhanced Safety Pack 2, Forward Collision Alert, Front Park Assist, Heated Driver & Passenger Front Seats, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Premium Door Trim w/Layered Graphics (DISC), Premium Trim Pkg w/Premium Graphic Door (DISC), Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, Rear Park Assist. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2013 Chevrolet Volt Base FWD Hybrid Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E49DU130333
Stock: 30602A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 87,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999$1,557 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2013 Chevrolet Volt 4dr 5dr Hatchback features a 1.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a 1 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E49DU139209
Stock: CYC-139209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 18,820 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$12,999$820 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $39,145*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 08/11/2023 OR 17,837 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW MPGe combined: 98 The 2013 Chevrolet Volt is not an electric car. In some ways, it's actually better than an electric car. The Volt belongs to a new class of environmentally-friendly models known as plug-in hybrids. In simple terms, a plug-in hybrid runs on pure electric power for a given distance, then switches over to a gasoline-electric powertrain similar to that of regular hybrids. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, remote ignition, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, OnStar emergency communications, MyLink (which includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice-controlled audio functions and enhanced smartphone integration) and a six-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface. FEATURES FWD Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Navigation from Telematics Satellite Radio Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6E48DU112880
Stock: 112880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 84,395 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000
Zeck Chevrolet - Purcell / Oklahoma
***One Owner*** ***12 month 12,000 mile Chevy Bumper To Bumper Warranty*** This is a one owner 2013 Chevrolet Volt. It's equipped with bluetooth, power windows and locks, cruise control, mp3 capable cd player, steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, 17' aluminum wheels and more. Live far away? Shipping available anywhere in the U.S.!! 35 minutes from OKC airport. We will transfer this from our Oklahoma City location to our Kansas City location with a $299 transfer fee. To see how easy it is to do business at Zeck Chevrolet, call or text Whitney Pakenham at 913..306..5255!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RE6E48DU117047
Stock: GCBA1617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 27,943 miles
$11,995$1,484 Below Market
Endeavor Auto Sales - Manville / New Jersey
Like New One Owner Clean History 2013 Chevy Volt Premium with only 29k miles. This vehicle is a Plug In Hybrid that works off of Electric and Gasoline. This car is loaded with 17 Sport Alloy Wheel with Black Inserts Remote Start Hands Free Calling Backup Camera Navigation. Rear Parking Sensors Automatic Climate Control On-Star and much more. This vehicle comes with a Charger. This vehicle can charge on either 110W or 220W. EPA-estimated 38-mile all-electric range based on 98 MPGe (electric); 35 MPG city/40 highway (gas).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6E49DU144408
Stock: 144408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,730 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,750$1,107 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1336856 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RE6E44DU104618
Stock: c196112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 68,222 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,991$1,314 Below Market
Auto Republic Santa Ana - Santa Ana / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RE6E41DU136474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,600$708 Below Market
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Super Clean Hybrid!! Low Miles!! Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6E41DU124837
Stock: 14685D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 83,278 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$526 Below Market
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Our 2013 Chevrolet Volt is shown in Black is much more than a futuristic machine. Powered by a 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that is coupled with an Electric Motor that offers a combined 149hp tethered to an Automatic transmission that allows Volt to secure near 400 miles per tank. Imagine earning near 40mpg on the highway in this Front Wheel Drive and see we have perfected this machine for drivers just like you. They say that Volt drivers who charge regularly are averaging 900 miles, or about a month, between fill-ups. Inside our Volt, you will see that the futuristic feel is all around you from high-tech seating to one of the most advanced dash setups on the planet. Settle into this ultra-comfortable haven and enjoy high-end audio while you plan your destination. You will enjoy the heated front leather seats on those cold mornings. Our Chevrolet Volt was one of the most awarded cars when it was launched and has also received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for safety from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This fantastic award proves that smart and safe can co-exist with a gain to your bottom line. High-performance features, stylish good looks, and all the high-tech amenities await you. Don't delay another day! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E47DU112946
Stock: 19142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 96,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000$1,189 Below Market
Carbiz - Laurel / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6E44DU129599
Stock: 22031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,378 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,399$696 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2013 Chevrolet Volt6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! HEATED SEATS! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA!2013 Chevrolet Volt is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'The 2013 Chevy Volt provides the best all-electric range of any plug-in hybrid, plus gasoline-fueled peace of mind that all-electric competitors can't match. But it's pricey for what you get.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Low monthly fuel cost in normal driving- useful 300-mile maximum range- appealing standard features- excellent crash test scores.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6E43DU139721
Stock: 11-3739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,364 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
REDUCED FROM $13,995!, $1,900 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 40 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 43,828! Leather, ENHANCED SAFETY PACKAGE 2, WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) 5-SPOKE FORGED POLISHED ALUMINUM, Remote Engine Start CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start Rear Spoiler, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM TRIM PACKAGE includes (EW4) leather-appointed seat trim, (N30) leather-wrapped steering wheel, (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats and (DA1) rear seat armrest, ENHANCED SAFETY PACKAGE 2 includes (UDF) Front Park Assist, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) 5-SPOKE FORGED POLISHED ALUMINUM, ENHANCED SAFETY PACKAGE 1 includes (DD8) auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, (UD7) Rear Park Assist and (UVC) Rear Vision Camera, ENGINE, RANGE EXTENDER, 1.4L INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE (83 hp [62 kW]), requires premium fuel (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK includes 7" diagonal color touch-screen display (STD). Non-Smoker vehicle A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $13,995. MORE ABOUT US: Our commitment to treating you in a neighborly fashion extends from our inventories and auto repair service to our no-frills, easy-to-comprehend auto financing. This comes not only in the form of car loans and leasing service for drivers from Redding, Chico, Red Bluff and Shasta Lake, but a tenacious spirit dedicated to getting the flexible terms you deserve. Please feel free to explore our entire site and see all of the products, services, and pre-buy car research we have to offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RB6E47DU141767
Stock: DU141767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 77,843 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,250$228 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, ONLY 2 OWNERS, GPS.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# DU127561 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $425 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation!This front wheel drive 2013 Chevrolet Volt Base features an impressive 4cyl, 1.4l, 149.0hp Engine with a Cyber Gray Metallic Exterior with a Jet Black Fabric Interior. With only 77,843 miles this 2013 Chevrolet Volt is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2013 Chevrolet Volt in Delaware,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# DU127561 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2013 Chevrolet Volt Base ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2013 Chevrolet Volt Base! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 40.0 Highway MPG and 35.0 City MPG! This Chevrolet Volt comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 1.4l, 149.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tires - Front Performance, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Compass, Cloth Seats, Cargo Shade, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Floor Mats*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Aluminum Wheels, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Emergency communication system, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Overhead airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Knee AirBag, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6E41DU127561
Stock: DU127561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
