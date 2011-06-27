Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,316
|$12,251
|$14,004
|Clean
|$9,683
|$11,511
|$13,120
|Average
|$8,416
|$10,030
|$11,351
|Rough
|$7,149
|$8,549
|$9,582
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,396
|$15,482
|$17,403
|Clean
|$12,574
|$14,547
|$16,304
|Average
|$10,929
|$12,675
|$14,106
|Rough
|$9,284
|$10,804
|$11,908