Used 2013 Ford C-Max Energi for Sale Near Me

This Ford C-Max Energi has a strong Gas/Electric I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Carfax reports 19 Service Records. Variable intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers, Trip computer -inc: compass, outside temp gauge, clock, odometer, tachometer, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tire mobility kit, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, vehicle health report, SYNC services 3-year prepaid subscription w/GPS based turn-by-turn driving directions & traffic reports & info services. SOS Post-Crash Alert, Smart occupant sensing airbags, Smart gauge w/EcoGuide, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Simulated metal door & instrument panel trim, Shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: front seat pretensioners & adjustable upper anchors, Reverse sensing system, Remote liftgate release, Remote Keyless Entry, Regenerative braking system. Carfax reports: 19 Service Records. No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

38 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP5CU9DL520619

Stock: 200644A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-10-2020