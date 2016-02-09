Used 2013 Ford C-Max Energi for Sale Near Me
378 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 104,415 miles
$6,995$1,238 Below Market
- 74,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,479$1,320 Below Market
- 83,571 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,988
- 55,817 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,300$974 Below Market
- 36,356 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500$592 Below Market
- 112,872 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,970$908 Below Market
- 100,575 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
- 51,183 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$329 Below Market
- 113,230 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
- 70,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,998
- 79,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,998
- 63,522 miles
$9,998
- 74,534 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,598
- 67,423 milesDelivery Available*
$11,990
- 71,389 milesDelivery Available*
$11,990
- 100,813 miles
$8,788
- 132,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,895
- 68,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$1,967 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford C-Max Energi searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford C-Max Energi
Read recent reviews for the Ford C-Max Energi
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.933 Reviews
Report abuse
dathomir,06/17/2014
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Purchased last month (May), one of the last 2013's on the dealers lot and purchased for well below invoice and 0% for 72. Originally was going to purchase a Focus Electric, but with range anxiety and needing more room, the C-Max Energi was the smarter choice. Even with a battery pack in the trunk, can fit a stroller out back, will swallow groceries with ease, and with the rear seats down, a wheelchair will fit. Car sees 80% city driving and 20% freeway, achieving 120 mpge (EV mode) and 53 mpg (hybrid mode). On a 120v charge, range is 26 miles and haven't been to the gas station in over a month! Made the right choice with this car, love it! ****UPDATED REVIEW - 09/02/16**** Close to 2.5 years of ownership and continue to love this car, very fun, handles great, and fairly efficient too. For daily usage regular family usage, plenty of space to haul --My AER (Actual Electrical Range) from a single charged ranges from 23-25 and no hyper milling. --Have taken trips from OC to Santa Cruz to SF (which includes a steep grade and many hills) w/o any issues, average 75 mph, MPG = 37 with EV range leftover and little more than a quarter tank of gas left. This is with wife, 1 year old, luggage, and other stuff packed into the car. On the way back to LA observed 38 MPG. --Trip from OC to San Diego over the summer, saw 40 MPG going down, and 41 MPG on the way back. --Local trips form OC to Santa Monica/Hollywood/Pasadena/Costa Mesa, etc observed 53 - 57 MPG. --Current Lifetime MPG = 150.2. Haven't looked at Lifetime MPGe number so will update this later. --Car is driven in pure EV 85% of the time since purchased. Gas station visits are anywhere from 3-4 months between fill-ups. NEGATIVES - not very many but interior wise, door card for front doors feel flimsy and squeaks when pushed in. Car is still under warranty, so will take it for that. ****UPDATED REVIEW - 10/16/19**** --still a wonderful car. Current mileage = 50,972. --commute has changed slightly since last update. --installed Level 2 charging at home. --AER now ranges from 16-18, getting about 4.1 - 4.3 kWh from empty to full charge before gas engine kicks in. --est. HVB capacity 76% thus has degraded about 24%.
Related Ford C-Max Energi info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Buick Cascada 2016
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Expedition Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Milwaukee WI
- Used Ford Flex Evansville IN
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Kansas City MO
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Hollywood FL
- Used Ford Taurus X Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Taurus X Minneapolis MN
- Used Ford Expedition Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Ontario CA
- Used Ford Fiesta Dayton OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Harrisburg PA
- Used Ford Mustang 2015 Beaumont TX
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.