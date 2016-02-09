Used 2013 Ford C-Max Energi for Sale Near Me

378 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C-Max Energi Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 378 listings
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in White
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    104,415 miles
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    74,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,479

    $1,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Black
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    83,571 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    55,817 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,300

    $974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    36,356 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,500

    $592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    112,872 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,970

    $908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    100,575 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Black
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    51,183 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    $329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in White
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    113,230 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    70,351 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    79,116 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in White
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    63,522 miles

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    74,534 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,598

    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    67,423 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    71,389 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Black
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    100,813 miles
    Fair Deal

    $8,788

    Details
  • 2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in White
    used

    2013 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    132,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,895

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    68,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $1,967 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford C-Max Energi searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 378 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford C-Max Energi
  4. Used 2013 Ford C-Max Energi

Consumer Reviews for the Ford C-Max Energi

Read recent reviews for the Ford C-Max Energi
Overall Consumer Rating
3.933 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (18%)
2013 C-Max Energi SEL with all the goodies.
dathomir,06/17/2014
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Purchased last month (May), one of the last 2013's on the dealers lot and purchased for well below invoice and 0% for 72. Originally was going to purchase a Focus Electric, but with range anxiety and needing more room, the C-Max Energi was the smarter choice. Even with a battery pack in the trunk, can fit a stroller out back, will swallow groceries with ease, and with the rear seats down, a wheelchair will fit. Car sees 80% city driving and 20% freeway, achieving 120 mpge (EV mode) and 53 mpg (hybrid mode). On a 120v charge, range is 26 miles and haven't been to the gas station in over a month! Made the right choice with this car, love it! ****UPDATED REVIEW - 09/02/16**** Close to 2.5 years of ownership and continue to love this car, very fun, handles great, and fairly efficient too. For daily usage regular family usage, plenty of space to haul --My AER (Actual Electrical Range) from a single charged ranges from 23-25 and no hyper milling. --Have taken trips from OC to Santa Cruz to SF (which includes a steep grade and many hills) w/o any issues, average 75 mph, MPG = 37 with EV range leftover and little more than a quarter tank of gas left. This is with wife, 1 year old, luggage, and other stuff packed into the car. On the way back to LA observed 38 MPG. --Trip from OC to San Diego over the summer, saw 40 MPG going down, and 41 MPG on the way back. --Local trips form OC to Santa Monica/Hollywood/Pasadena/Costa Mesa, etc observed 53 - 57 MPG. --Current Lifetime MPG = 150.2. Haven't looked at Lifetime MPGe number so will update this later. --Car is driven in pure EV 85% of the time since purchased. Gas station visits are anywhere from 3-4 months between fill-ups. NEGATIVES - not very many but interior wise, door card for front doors feel flimsy and squeaks when pushed in. Car is still under warranty, so will take it for that. ****UPDATED REVIEW - 10/16/19**** --still a wonderful car. Current mileage = 50,972. --commute has changed slightly since last update. --installed Level 2 charging at home. --AER now ranges from 16-18, getting about 4.1 - 4.3 kWh from empty to full charge before gas engine kicks in. --est. HVB capacity 76% thus has degraded about 24%.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
C-Max Energi
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford C-Max Energi info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.