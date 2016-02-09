Used 2013 Ford C-Max Energi for Sale Near Me

Purchased last month (May), one of the last 2013's on the dealers lot and purchased for well below invoice and 0% for 72. Originally was going to purchase a Focus Electric, but with range anxiety and needing more room, the C-Max Energi was the smarter choice. Even with a battery pack in the trunk, can fit a stroller out back, will swallow groceries with ease, and with the rear seats down, a wheelchair will fit. Car sees 80% city driving and 20% freeway, achieving 120 mpge (EV mode) and 53 mpg (hybrid mode). On a 120v charge, range is 26 miles and haven't been to the gas station in over a month! Made the right choice with this car, love it! ****UPDATED REVIEW - 09/02/16**** Close to 2.5 years of ownership and continue to love this car, very fun, handles great, and fairly efficient too. For daily usage regular family usage, plenty of space to haul --My AER (Actual Electrical Range) from a single charged ranges from 23-25 and no hyper milling. --Have taken trips from OC to Santa Cruz to SF (which includes a steep grade and many hills) w/o any issues, average 75 mph, MPG = 37 with EV range leftover and little more than a quarter tank of gas left. This is with wife, 1 year old, luggage, and other stuff packed into the car. On the way back to LA observed 38 MPG. --Trip from OC to San Diego over the summer, saw 40 MPG going down, and 41 MPG on the way back. --Local trips form OC to Santa Monica/Hollywood/Pasadena/Costa Mesa, etc observed 53 - 57 MPG. --Current Lifetime MPG = 150.2. Haven't looked at Lifetime MPGe number so will update this later. --Car is driven in pure EV 85% of the time since purchased. Gas station visits are anywhere from 3-4 months between fill-ups. NEGATIVES - not very many but interior wise, door card for front doors feel flimsy and squeaks when pushed in. Car is still under warranty, so will take it for that. ****UPDATED REVIEW - 10/16/19**** --still a wonderful car. Current mileage = 50,972. --commute has changed slightly since last update. --installed Level 2 charging at home. --AER now ranges from 16-18, getting about 4.1 - 4.3 kWh from empty to full charge before gas engine kicks in. --est. HVB capacity 76% thus has degraded about 24%.

