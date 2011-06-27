  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,750$27,337$29,127
Clean$25,186$26,732$28,476
Average$24,058$25,523$27,175
Rough$22,930$24,313$25,873
2018 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,305$36,149$38,231
Clean$33,553$35,349$37,377
Average$32,050$33,750$35,668
Rough$30,547$32,151$33,960
2018 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,414$35,009$36,808
Clean$32,682$34,235$35,986
Average$31,218$32,686$34,341
Rough$29,754$31,137$32,696
2018 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,823$29,506$31,405
Clean$27,214$28,853$30,703
Average$25,995$27,548$29,300
Rough$24,776$26,243$27,897
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,165$32,799$34,642
Clean$30,483$32,073$33,868
Average$29,117$30,622$32,320
Rough$27,752$29,171$30,772
2018 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,434$34,068$35,912
Clean$31,723$33,315$35,109
Average$30,302$31,807$33,505
Rough$28,882$30,300$31,900
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,141$31,741$33,546
Clean$29,481$31,039$32,797
Average$28,160$29,635$31,298
Rough$26,840$28,230$29,799
2018 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,369$36,963$38,762
Clean$34,594$36,146$37,895
Average$33,045$34,510$36,163
Rough$31,495$32,875$34,431
2018 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,949$32,581$34,424
Clean$30,271$31,861$33,655
Average$28,916$30,419$32,117
Rough$27,560$28,978$30,579
2018 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,038$33,672$35,516
Clean$31,336$32,927$34,723
Average$29,932$31,437$33,136
Rough$28,529$29,947$31,549
2018 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,203$25,810$27,623
Clean$23,673$25,239$27,006
Average$22,613$24,097$25,771
Rough$21,552$22,955$24,537
2018 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,890$28,576$30,478
Clean$26,301$27,944$29,797
Average$25,123$26,680$28,435
Rough$23,945$25,415$27,074
2018 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,520$28,216$30,130
Clean$25,939$27,592$29,457
Average$24,777$26,344$28,111
Rough$23,616$25,095$26,764
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,239 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,239 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,239 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Toyota Highlander ranges from $21,552 to $27,623, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.