Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,750
|$27,337
|$29,127
|Clean
|$25,186
|$26,732
|$28,476
|Average
|$24,058
|$25,523
|$27,175
|Rough
|$22,930
|$24,313
|$25,873
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,305
|$36,149
|$38,231
|Clean
|$33,553
|$35,349
|$37,377
|Average
|$32,050
|$33,750
|$35,668
|Rough
|$30,547
|$32,151
|$33,960
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,414
|$35,009
|$36,808
|Clean
|$32,682
|$34,235
|$35,986
|Average
|$31,218
|$32,686
|$34,341
|Rough
|$29,754
|$31,137
|$32,696
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,823
|$29,506
|$31,405
|Clean
|$27,214
|$28,853
|$30,703
|Average
|$25,995
|$27,548
|$29,300
|Rough
|$24,776
|$26,243
|$27,897
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,165
|$32,799
|$34,642
|Clean
|$30,483
|$32,073
|$33,868
|Average
|$29,117
|$30,622
|$32,320
|Rough
|$27,752
|$29,171
|$30,772
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,434
|$34,068
|$35,912
|Clean
|$31,723
|$33,315
|$35,109
|Average
|$30,302
|$31,807
|$33,505
|Rough
|$28,882
|$30,300
|$31,900
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,141
|$31,741
|$33,546
|Clean
|$29,481
|$31,039
|$32,797
|Average
|$28,160
|$29,635
|$31,298
|Rough
|$26,840
|$28,230
|$29,799
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,369
|$36,963
|$38,762
|Clean
|$34,594
|$36,146
|$37,895
|Average
|$33,045
|$34,510
|$36,163
|Rough
|$31,495
|$32,875
|$34,431
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,949
|$32,581
|$34,424
|Clean
|$30,271
|$31,861
|$33,655
|Average
|$28,916
|$30,419
|$32,117
|Rough
|$27,560
|$28,978
|$30,579
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,038
|$33,672
|$35,516
|Clean
|$31,336
|$32,927
|$34,723
|Average
|$29,932
|$31,437
|$33,136
|Rough
|$28,529
|$29,947
|$31,549
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,203
|$25,810
|$27,623
|Clean
|$23,673
|$25,239
|$27,006
|Average
|$22,613
|$24,097
|$25,771
|Rough
|$21,552
|$22,955
|$24,537
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,890
|$28,576
|$30,478
|Clean
|$26,301
|$27,944
|$29,797
|Average
|$25,123
|$26,680
|$28,435
|Rough
|$23,945
|$25,415
|$27,074
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,520
|$28,216
|$30,130
|Clean
|$25,939
|$27,592
|$29,457
|Average
|$24,777
|$26,344
|$28,111
|Rough
|$23,616
|$25,095
|$26,764