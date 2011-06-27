Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Cannot go wrong with Highlander!

Savvy Buyer, 05/05/2010
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

After having researched extensively and test-driven Honda Pilot, Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Edge, and the new Equinox, I repeatedly returned to Highlander and bought one a few weeks ago. I cannot express how impressed I am with Highlander! The ride is extraordinarily comfortable, quite and smooth. The interior is extremely roomy, well-designed and functional. The second row is exceptional. If you need the third row it is there and not as a joke! If you do not use it just fold it and you have plenty of cargo room! I must also compliment the instant V6 power and above average fuel economy, which is almost the same as 2007 Passat I traded in! It is also very family friendly if you have children

Great SUV!

Tony the tester, 11/17/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

We love our Highlander I4 with convenience package. This car has all the features I need and nothing you don't need-perfect. We love the space and comfort, ride quality and general feel of this car. The assembly quality is first rate. It had defective water pump after one year but it is one of the first ones that they put together. In any case, it didn't stop in the middle of the road. The 4 cyl engine is great. It is quiet, and powerful enough to pull full load on our 1000 mile trip. It lacks a passing power a bit but it is a great cruiser and plenty of pep around town. Efficiency was as low as 19 mpg and as high as 29 mpg. Road feel is good but 6 spd transmission is too shift-happy but smooth.

Great SUV

Great Vehicle, 06/15/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought this SUV the end of March 2010 and since then have put 23,000 miles on it. I travel for work and find this vehicle so much more comfortable and versatile than my 07 Chevy Impala LTZ. It gets great gas mileage; best I've ever gotten is 28 mpg, but usually average around 25 per tank. The back seat is extremely spacious, even for me measuring in at 6'5". I find the in dash information center to be very user friendly, even though it could have a bigger display. V6 acceleration is excellent for size and weight of vehicle. Handling is car-like with the sports trim level. Only major complaint is the lack of a compass for the price tag of this model.

The best bang for your buck for a 4 banger mid size suv

ewayjeng, 11/22/2013
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

This car is great, bought used with less than 60K, but in near mint condition at purchase, engine is strong, easy to move seats down for storage and has a lot of nice creature comfort features. Its got decent power for a 4 cylinder and since I'm not towing, and this is primarily a people mover, the gas savings are perfect. Drives like a car, would recommend to anyone looking for a mid size suv that is reliable, fun to drive and very functional.

Best in Class!

Paul, 06/18/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Drove and researched everything. Highlander is #1. The Honda Pilot doesn't handle well, the Pathfinder is way too cramped inside, and the Traverse and Acadia are over 40k with options, not worth $. The Highlander is so super quiet, the transmission is ultra smooth. 270 horses pull quickly and I can still get 25 mpg. Very comfortable driving position with nicely laid out high quality controls. Second row captains chairs are like traveling first class. Third row is cramped and only good for a quick trip. Toyota always was and still is one of best products on the road. Drive the Highlander and you will absolutely be sold.

