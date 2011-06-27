  1. Home
Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,705
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,705
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,705
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/518.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,705
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,705
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,705
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,705
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,705
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,705
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,705
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,705
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,705
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3847 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1653 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,705
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,705
P245/65R17 105S tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,705
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,705
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
