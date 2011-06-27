  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,519$9,737$11,081
Clean$7,076$9,150$10,395
Average$6,191$7,974$9,023
Rough$5,305$6,799$7,651
Sell my 2009 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,295$9,430$10,723
Clean$6,866$8,861$10,059
Average$6,007$7,723$8,731
Rough$5,148$6,585$7,403
Sell my 2009 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,964$10,278$11,680
Clean$7,495$9,658$10,956
Average$6,557$8,417$9,510
Rough$5,620$7,177$8,064
Sell my 2009 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,691$8,732$9,969
Clean$6,297$8,205$9,352
Average$5,509$7,151$8,117
Rough$4,721$6,097$6,883
Sell my 2009 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,256$8,223$9,413
Clean$5,888$7,727$8,830
Average$5,151$6,734$7,664
Rough$4,415$5,742$6,499
Sell my 2009 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,994$11,558$13,112
Clean$8,464$10,861$12,300
Average$7,405$9,466$10,676
Rough$6,346$8,071$9,053
Sell my 2009 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,946$9,090$10,387
Clean$6,537$8,541$9,744
Average$5,719$7,444$8,458
Rough$4,901$6,347$7,172
Sell my 2009 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,888 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,727 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,888 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,727 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,888 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,727 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Toyota Highlander ranges from $4,415 to $9,413, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.