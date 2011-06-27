Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,519
|$9,737
|$11,081
|Clean
|$7,076
|$9,150
|$10,395
|Average
|$6,191
|$7,974
|$9,023
|Rough
|$5,305
|$6,799
|$7,651
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,295
|$9,430
|$10,723
|Clean
|$6,866
|$8,861
|$10,059
|Average
|$6,007
|$7,723
|$8,731
|Rough
|$5,148
|$6,585
|$7,403
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,964
|$10,278
|$11,680
|Clean
|$7,495
|$9,658
|$10,956
|Average
|$6,557
|$8,417
|$9,510
|Rough
|$5,620
|$7,177
|$8,064
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,691
|$8,732
|$9,969
|Clean
|$6,297
|$8,205
|$9,352
|Average
|$5,509
|$7,151
|$8,117
|Rough
|$4,721
|$6,097
|$6,883
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,256
|$8,223
|$9,413
|Clean
|$5,888
|$7,727
|$8,830
|Average
|$5,151
|$6,734
|$7,664
|Rough
|$4,415
|$5,742
|$6,499
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,994
|$11,558
|$13,112
|Clean
|$8,464
|$10,861
|$12,300
|Average
|$7,405
|$9,466
|$10,676
|Rough
|$6,346
|$8,071
|$9,053
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,946
|$9,090
|$10,387
|Clean
|$6,537
|$8,541
|$9,744
|Average
|$5,719
|$7,444
|$8,458
|Rough
|$4,901
|$6,347
|$7,172