Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3979 lbs.
Gross weight5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1821 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
