Estimated values
2008 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,620
|$8,711
|$9,863
|Clean
|$6,193
|$8,138
|$9,202
|Average
|$5,339
|$6,991
|$7,880
|Rough
|$4,486
|$5,844
|$6,558
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,309
|$8,328
|$9,440
|Clean
|$5,903
|$7,779
|$8,808
|Average
|$5,089
|$6,683
|$7,542
|Rough
|$4,275
|$5,587
|$6,277
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,282
|$9,541
|$10,786
|Clean
|$6,812
|$8,913
|$10,063
|Average
|$5,873
|$7,657
|$8,617
|Rough
|$4,934
|$6,400
|$7,172
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,568
|$7,412
|$8,428
|Clean
|$5,209
|$6,924
|$7,863
|Average
|$4,491
|$5,948
|$6,733
|Rough
|$3,773
|$4,973
|$5,604
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,783
|$7,719
|$8,784
|Clean
|$5,410
|$7,211
|$8,196
|Average
|$4,664
|$6,194
|$7,018
|Rough
|$3,919
|$5,178
|$5,841
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,124
|$8,065
|$9,136
|Clean
|$5,729
|$7,534
|$8,523
|Average
|$4,939
|$6,472
|$7,299
|Rough
|$4,149
|$5,411
|$6,075