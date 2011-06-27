Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

Love my 2008 Highlander Kris Modisette , 04/30/2015 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Purchased when it had 32,000 miles on it. Now it has 153,000 miles. I've only replaced tires at $900 twice, changed the oil regularly, and so far I've never had to put it in the shop for repairs. We change the battery and brake pads, just maintenance. It's going to get a tune up tomorrow, and I hope it improves the gas mileage. For now city 19, and highway 21 to 23. Also, pulling the boat it gets 16 mpg, but it pulls very well. I hope it keeps up with reliability because I have yet to find anything else I like as well as my Highlander. Report Abuse

Good Choice whasp18 , 04/01/2012 25 of 26 people found this review helpful After researching a "family" vehicle purchase for over two months, I eventually decided on a used 2008 Toyota Highlander, 7 passenger - FWD V6. I test drove all the 2012 Dodge, Chevy, Ford alternatives. I decided on a used Highlander for the price point & TCO. No buyers remorse currently. On my first long trip I decided to test out MPG's. Half the trip I drove interstate, 75-80 MPH; MPG were between 20-21, I was disappointed. On my return trip I took an alternate route & drove 60-70 MPH; MPG were between 28-29, I was impressed. I chose a FWD in anticipation of better MPG. Power and performance of the V6 engine is great. If you can adjust your driving style, you can get 2012 MPG in a 2008.

Reliable Car now Maintenance Kelly , 08/16/2017 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased this car brand new in 2008. I am now having issues with it in 2017. So, it has been a good car. I have the base model, so nothing is fancy and the interior is okay. The last year I have had several things go wrong, which could be because the car has 179K miles. The radio is going out(volume and tuner both will go up and down radically when I turn it up or down, sometimes when I turn it down it will turn all the way up to MAX volume) I'm less than thrilled that this is happening. And some days the display doesn't show the radio station, etc it blanks out. I have replaced the alternator and sensor within the last 6 months. Come to find out this car has 4 sensors, so the testing is a bit pricey. Luckily I have a local mechanic that works on this car. I couldn't afford the dealership prices at this time. $100/hr is nuts, by the way! And my car didn't start the other day after I got home, so I'm thinking another sensor is getting ready to go out. I have even changed to Super & Premium gas to help the sensors last long(mechanic's advice). I'm not currently happy that it may be not reliable and it sounds like my ball joint is going to need work as well. All and all the car has been great and traveled a many of miles. But I need this car to last another couple years! Update: 2018 - I have replaced my radio and that has been wonderful. Now I have hands free calling, etc. It hasn't died on me lately(fingers crossed). It has been an all around great car with now 187K miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2008 and newer highlander V6 engine issues gobubba , 04/09/2012 58 of 71 people found this review helpful All V6 2008 and newer highlanders will develop piston slap according to the dealer and factory rep I talked to. It causes the engine to sound like a diesel for the first 10minutes of driving. The dealership could not fix the issue and bought our vehicle back. I'm writing this to help educate people about this and hopefully save someone from making the same mistake I did, purchasing a certified highlander....