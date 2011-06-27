Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews
Love my 2008 Highlander
Purchased when it had 32,000 miles on it. Now it has 153,000 miles. I've only replaced tires at $900 twice, changed the oil regularly, and so far I've never had to put it in the shop for repairs. We change the battery and brake pads, just maintenance. It's going to get a tune up tomorrow, and I hope it improves the gas mileage. For now city 19, and highway 21 to 23. Also, pulling the boat it gets 16 mpg, but it pulls very well. I hope it keeps up with reliability because I have yet to find anything else I like as well as my Highlander.
Good Choice
After researching a "family" vehicle purchase for over two months, I eventually decided on a used 2008 Toyota Highlander, 7 passenger - FWD V6. I test drove all the 2012 Dodge, Chevy, Ford alternatives. I decided on a used Highlander for the price point & TCO. No buyers remorse currently. On my first long trip I decided to test out MPG's. Half the trip I drove interstate, 75-80 MPH; MPG were between 20-21, I was disappointed. On my return trip I took an alternate route & drove 60-70 MPH; MPG were between 28-29, I was impressed. I chose a FWD in anticipation of better MPG. Power and performance of the V6 engine is great. If you can adjust your driving style, you can get 2012 MPG in a 2008.
Reliable Car now Maintenance
I purchased this car brand new in 2008. I am now having issues with it in 2017. So, it has been a good car. I have the base model, so nothing is fancy and the interior is okay. The last year I have had several things go wrong, which could be because the car has 179K miles. The radio is going out(volume and tuner both will go up and down radically when I turn it up or down, sometimes when I turn it down it will turn all the way up to MAX volume) I'm less than thrilled that this is happening. And some days the display doesn't show the radio station, etc it blanks out. I have replaced the alternator and sensor within the last 6 months. Come to find out this car has 4 sensors, so the testing is a bit pricey. Luckily I have a local mechanic that works on this car. I couldn't afford the dealership prices at this time. $100/hr is nuts, by the way! And my car didn't start the other day after I got home, so I'm thinking another sensor is getting ready to go out. I have even changed to Super & Premium gas to help the sensors last long(mechanic's advice). I'm not currently happy that it may be not reliable and it sounds like my ball joint is going to need work as well. All and all the car has been great and traveled a many of miles. But I need this car to last another couple years! Update: 2018 - I have replaced my radio and that has been wonderful. Now I have hands free calling, etc. It hasn't died on me lately(fingers crossed). It has been an all around great car with now 187K miles.
2008 and newer highlander V6 engine issues
All V6 2008 and newer highlanders will develop piston slap according to the dealer and factory rep I talked to. It causes the engine to sound like a diesel for the first 10minutes of driving. The dealership could not fix the issue and bought our vehicle back. I'm writing this to help educate people about this and hopefully save someone from making the same mistake I did, purchasing a certified highlander....
great until hidden costs get you...
many have noted the tire issue - i had to order mine online and have them delivered to my home - $952. then i had to take them to a tire shop and pay to have them mounted. NEW shocker - at 63k miles and 3 years of age, my water pump died. the dealer says 3 days labor - 24 hours @ $90 hr + the part, $2400 more or less. supposedly they have to drop the engine and the transmission to get to the water pump on the side of the engine. NOT acceptable TOYOTA! what a worthless design. had i seen this coming i would not have bought the car and would have stuck with honda. my honda element has 240k - and only rountine service. the locks are wearing out - but not the engine...
