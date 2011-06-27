  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Toyota 4Runner Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,556$6,824$8,029
Clean$4,180$6,254$7,361
Average$3,428$5,116$6,026
Rough$2,676$3,978$4,691
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,488$6,257$7,195
Clean$4,118$5,735$6,596
Average$3,377$4,692$5,400
Rough$2,636$3,648$4,204
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,249$6,099$7,080
Clean$3,898$5,590$6,491
Average$3,197$4,573$5,314
Rough$2,495$3,555$4,137
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,289$6,038$6,965
Clean$3,935$5,535$6,386
Average$3,227$4,528$5,228
Rough$2,519$3,520$4,070
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,722$7,072$8,321
Clean$4,332$6,482$7,629
Average$3,553$5,302$6,245
Rough$2,773$4,123$4,862
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,735$6,725$7,780
Clean$4,344$6,164$7,133
Average$3,562$5,042$5,839
Rough$2,781$3,921$4,546
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,639$6,613$7,661
Clean$4,256$6,062$7,024
Average$3,490$4,958$5,750
Rough$2,724$3,855$4,476
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,163$7,177$8,246
Clean$4,736$6,579$7,560
Average$3,884$5,381$6,189
Rough$3,032$4,184$4,818
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,185$5,912$6,828
Clean$3,840$5,419$6,261
Average$3,149$4,433$5,125
Rough$2,458$3,447$3,990
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,792$5,083$5,766
Clean$3,479$4,659$5,287
Average$2,853$3,811$4,328
Rough$2,227$2,963$3,369
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,170$7,255$8,360
Clean$4,743$6,650$7,665
Average$3,889$5,439$6,275
Rough$3,036$4,229$4,885
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,334$5,846$6,645
Clean$3,976$5,358$6,093
Average$3,260$4,383$4,988
Rough$2,545$3,408$3,883
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Toyota 4Runner on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,898 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,590 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota 4Runner is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,898 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,590 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Toyota 4Runner, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,898 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,590 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Toyota 4Runner. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Toyota 4Runner and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Toyota 4Runner ranges from $2,495 to $7,080, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Toyota 4Runner is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.