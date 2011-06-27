Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,556
|$6,824
|$8,029
|Clean
|$4,180
|$6,254
|$7,361
|Average
|$3,428
|$5,116
|$6,026
|Rough
|$2,676
|$3,978
|$4,691
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,488
|$6,257
|$7,195
|Clean
|$4,118
|$5,735
|$6,596
|Average
|$3,377
|$4,692
|$5,400
|Rough
|$2,636
|$3,648
|$4,204
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,249
|$6,099
|$7,080
|Clean
|$3,898
|$5,590
|$6,491
|Average
|$3,197
|$4,573
|$5,314
|Rough
|$2,495
|$3,555
|$4,137
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,289
|$6,038
|$6,965
|Clean
|$3,935
|$5,535
|$6,386
|Average
|$3,227
|$4,528
|$5,228
|Rough
|$2,519
|$3,520
|$4,070
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,722
|$7,072
|$8,321
|Clean
|$4,332
|$6,482
|$7,629
|Average
|$3,553
|$5,302
|$6,245
|Rough
|$2,773
|$4,123
|$4,862
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,735
|$6,725
|$7,780
|Clean
|$4,344
|$6,164
|$7,133
|Average
|$3,562
|$5,042
|$5,839
|Rough
|$2,781
|$3,921
|$4,546
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,639
|$6,613
|$7,661
|Clean
|$4,256
|$6,062
|$7,024
|Average
|$3,490
|$4,958
|$5,750
|Rough
|$2,724
|$3,855
|$4,476
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,163
|$7,177
|$8,246
|Clean
|$4,736
|$6,579
|$7,560
|Average
|$3,884
|$5,381
|$6,189
|Rough
|$3,032
|$4,184
|$4,818
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,185
|$5,912
|$6,828
|Clean
|$3,840
|$5,419
|$6,261
|Average
|$3,149
|$4,433
|$5,125
|Rough
|$2,458
|$3,447
|$3,990
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,792
|$5,083
|$5,766
|Clean
|$3,479
|$4,659
|$5,287
|Average
|$2,853
|$3,811
|$4,328
|Rough
|$2,227
|$2,963
|$3,369
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,170
|$7,255
|$8,360
|Clean
|$4,743
|$6,650
|$7,665
|Average
|$3,889
|$5,439
|$6,275
|Rough
|$3,036
|$4,229
|$4,885
Estimated values
2005 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,334
|$5,846
|$6,645
|Clean
|$3,976
|$5,358
|$6,093
|Average
|$3,260
|$4,383
|$4,988
|Rough
|$2,545
|$3,408
|$3,883