Used 2001 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews

3.9
35 reviews
My little unstoppable AWD tank

travelking, 01/17/2014
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

This is the best car Ive ever had. While this car only has decent gas mileage, due mostly to the AWD, the reliability and performance of this car is unparalleled. I bought this car new and drove it to 267,000 miles. The problems I had with it were minor. Ive gone through a couple of alternators, batteries, and clutches; but this is to be expected. At about 230,000 miles I had to replace the sychros in the manual transmission. At around 250,000 miles I developed a radiator leak which was fixed with a bottle of radiator sealant. The car was finally done by a broken timing belt. If I had replaced the timing belt when my mechanic advised, the little Subaru would still be on the road.

Best Car Ever, so far

iluvcar, 12/22/2014
L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

It may be a little early to write a review. I've owned the car since 120,xxx, it has 150,000 now. This car is solid. I've had no major mechanical issues. With some weight reduction and iridium spark plugs, this car can easily get 22 city/ 28 hwy mpg. I bought it in May 2013 for $2,400. Update- The car has 180,xxx miles, and it's running strong. Update- Finally got rid of it at 206xxx, it ran ok but would have costed too much to maintain the car. Great car for sure, just be wary of the head gasket issues, and make sure it has somewhat clean transmission fluid.

Great little rig

subipharm, 03/29/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This has been a great wagon for me so far. I bought it with 145,000 miles on it few months back. It had all scheduled maintenance records and had the head gaskets replaced so it has been running like a champ. -The engine has ample power with the 5 speed, it can zip around town just fine and get up to speed quickly on highways. The car cruises nicely at 70mph. Plenty of head room and leg room for driver and passengers. Overall this car is a great value, reliable, handles great in rain/snow with AWD, and styling still looks good 10 years later! I would highly recommend this vehicle as family car or vehicl for outdoors people.

On Subaru 10...and FINAL

Disgruntled, 06/17/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've owned 9 other Subaru's. Each Subaru had over 200000 miles on them and ran incredibly well. I now own a 2001 Legacy GT Limited and have had nothing but problems since day one. The first month I had the vehicle, I had lost my brakes. The pedal wouldn't even move at all. This happened twice. Dealer "fixed" the problem each time. Since then I've blown my engine because the head gaskets. There are SO MANY other issues I've had since purchasing this vehicle. I hope this helps anyone looking at one. I WILL NEVER OWN ANOTHER SUBARU AS LONG AS I LIVE!!!

Great Car

mmb132, 07/28/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2001 Legacy GT Limited Sedan in October 2004. I used a 2001 Camry as a trade in and I have NO regrets. This car is spectacular! In winter I feel like I'm driving a tank; the AWD is great. On dry pavement it's like driving a sports car. Anyone who gets into the car is very impressed with the leather interior, the stereo, the roominess of the back seat and the comfortable ride. My only gripe I would say is the gas mileage but, maybe that's because of the AWD? I'm not really sure. Besides that this a great car.

