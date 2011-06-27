Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,128
|$1,705
|$2,022
|Clean
|$995
|$1,508
|$1,788
|Average
|$730
|$1,113
|$1,320
|Rough
|$464
|$719
|$852
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,537
|$2,410
|$2,889
|Clean
|$1,356
|$2,131
|$2,555
|Average
|$994
|$1,574
|$1,886
|Rough
|$633
|$1,016
|$1,218
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,490
|$2,498
|$3,048
|Clean
|$1,315
|$2,209
|$2,696
|Average
|$964
|$1,631
|$1,990
|Rough
|$613
|$1,053
|$1,285
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$2,329
|$2,793
|Clean
|$1,308
|$2,060
|$2,470
|Average
|$959
|$1,521
|$1,824
|Rough
|$610
|$982
|$1,177
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,806
|$3,438
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,481
|$3,040
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,832
|$2,245
|Rough
|$679
|$1,183
|$1,449
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,603
|$2,482
|$2,964
|Clean
|$1,414
|$2,195
|$2,621
|Average
|$1,037
|$1,621
|$1,935
|Rough
|$660
|$1,047
|$1,249
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,296
|$2,250
|$2,772
|Clean
|$1,143
|$1,990
|$2,452
|Average
|$838
|$1,469
|$1,810
|Rough
|$533
|$949
|$1,169
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,218
|$1,948
|$2,350
|Clean
|$1,075
|$1,723
|$2,078
|Average
|$788
|$1,272
|$1,534
|Rough
|$502
|$822
|$990
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,262
|$2,008
|$2,418
|Clean
|$1,113
|$1,776
|$2,138
|Average
|$816
|$1,311
|$1,579
|Rough
|$519
|$847
|$1,019
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,175
|$2,615
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,923
|$2,313
|Average
|$889
|$1,420
|$1,708
|Rough
|$566
|$917
|$1,102