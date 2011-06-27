  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,128$1,705$2,022
Clean$995$1,508$1,788
Average$730$1,113$1,320
Rough$464$719$852
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,537$2,410$2,889
Clean$1,356$2,131$2,555
Average$994$1,574$1,886
Rough$633$1,016$1,218
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,490$2,498$3,048
Clean$1,315$2,209$2,696
Average$964$1,631$1,990
Rough$613$1,053$1,285
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,482$2,329$2,793
Clean$1,308$2,060$2,470
Average$959$1,521$1,824
Rough$610$982$1,177
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,806$3,438
Clean$1,455$2,481$3,040
Average$1,067$1,832$2,245
Rough$679$1,183$1,449
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,603$2,482$2,964
Clean$1,414$2,195$2,621
Average$1,037$1,621$1,935
Rough$660$1,047$1,249
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,296$2,250$2,772
Clean$1,143$1,990$2,452
Average$838$1,469$1,810
Rough$533$949$1,169
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,218$1,948$2,350
Clean$1,075$1,723$2,078
Average$788$1,272$1,534
Rough$502$822$990
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,262$2,008$2,418
Clean$1,113$1,776$2,138
Average$816$1,311$1,579
Rough$519$847$1,019
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,374$2,175$2,615
Clean$1,212$1,923$2,313
Average$889$1,420$1,708
Rough$566$917$1,102
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,455 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,481 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,455 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,481 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,455 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,481 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Subaru Legacy ranges from $679 to $3,438, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.