Used 2018 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews

What a Truck! Jason Kleiger , 02/17/2018 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 41 of 47 people found this review helpful I have the short bed Laramie CC with the 5.7 V8 4x4. There was not an exact match for purposes of the review on Edmunds. This truck has the softest and quietest ride. It is unbelievable. Chrysler really thought of everything when putting together this truck. This isn’t even the Limited, but I have not had one of those “awww man, I wish it had the _____.” Mine doesn’t have rambox or the air suspension, but I can’t imagine the suspension can be anymore smooth yet agile than it already is. As for the rambox, I’m sure it’s a nice feature, but there is plenty of space to store things securely inside, even in those little boxes built into the floor. This truck is smart - it knows the temperature enough to decide whether to turn on the heated seats/steering wheel, or turn on the ventilated seats. It also knows whether to turn on the defroster and the heated mirrors. Apple car play is amazing. So much easier than using the older Uconnect systems. Even something so passive as the wheel to wheel steps are brilliantly engineered. They’re at the perfect height to get in and out of the truck (without muddying up your pants). The design of the truck (although dated, and slated for a remodel for the MY 2019), is still gorgeous. I have the Delmonico Red, and the paint is amazing, and the truck still has that “tough” look. Call me gaudy, but I love all the chrome. The only knock on the truck is that sometimes the steering wheel controls have a spasm and won’t work. It usually corrects itself after turning off the car and coming back to the car a few minutes later. If that’s my only complaint, this truck is simply amazing. Like another reviewer said, gas mileage sucks, but I didn’t buy this truck to get 30+ mpg. You’re better off with the diesel or the v6 for that. Report Abuse

Will never own a Car again, Trucks rule! Anthony Reaves , 02/12/2019 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2014 Honda CRV and got a great value for it. I brought this truck because of the rebates and discounts ($12,000.00). I had never owned a truck before this. I have been buying cars since 1977, and this was an eye opener. The Ram 1500 that I got is a little basic, not equipped with many Technology options. It does have bluetooth, pretty nice sound system. With that exception, this is a great truck. In Michigan we have had back to back Ice and snow storms, and this truck has not slipped one time. I had thought I was having a problem with the transmission, and returned to dealer, the Service Tech at Cueter Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM took an hour to demonstrate to me how to use the truck correctly. The next RAM will be better equipped but I will be a truck owner forever. One other note, there is not a lot of storage space in my truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best truck I've ever owned Tony Cash , 10/08/2018 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful The ride is by far smoother than any other truck. I love the air suspension and how it lowers on its own when you hit 60 to help with gas mileage. I can lower it so my wife's Mom can get in more easily. The ride is something that I just can't get over. There really isn't anything that I don't like about this truck. Ford and Chevy make nice trucks, but they don't ride near as smooth as the Ram. You can also raise it up two levels to take it off road. I can't seeing ever buying any other truck but a Ram. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

big blue bobby snow , 09/13/2018 HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 27 of 32 people found this review helpful What a fabulous truck exceeded all my expectations Big Blue as she is named after the bright NEW HOLLAND BLUE paint Took her on a 3000 mile trip 4 days after purchase and she offered up 33.5 miles per gallon even through the mountains. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse