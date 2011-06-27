Used 2018 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews
What a Truck!
I have the short bed Laramie CC with the 5.7 V8 4x4. There was not an exact match for purposes of the review on Edmunds. This truck has the softest and quietest ride. It is unbelievable. Chrysler really thought of everything when putting together this truck. This isn’t even the Limited, but I have not had one of those “awww man, I wish it had the _____.” Mine doesn’t have rambox or the air suspension, but I can’t imagine the suspension can be anymore smooth yet agile than it already is. As for the rambox, I’m sure it’s a nice feature, but there is plenty of space to store things securely inside, even in those little boxes built into the floor. This truck is smart - it knows the temperature enough to decide whether to turn on the heated seats/steering wheel, or turn on the ventilated seats. It also knows whether to turn on the defroster and the heated mirrors. Apple car play is amazing. So much easier than using the older Uconnect systems. Even something so passive as the wheel to wheel steps are brilliantly engineered. They’re at the perfect height to get in and out of the truck (without muddying up your pants). The design of the truck (although dated, and slated for a remodel for the MY 2019), is still gorgeous. I have the Delmonico Red, and the paint is amazing, and the truck still has that “tough” look. Call me gaudy, but I love all the chrome. The only knock on the truck is that sometimes the steering wheel controls have a spasm and won’t work. It usually corrects itself after turning off the car and coming back to the car a few minutes later. If that’s my only complaint, this truck is simply amazing. Like another reviewer said, gas mileage sucks, but I didn’t buy this truck to get 30+ mpg. You’re better off with the diesel or the v6 for that.
Will never own a Car again, Trucks rule!
I traded in my 2014 Honda CRV and got a great value for it. I brought this truck because of the rebates and discounts ($12,000.00). I had never owned a truck before this. I have been buying cars since 1977, and this was an eye opener. The Ram 1500 that I got is a little basic, not equipped with many Technology options. It does have bluetooth, pretty nice sound system. With that exception, this is a great truck. In Michigan we have had back to back Ice and snow storms, and this truck has not slipped one time. I had thought I was having a problem with the transmission, and returned to dealer, the Service Tech at Cueter Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM took an hour to demonstrate to me how to use the truck correctly. The next RAM will be better equipped but I will be a truck owner forever. One other note, there is not a lot of storage space in my truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best truck I've ever owned
The ride is by far smoother than any other truck. I love the air suspension and how it lowers on its own when you hit 60 to help with gas mileage. I can lower it so my wife's Mom can get in more easily. The ride is something that I just can't get over. There really isn't anything that I don't like about this truck. Ford and Chevy make nice trucks, but they don't ride near as smooth as the Ram. You can also raise it up two levels to take it off road. I can't seeing ever buying any other truck but a Ram.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
big blue
What a fabulous truck exceeded all my expectations Big Blue as she is named after the bright NEW HOLLAND BLUE paint Took her on a 3000 mile trip 4 days after purchase and she offered up 33.5 miles per gallon even through the mountains.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The best daily driver truck - unless you're towing
I was in the market for a daily driver truck and I found the 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie EcoDiesel (crewcab, 4x4, 3.92 rear) that did the job perfectly. In the 9k miles I've owned it, I was averaging close to 24mpg/city, 30mpg/highway, and 13+mpg/towing a 7k lbs travel trailer. As a daily driver, I don't think there is a better 1/2 ton truck with the mpg I was getting. The biggest flaw with this truck is the payload capacity. Being it's a EcoDiesel, the engine weighs more than the HEMI, therefore, reducing the payload. I only had 1005 lbs of payload capacity and with a tongue weight of 600 lbs, I was only left with 400 lbs of carrying capacity for my wife and kids. Therefore, I traded the truck in for a 3/4 ton truck to increase the payload. Granted, the towing capacity was 8640 lbs, which wasn't the problem, it was the cargo capacity. Other than that, this is the truck to get as a daily driver.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 1500
Related Used 2018 Ram 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 1500
- 2019 3500
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2020 Ram 1500
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500