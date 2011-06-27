  1. Home
2018 Ram 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,293$25,838$28,730
Clean$22,733$25,216$28,032
Average$21,613$23,973$26,638
Rough$20,493$22,731$25,243
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,834$34,728$36,890
Clean$32,045$33,893$35,995
Average$30,466$32,222$34,204
Rough$28,887$30,552$32,413
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,183$29,005$31,083
Clean$26,529$28,307$30,328
Average$25,222$26,912$28,819
Rough$23,915$25,517$27,311
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,674$25,462$27,498
Clean$23,105$24,850$26,831
Average$21,966$23,625$25,496
Rough$20,828$22,400$24,161
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,895$23,558$25,451
Clean$21,368$22,991$24,833
Average$20,315$21,858$23,598
Rough$19,262$20,725$22,362
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,529$20,397$22,521
Clean$18,083$19,907$21,974
Average$17,192$18,926$20,881
Rough$16,301$17,944$19,787
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,868$24,782$26,962
Clean$22,318$24,186$26,308
Average$21,218$22,994$24,999
Rough$20,118$21,802$23,690
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,142$29,101$31,333
Clean$26,489$28,401$30,572
Average$25,184$27,001$29,051
Rough$23,879$25,601$27,530
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,254$32,856$34,689
Clean$30,502$32,066$33,847
Average$28,999$30,486$32,163
Rough$27,496$28,905$30,479
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,678$25,757$26,993
Clean$24,085$25,137$26,338
Average$22,898$23,898$25,028
Rough$21,711$22,659$23,717
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,903$22,792$24,941
Clean$20,401$22,244$24,336
Average$19,395$21,148$23,125
Rough$18,390$20,051$21,914
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,081$20,033$22,250
Clean$17,646$19,551$21,710
Average$16,777$18,587$20,630
Rough$15,907$17,623$19,550
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,849$35,737$37,893
Clean$33,035$34,878$36,974
Average$31,408$33,159$35,134
Rough$29,780$31,440$33,295
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,861$29,816$32,043
Clean$27,192$29,099$31,265
Average$25,852$27,665$29,709
Rough$24,512$26,231$28,154
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,443$29,540$31,928
Clean$26,783$28,829$31,153
Average$25,463$27,409$29,603
Rough$24,144$25,988$28,053
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,693$31,445$33,445
Clean$28,979$30,688$32,633
Average$27,551$29,176$31,010
Rough$26,123$27,663$29,386
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,546$29,447$32,742
Clean$25,908$28,739$31,947
Average$24,631$27,322$30,358
Rough$23,355$25,906$28,769
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,141$26,049$28,221
Clean$23,561$25,422$27,536
Average$22,400$24,169$26,166
Rough$21,239$22,916$24,796
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,340$31,245$33,419
Clean$28,634$30,494$32,608
Average$27,223$28,991$30,986
Rough$25,813$27,488$29,364
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,947$23,870$26,059
Clean$21,419$23,296$25,426
Average$20,364$22,148$24,161
Rough$19,308$21,000$22,896
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,883$26,493$29,457
Clean$23,309$25,856$28,742
Average$22,161$24,581$27,312
Rough$21,012$23,307$25,882
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,307$27,213$29,384
Clean$24,698$26,559$28,670
Average$23,481$25,250$27,244
Rough$22,265$23,941$25,818
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,689$22,576$24,722
Clean$20,192$22,033$24,122
Average$19,197$20,947$22,922
Rough$18,202$19,861$21,722
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,176$38,890$40,853
Clean$36,282$37,955$39,862
Average$34,494$36,084$37,878
Rough$32,707$34,213$35,895
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,047$30,003$33,360
Clean$26,397$29,282$32,551
Average$25,096$27,839$30,931
Rough$23,796$26,395$29,312
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,438$35,173$37,154
Clean$32,634$34,327$36,252
Average$31,026$32,635$34,449
Rough$29,418$30,943$32,645
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,223$21,957$23,931
Clean$19,736$21,429$23,350
Average$18,764$20,372$22,188
Rough$17,791$19,316$21,026
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,518$34,548$36,862
Clean$31,736$33,717$35,967
Average$30,173$32,055$34,178
Rough$28,609$30,393$32,388
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,343$35,715$37,289
Clean$33,517$34,856$36,384
Average$31,866$33,138$34,574
Rough$30,214$31,420$32,764
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,177$26,380$28,885
Clean$23,596$25,745$28,184
Average$22,433$24,476$26,782
Rough$21,270$23,207$25,380
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,629$25,547$27,730
Clean$23,061$24,932$27,057
Average$21,925$23,703$25,711
Rough$20,789$22,474$24,365
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,323$25,871$28,766
Clean$22,762$25,249$28,068
Average$21,641$24,004$26,672
Rough$20,519$22,760$25,275
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,301$26,039$28,018
Clean$23,717$25,413$27,338
Average$22,549$24,160$25,978
Rough$21,380$22,908$24,618
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,127$29,125$31,402
Clean$26,475$28,425$30,639
Average$25,171$27,024$29,115
Rough$23,866$25,623$27,591
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,651$26,332$28,249
Clean$24,058$25,699$27,563
Average$22,873$24,432$26,192
Rough$21,688$23,166$24,820
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,591$27,801$30,315
Clean$24,976$27,132$29,579
Average$23,746$25,795$28,108
Rough$22,515$24,458$26,636
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,546$31,585$33,910
Clean$28,835$30,825$33,087
Average$27,415$29,306$31,441
Rough$25,994$27,787$29,795
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,924$25,831$28,002
Clean$23,349$25,210$27,322
Average$22,198$23,967$25,963
Rough$21,048$22,725$24,603
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,962$23,988$26,293
Clean$21,434$23,411$25,655
Average$20,378$22,257$24,378
Rough$19,321$21,103$23,102
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,532$29,488$31,717
Clean$26,870$28,778$30,947
Average$25,546$27,360$29,408
Rough$24,222$25,941$27,868
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,453$30,452$33,860
Clean$26,793$29,720$33,038
Average$25,472$28,255$31,394
Rough$24,152$26,790$29,751
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,282$39,359$41,731
Clean$36,385$38,412$40,718
Average$34,592$36,519$38,692
Rough$32,800$34,626$36,666
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,059$22,065$24,344
Clean$19,577$21,534$23,753
Average$18,612$20,473$22,572
Rough$17,648$19,412$21,390
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,763$31,701$33,910
Clean$29,047$30,939$33,087
Average$27,616$29,414$31,441
Rough$26,185$27,889$29,795
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,003$31,147$33,590
Clean$28,306$30,398$32,775
Average$26,911$28,900$31,144
Rough$25,517$27,402$29,514
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,860$17,191$17,575
Clean$16,455$16,777$17,149
Average$15,644$15,950$16,296
Rough$14,833$15,123$15,442
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,703$23,216$24,939
Clean$21,181$22,657$24,334
Average$20,138$21,540$23,123
Rough$19,094$20,424$21,912
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,734$26,529$28,575
Clean$24,140$25,891$27,881
Average$22,950$24,615$26,494
Rough$21,761$23,339$25,107
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,064$31,702$33,574
Clean$29,341$30,940$32,760
Average$27,895$29,415$31,130
Rough$26,450$27,890$29,500
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,713$30,052$32,715
Clean$27,047$29,330$31,921
Average$25,714$27,884$30,333
Rough$24,382$26,438$28,745
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,292$31,543$34,106
Clean$28,588$30,784$33,278
Average$27,179$29,267$31,623
Rough$25,770$27,750$29,967
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,709$31,600$33,757
Clean$28,994$30,840$32,938
Average$27,566$29,320$31,299
Rough$26,137$27,800$29,660
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,496$23,402$25,569
Clean$20,979$22,839$24,949
Average$19,946$21,713$23,707
Rough$18,912$20,587$22,466
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,983$28,892$31,066
Clean$26,334$28,197$30,312
Average$25,036$26,807$28,804
Rough$23,739$25,417$27,296
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,795$32,686$34,843
Clean$30,054$31,900$33,997
Average$28,573$30,328$32,306
Rough$27,093$28,755$30,615
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,678$42,379$44,329
Clean$39,700$41,360$43,253
Average$37,744$39,321$41,101
Rough$35,788$37,283$38,949
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,916$29,706$31,747
Clean$27,245$28,991$30,977
Average$25,902$27,563$29,436
Rough$24,560$26,134$27,894
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,527$36,556$38,872
Clean$33,696$35,677$37,929
Average$32,036$33,918$36,042
Rough$30,376$32,160$34,155
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,583$30,264$32,182
Clean$27,896$29,536$31,401
Average$26,522$28,080$29,839
Rough$25,147$26,625$28,276
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,243$27,236$29,505
Clean$24,636$26,581$28,789
Average$23,422$25,271$27,357
Rough$22,208$23,961$25,924
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,522$23,873$26,545
Clean$21,005$23,299$25,901
Average$19,970$22,151$24,612
Rough$18,935$21,002$23,324
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,123$23,828$25,771
Clean$21,591$23,255$25,145
Average$20,527$22,109$23,894
Rough$19,463$20,963$22,643
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,165$20,061$22,215
Clean$17,728$19,578$21,676
Average$16,855$18,613$20,597
Rough$15,981$17,648$19,519
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,586$19,421$21,506
Clean$17,163$18,954$20,984
Average$16,318$18,020$19,940
Rough$15,472$17,086$18,896
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,497$31,349$33,462
Clean$28,788$30,595$32,650
Average$27,369$29,087$31,025
Rough$25,951$27,579$29,401
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,640$27,419$29,445
Clean$25,024$26,759$28,730
Average$23,791$25,440$27,301
Rough$22,558$24,121$25,872
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,658$33,494$35,589
Clean$30,897$32,688$34,725
Average$29,375$31,077$32,997
Rough$27,852$29,466$31,270
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,379$27,286$29,457
Clean$24,769$26,629$28,742
Average$23,549$25,317$27,312
Rough$22,328$24,004$25,882
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,050$30,995$33,212
Clean$28,352$30,249$32,406
Average$26,955$28,758$30,794
Rough$25,558$27,267$29,181
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,152$33,138$35,403
Clean$30,403$32,341$34,543
Average$28,905$30,747$32,825
Rough$27,407$29,153$31,106
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,646$29,240$31,059
Clean$26,982$28,537$30,306
Average$25,652$27,130$28,798
Rough$24,323$25,724$27,290
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,238$38,989$40,994
Clean$36,343$38,051$39,999
Average$34,552$36,176$38,009
Rough$32,761$34,300$36,019
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,051$26,703$27,459
Clean$25,425$26,061$26,793
Average$24,172$24,777$25,460
Rough$22,920$23,492$24,127
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,185$29,046$32,297
Clean$25,555$28,348$31,513
Average$24,296$26,950$29,945
Rough$23,037$25,553$28,377
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,890$28,689$30,741
Clean$26,244$27,999$29,994
Average$24,950$26,619$28,502
Rough$23,657$25,239$27,010
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,619$34,530$36,710
Clean$31,835$33,699$35,819
Average$30,267$32,038$34,037
Rough$28,698$30,377$32,255
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,681$33,594$35,776
Clean$30,920$32,786$34,908
Average$29,396$31,170$33,171
Rough$27,873$29,554$31,434
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,107$36,262$38,721
Clean$33,287$35,390$37,781
Average$31,647$33,645$35,901
Rough$30,006$31,901$34,021
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,353$30,745$32,338
Clean$28,647$30,006$31,553
Average$27,236$28,527$29,983
Rough$25,824$27,048$28,414
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,955$27,873$30,058
Clean$25,331$27,203$29,329
Average$24,083$25,862$27,870
Rough$22,835$24,521$26,410
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,871$30,912$33,238
Clean$28,177$30,169$32,431
Average$26,788$28,682$30,818
Rough$25,400$27,195$29,204
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,323$28,325$30,603
Clean$25,690$27,643$29,861
Average$24,424$26,281$28,375
Rough$23,159$24,918$26,889
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,801$38,103$39,599
Clean$35,917$37,186$38,638
Average$34,147$35,353$36,716
Rough$32,377$33,520$34,793
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,605$24,105$25,816
Clean$22,061$23,525$25,190
Average$20,974$22,366$23,936
Rough$19,887$21,206$22,683
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,980$31,220$32,641
Clean$29,260$30,469$31,849
Average$27,818$28,967$30,265
Rough$26,376$27,465$28,680
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,324$19,115$20,021
Clean$17,884$18,655$19,535
Average$17,003$17,736$18,563
Rough$16,121$16,816$17,591
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,417$32,433$34,731
Clean$29,686$31,653$33,888
Average$28,223$30,093$32,202
Rough$26,760$28,533$30,516
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,453$41,986$43,745
Clean$39,481$40,976$42,683
Average$37,535$38,957$40,560
Rough$35,590$36,937$38,436
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ram 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,728 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,578 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,728 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,578 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ram 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,728 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,578 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ram 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ram 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ram 1500 ranges from $15,981 to $22,215, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ram 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.