Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,293
|$25,838
|$28,730
|Clean
|$22,733
|$25,216
|$28,032
|Average
|$21,613
|$23,973
|$26,638
|Rough
|$20,493
|$22,731
|$25,243
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,834
|$34,728
|$36,890
|Clean
|$32,045
|$33,893
|$35,995
|Average
|$30,466
|$32,222
|$34,204
|Rough
|$28,887
|$30,552
|$32,413
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,183
|$29,005
|$31,083
|Clean
|$26,529
|$28,307
|$30,328
|Average
|$25,222
|$26,912
|$28,819
|Rough
|$23,915
|$25,517
|$27,311
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,674
|$25,462
|$27,498
|Clean
|$23,105
|$24,850
|$26,831
|Average
|$21,966
|$23,625
|$25,496
|Rough
|$20,828
|$22,400
|$24,161
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,895
|$23,558
|$25,451
|Clean
|$21,368
|$22,991
|$24,833
|Average
|$20,315
|$21,858
|$23,598
|Rough
|$19,262
|$20,725
|$22,362
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,529
|$20,397
|$22,521
|Clean
|$18,083
|$19,907
|$21,974
|Average
|$17,192
|$18,926
|$20,881
|Rough
|$16,301
|$17,944
|$19,787
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,868
|$24,782
|$26,962
|Clean
|$22,318
|$24,186
|$26,308
|Average
|$21,218
|$22,994
|$24,999
|Rough
|$20,118
|$21,802
|$23,690
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,142
|$29,101
|$31,333
|Clean
|$26,489
|$28,401
|$30,572
|Average
|$25,184
|$27,001
|$29,051
|Rough
|$23,879
|$25,601
|$27,530
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,254
|$32,856
|$34,689
|Clean
|$30,502
|$32,066
|$33,847
|Average
|$28,999
|$30,486
|$32,163
|Rough
|$27,496
|$28,905
|$30,479
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,678
|$25,757
|$26,993
|Clean
|$24,085
|$25,137
|$26,338
|Average
|$22,898
|$23,898
|$25,028
|Rough
|$21,711
|$22,659
|$23,717
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,903
|$22,792
|$24,941
|Clean
|$20,401
|$22,244
|$24,336
|Average
|$19,395
|$21,148
|$23,125
|Rough
|$18,390
|$20,051
|$21,914
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,081
|$20,033
|$22,250
|Clean
|$17,646
|$19,551
|$21,710
|Average
|$16,777
|$18,587
|$20,630
|Rough
|$15,907
|$17,623
|$19,550
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,849
|$35,737
|$37,893
|Clean
|$33,035
|$34,878
|$36,974
|Average
|$31,408
|$33,159
|$35,134
|Rough
|$29,780
|$31,440
|$33,295
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,861
|$29,816
|$32,043
|Clean
|$27,192
|$29,099
|$31,265
|Average
|$25,852
|$27,665
|$29,709
|Rough
|$24,512
|$26,231
|$28,154
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,443
|$29,540
|$31,928
|Clean
|$26,783
|$28,829
|$31,153
|Average
|$25,463
|$27,409
|$29,603
|Rough
|$24,144
|$25,988
|$28,053
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,693
|$31,445
|$33,445
|Clean
|$28,979
|$30,688
|$32,633
|Average
|$27,551
|$29,176
|$31,010
|Rough
|$26,123
|$27,663
|$29,386
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,546
|$29,447
|$32,742
|Clean
|$25,908
|$28,739
|$31,947
|Average
|$24,631
|$27,322
|$30,358
|Rough
|$23,355
|$25,906
|$28,769
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,141
|$26,049
|$28,221
|Clean
|$23,561
|$25,422
|$27,536
|Average
|$22,400
|$24,169
|$26,166
|Rough
|$21,239
|$22,916
|$24,796
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,340
|$31,245
|$33,419
|Clean
|$28,634
|$30,494
|$32,608
|Average
|$27,223
|$28,991
|$30,986
|Rough
|$25,813
|$27,488
|$29,364
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,947
|$23,870
|$26,059
|Clean
|$21,419
|$23,296
|$25,426
|Average
|$20,364
|$22,148
|$24,161
|Rough
|$19,308
|$21,000
|$22,896
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,883
|$26,493
|$29,457
|Clean
|$23,309
|$25,856
|$28,742
|Average
|$22,161
|$24,581
|$27,312
|Rough
|$21,012
|$23,307
|$25,882
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,307
|$27,213
|$29,384
|Clean
|$24,698
|$26,559
|$28,670
|Average
|$23,481
|$25,250
|$27,244
|Rough
|$22,265
|$23,941
|$25,818
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,689
|$22,576
|$24,722
|Clean
|$20,192
|$22,033
|$24,122
|Average
|$19,197
|$20,947
|$22,922
|Rough
|$18,202
|$19,861
|$21,722
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,176
|$38,890
|$40,853
|Clean
|$36,282
|$37,955
|$39,862
|Average
|$34,494
|$36,084
|$37,878
|Rough
|$32,707
|$34,213
|$35,895
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,047
|$30,003
|$33,360
|Clean
|$26,397
|$29,282
|$32,551
|Average
|$25,096
|$27,839
|$30,931
|Rough
|$23,796
|$26,395
|$29,312
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,438
|$35,173
|$37,154
|Clean
|$32,634
|$34,327
|$36,252
|Average
|$31,026
|$32,635
|$34,449
|Rough
|$29,418
|$30,943
|$32,645
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,223
|$21,957
|$23,931
|Clean
|$19,736
|$21,429
|$23,350
|Average
|$18,764
|$20,372
|$22,188
|Rough
|$17,791
|$19,316
|$21,026
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,518
|$34,548
|$36,862
|Clean
|$31,736
|$33,717
|$35,967
|Average
|$30,173
|$32,055
|$34,178
|Rough
|$28,609
|$30,393
|$32,388
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,343
|$35,715
|$37,289
|Clean
|$33,517
|$34,856
|$36,384
|Average
|$31,866
|$33,138
|$34,574
|Rough
|$30,214
|$31,420
|$32,764
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,177
|$26,380
|$28,885
|Clean
|$23,596
|$25,745
|$28,184
|Average
|$22,433
|$24,476
|$26,782
|Rough
|$21,270
|$23,207
|$25,380
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,629
|$25,547
|$27,730
|Clean
|$23,061
|$24,932
|$27,057
|Average
|$21,925
|$23,703
|$25,711
|Rough
|$20,789
|$22,474
|$24,365
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,323
|$25,871
|$28,766
|Clean
|$22,762
|$25,249
|$28,068
|Average
|$21,641
|$24,004
|$26,672
|Rough
|$20,519
|$22,760
|$25,275
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,301
|$26,039
|$28,018
|Clean
|$23,717
|$25,413
|$27,338
|Average
|$22,549
|$24,160
|$25,978
|Rough
|$21,380
|$22,908
|$24,618
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,127
|$29,125
|$31,402
|Clean
|$26,475
|$28,425
|$30,639
|Average
|$25,171
|$27,024
|$29,115
|Rough
|$23,866
|$25,623
|$27,591
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,651
|$26,332
|$28,249
|Clean
|$24,058
|$25,699
|$27,563
|Average
|$22,873
|$24,432
|$26,192
|Rough
|$21,688
|$23,166
|$24,820
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,591
|$27,801
|$30,315
|Clean
|$24,976
|$27,132
|$29,579
|Average
|$23,746
|$25,795
|$28,108
|Rough
|$22,515
|$24,458
|$26,636
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,546
|$31,585
|$33,910
|Clean
|$28,835
|$30,825
|$33,087
|Average
|$27,415
|$29,306
|$31,441
|Rough
|$25,994
|$27,787
|$29,795
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,924
|$25,831
|$28,002
|Clean
|$23,349
|$25,210
|$27,322
|Average
|$22,198
|$23,967
|$25,963
|Rough
|$21,048
|$22,725
|$24,603
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,962
|$23,988
|$26,293
|Clean
|$21,434
|$23,411
|$25,655
|Average
|$20,378
|$22,257
|$24,378
|Rough
|$19,321
|$21,103
|$23,102
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,532
|$29,488
|$31,717
|Clean
|$26,870
|$28,778
|$30,947
|Average
|$25,546
|$27,360
|$29,408
|Rough
|$24,222
|$25,941
|$27,868
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,453
|$30,452
|$33,860
|Clean
|$26,793
|$29,720
|$33,038
|Average
|$25,472
|$28,255
|$31,394
|Rough
|$24,152
|$26,790
|$29,751
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,282
|$39,359
|$41,731
|Clean
|$36,385
|$38,412
|$40,718
|Average
|$34,592
|$36,519
|$38,692
|Rough
|$32,800
|$34,626
|$36,666
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,059
|$22,065
|$24,344
|Clean
|$19,577
|$21,534
|$23,753
|Average
|$18,612
|$20,473
|$22,572
|Rough
|$17,648
|$19,412
|$21,390
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,763
|$31,701
|$33,910
|Clean
|$29,047
|$30,939
|$33,087
|Average
|$27,616
|$29,414
|$31,441
|Rough
|$26,185
|$27,889
|$29,795
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,003
|$31,147
|$33,590
|Clean
|$28,306
|$30,398
|$32,775
|Average
|$26,911
|$28,900
|$31,144
|Rough
|$25,517
|$27,402
|$29,514
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,860
|$17,191
|$17,575
|Clean
|$16,455
|$16,777
|$17,149
|Average
|$15,644
|$15,950
|$16,296
|Rough
|$14,833
|$15,123
|$15,442
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,703
|$23,216
|$24,939
|Clean
|$21,181
|$22,657
|$24,334
|Average
|$20,138
|$21,540
|$23,123
|Rough
|$19,094
|$20,424
|$21,912
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,734
|$26,529
|$28,575
|Clean
|$24,140
|$25,891
|$27,881
|Average
|$22,950
|$24,615
|$26,494
|Rough
|$21,761
|$23,339
|$25,107
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,064
|$31,702
|$33,574
|Clean
|$29,341
|$30,940
|$32,760
|Average
|$27,895
|$29,415
|$31,130
|Rough
|$26,450
|$27,890
|$29,500
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,713
|$30,052
|$32,715
|Clean
|$27,047
|$29,330
|$31,921
|Average
|$25,714
|$27,884
|$30,333
|Rough
|$24,382
|$26,438
|$28,745
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,292
|$31,543
|$34,106
|Clean
|$28,588
|$30,784
|$33,278
|Average
|$27,179
|$29,267
|$31,623
|Rough
|$25,770
|$27,750
|$29,967
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,709
|$31,600
|$33,757
|Clean
|$28,994
|$30,840
|$32,938
|Average
|$27,566
|$29,320
|$31,299
|Rough
|$26,137
|$27,800
|$29,660
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,496
|$23,402
|$25,569
|Clean
|$20,979
|$22,839
|$24,949
|Average
|$19,946
|$21,713
|$23,707
|Rough
|$18,912
|$20,587
|$22,466
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,983
|$28,892
|$31,066
|Clean
|$26,334
|$28,197
|$30,312
|Average
|$25,036
|$26,807
|$28,804
|Rough
|$23,739
|$25,417
|$27,296
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,795
|$32,686
|$34,843
|Clean
|$30,054
|$31,900
|$33,997
|Average
|$28,573
|$30,328
|$32,306
|Rough
|$27,093
|$28,755
|$30,615
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,678
|$42,379
|$44,329
|Clean
|$39,700
|$41,360
|$43,253
|Average
|$37,744
|$39,321
|$41,101
|Rough
|$35,788
|$37,283
|$38,949
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,916
|$29,706
|$31,747
|Clean
|$27,245
|$28,991
|$30,977
|Average
|$25,902
|$27,563
|$29,436
|Rough
|$24,560
|$26,134
|$27,894
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,527
|$36,556
|$38,872
|Clean
|$33,696
|$35,677
|$37,929
|Average
|$32,036
|$33,918
|$36,042
|Rough
|$30,376
|$32,160
|$34,155
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,583
|$30,264
|$32,182
|Clean
|$27,896
|$29,536
|$31,401
|Average
|$26,522
|$28,080
|$29,839
|Rough
|$25,147
|$26,625
|$28,276
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,243
|$27,236
|$29,505
|Clean
|$24,636
|$26,581
|$28,789
|Average
|$23,422
|$25,271
|$27,357
|Rough
|$22,208
|$23,961
|$25,924
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,522
|$23,873
|$26,545
|Clean
|$21,005
|$23,299
|$25,901
|Average
|$19,970
|$22,151
|$24,612
|Rough
|$18,935
|$21,002
|$23,324
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,123
|$23,828
|$25,771
|Clean
|$21,591
|$23,255
|$25,145
|Average
|$20,527
|$22,109
|$23,894
|Rough
|$19,463
|$20,963
|$22,643
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,165
|$20,061
|$22,215
|Clean
|$17,728
|$19,578
|$21,676
|Average
|$16,855
|$18,613
|$20,597
|Rough
|$15,981
|$17,648
|$19,519
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,586
|$19,421
|$21,506
|Clean
|$17,163
|$18,954
|$20,984
|Average
|$16,318
|$18,020
|$19,940
|Rough
|$15,472
|$17,086
|$18,896
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,497
|$31,349
|$33,462
|Clean
|$28,788
|$30,595
|$32,650
|Average
|$27,369
|$29,087
|$31,025
|Rough
|$25,951
|$27,579
|$29,401
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,640
|$27,419
|$29,445
|Clean
|$25,024
|$26,759
|$28,730
|Average
|$23,791
|$25,440
|$27,301
|Rough
|$22,558
|$24,121
|$25,872
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,658
|$33,494
|$35,589
|Clean
|$30,897
|$32,688
|$34,725
|Average
|$29,375
|$31,077
|$32,997
|Rough
|$27,852
|$29,466
|$31,270
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,379
|$27,286
|$29,457
|Clean
|$24,769
|$26,629
|$28,742
|Average
|$23,549
|$25,317
|$27,312
|Rough
|$22,328
|$24,004
|$25,882
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,050
|$30,995
|$33,212
|Clean
|$28,352
|$30,249
|$32,406
|Average
|$26,955
|$28,758
|$30,794
|Rough
|$25,558
|$27,267
|$29,181
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,152
|$33,138
|$35,403
|Clean
|$30,403
|$32,341
|$34,543
|Average
|$28,905
|$30,747
|$32,825
|Rough
|$27,407
|$29,153
|$31,106
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,646
|$29,240
|$31,059
|Clean
|$26,982
|$28,537
|$30,306
|Average
|$25,652
|$27,130
|$28,798
|Rough
|$24,323
|$25,724
|$27,290
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,238
|$38,989
|$40,994
|Clean
|$36,343
|$38,051
|$39,999
|Average
|$34,552
|$36,176
|$38,009
|Rough
|$32,761
|$34,300
|$36,019
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,051
|$26,703
|$27,459
|Clean
|$25,425
|$26,061
|$26,793
|Average
|$24,172
|$24,777
|$25,460
|Rough
|$22,920
|$23,492
|$24,127
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,185
|$29,046
|$32,297
|Clean
|$25,555
|$28,348
|$31,513
|Average
|$24,296
|$26,950
|$29,945
|Rough
|$23,037
|$25,553
|$28,377
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,890
|$28,689
|$30,741
|Clean
|$26,244
|$27,999
|$29,994
|Average
|$24,950
|$26,619
|$28,502
|Rough
|$23,657
|$25,239
|$27,010
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,619
|$34,530
|$36,710
|Clean
|$31,835
|$33,699
|$35,819
|Average
|$30,267
|$32,038
|$34,037
|Rough
|$28,698
|$30,377
|$32,255
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,681
|$33,594
|$35,776
|Clean
|$30,920
|$32,786
|$34,908
|Average
|$29,396
|$31,170
|$33,171
|Rough
|$27,873
|$29,554
|$31,434
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,107
|$36,262
|$38,721
|Clean
|$33,287
|$35,390
|$37,781
|Average
|$31,647
|$33,645
|$35,901
|Rough
|$30,006
|$31,901
|$34,021
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,353
|$30,745
|$32,338
|Clean
|$28,647
|$30,006
|$31,553
|Average
|$27,236
|$28,527
|$29,983
|Rough
|$25,824
|$27,048
|$28,414
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,955
|$27,873
|$30,058
|Clean
|$25,331
|$27,203
|$29,329
|Average
|$24,083
|$25,862
|$27,870
|Rough
|$22,835
|$24,521
|$26,410
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,871
|$30,912
|$33,238
|Clean
|$28,177
|$30,169
|$32,431
|Average
|$26,788
|$28,682
|$30,818
|Rough
|$25,400
|$27,195
|$29,204
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,323
|$28,325
|$30,603
|Clean
|$25,690
|$27,643
|$29,861
|Average
|$24,424
|$26,281
|$28,375
|Rough
|$23,159
|$24,918
|$26,889
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,801
|$38,103
|$39,599
|Clean
|$35,917
|$37,186
|$38,638
|Average
|$34,147
|$35,353
|$36,716
|Rough
|$32,377
|$33,520
|$34,793
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,605
|$24,105
|$25,816
|Clean
|$22,061
|$23,525
|$25,190
|Average
|$20,974
|$22,366
|$23,936
|Rough
|$19,887
|$21,206
|$22,683
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,980
|$31,220
|$32,641
|Clean
|$29,260
|$30,469
|$31,849
|Average
|$27,818
|$28,967
|$30,265
|Rough
|$26,376
|$27,465
|$28,680
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,324
|$19,115
|$20,021
|Clean
|$17,884
|$18,655
|$19,535
|Average
|$17,003
|$17,736
|$18,563
|Rough
|$16,121
|$16,816
|$17,591
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,417
|$32,433
|$34,731
|Clean
|$29,686
|$31,653
|$33,888
|Average
|$28,223
|$30,093
|$32,202
|Rough
|$26,760
|$28,533
|$30,516
Estimated values
2018 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,453
|$41,986
|$43,745
|Clean
|$39,481
|$40,976
|$42,683
|Average
|$37,535
|$38,957
|$40,560
|Rough
|$35,590
|$36,937
|$38,436