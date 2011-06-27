Close

You are viewing a 2014 HENNESSEY VENOM GT supercar former world record holding fastest production vehicle. This vehicle starts life as a 2010 Lotus Elise (and is titled as such) and gets a complete transformation from the people at the world famous Hennessey Performance Engineering. The original cowl windshield and VIN are used from the Lotus and the rest of the vehicle is hand crafted. This Hennessey Venom GT is powered by a Chevrolet LS7 7.0 liter V8 that is twin turbo charged and worked over to produce a staggering 1244 horsepower. It is mated to a ford GT 6 speed manual transmission. This particular car is chassis number 9 of a total production run of 13. It is the only white one that was produced and is also believed to be the only privately owned automobile to ever be shown on the Concept Greens at Pebble Beach. The Hennessey Venom GT held of the title as the fastest production car with a recorded top speed of 270.49 miles per hour. The men at Hennessey have reported an undocumented top speed of above that!!! This extremely rare automobile was produced in February of 2014 at a cost of $1.5 million. Please review the below link for additional information. http://www.motorauthority.com/news/1017222_hennessey-venom-gt-prepares-for-pebble-beach-first-one-in-white-video Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.

