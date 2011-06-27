Used 2011 Lotus Elise for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $50,000
2011 Lotus Elise Base3,052 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jabaay Motors, Inc. - Merrillville / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lotus Elise with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCLHCPC8BHA11874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,250,000
2010 Lotus Elise Base745 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
You are viewing a 2014 HENNESSEY VENOM GT supercar former world record holding fastest production vehicle. This vehicle starts life as a 2010 Lotus Elise (and is titled as such) and gets a complete transformation from the people at the world famous Hennessey Performance Engineering. The original cowl windshield and VIN are used from the Lotus and the rest of the vehicle is hand crafted. This Hennessey Venom GT is powered by a Chevrolet LS7 7.0 liter V8 that is twin turbo charged and worked over to produce a staggering 1244 horsepower. It is mated to a ford GT 6 speed manual transmission. This particular car is chassis number 9 of a total production run of 13. It is the only white one that was produced and is also believed to be the only privately owned automobile to ever be shown on the Concept Greens at Pebble Beach. The Hennessey Venom GT held of the title as the fastest production car with a recorded top speed of 270.49 miles per hour. The men at Hennessey have reported an undocumented top speed of above that!!! This extremely rare automobile was produced in February of 2014 at a cost of $1.5 million. Please review the below link for additional information. http://www.motorauthority.com/news/1017222_hennessey-venom-gt-prepares-for-pebble-beach-first-one-in-white-video Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lotus Elise with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCLHCPCXAHA10482
Stock: 105940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $49,900
2008 Lotus Elise undefined2,757 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Imports Lotus of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lotus Elise with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCPC11158HL30313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,888
2006 Lotus Elise Base30,089 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Junction Benz and Beemers - Tempe / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lotus Elise with Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCPC11166HL30155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$35,900
2005 Lotus Elise Base32,459 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
New Rochelle Chevrolet - New Rochelle / New York
BOOM!!! JUST REDUCED!!! GORGEOUS ELISE!!! CLEAN!!!MANUAL TRANS!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! Starlight Black Metallic 2005 Lotus Elise RWD 6-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V ***LEATHER***, ***LOW MILES***, *** 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSON***, ***ACCIDENT FREE***, ***NAVIGATION***.At New Rochelle Chevrolet our pricing strategy guaranties you the most aggressive pricing up front with no games or gimmicks. Our advertised price is our best price and we are confident you will be completely satisfied with the complete buying experience at NEW ROCHELLE CHEVROLET!!! Scheduled an appointment to test drive any of our Pre-owned cars today..... We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Recent Arrival! 23/27 City/Highway MPGABSOLUTELY committed to YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lotus Elise with Soft Top, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCPC11105HL30473
Stock: U9650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $33,500
2005 Lotus Elise Base27,065 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan
2005 Lotus Elise Starlight Black Odometer is 5636 miles below market average! ***THIS IS A CUSTOM TURBO LOTUS ELISE. CAR IS OWNED BY THE SALES MANAGER AT LAKESIDE AUTOMOTIVE. IT HAS A CUSTOM TRANSMISSION INSTALLED AND BUILT BY MONKEY WRENCH RACING IN KENTUKY. CUSTOM TURBO WAS TUNED AND DYNO TESTED BY STEVE MORRIS ENGINES IN MUSKEGON MICHIGAN. CUSTOM COIL OVER SUSPENSION WAS ALSO PROFESSIONALLY INSTALLED BY MONKEY WRENCH RACING. CAR WAS BUILT AS A STREET LEGAL RACE CAR HOWEVER IT HAS NOT BEEN TRACKED AND WAS ADULT DRIVEN. THIS CAR HAS BEEN MY BABY FOR THE LAST TWO YEARS. THIS WILL BE A PRIVATE SALE. BODY IS A 7/10 AND MECHANICALLY IT IS A 12/10. THIS IS A SUPER FAST VEHICLE AND IT IS NOT AN ENTRY LEVEL CAR. THIS TRULY IS A ONE OF A KIND VEHICLE THAT IS A BLAST TO DRIVE***. 23/27 City/Highway MPG Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lotus Elise with Soft Top, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCPC11155HL33143
Stock: P4251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $36,902
2005 Lotus Elise Base32,950 milesDelivery available*
Galpin Jaguar - Van Nuys / California
Excellent Condition, ONLY 32,950 Miles! Starlight Black exterior and Black interior, Elise trim. Targa Roof, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Edmunds.com explains will sprint from zero to 60 mph in under 5 seconds, Non-Smoker vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Premium Sound System, Targa Roof, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Lotus Elise with Starlight Black exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 190 HP at 7800 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE Lotus Elise provides the most unfiltered driving experience of any roadster sold today. -Edmunds.com. WHY BUY FROM US One of the largest luxury dealer groups in the world. Our purchasing power and large inventories help ensure great deals. Large children's play area. Complimentary work stations and wifi. All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lotus Elise with Soft Top, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCPC11125HL30085
Stock: JP9018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-01-2020