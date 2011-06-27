Estimated values
2011 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.9L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,348
|$20,829
|$23,578
|Clean
|$16,345
|$19,641
|$22,152
|Average
|$14,339
|$17,265
|$19,299
|Rough
|$12,334
|$14,888
|$16,446
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,583
|$27,053
|$30,586
|Clean
|$21,277
|$25,510
|$28,735
|Average
|$18,666
|$22,423
|$25,034
|Rough
|$16,056
|$19,337
|$21,333
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,163
|$25,411
|$28,764
|Clean
|$19,940
|$23,961
|$27,024
|Average
|$17,493
|$21,062
|$23,543
|Rough
|$15,047
|$18,163
|$20,063