Estimated values
2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,054
|$2,387
|Clean
|$1,338
|$1,906
|$2,214
|Average
|$1,131
|$1,610
|$1,868
|Rough
|$925
|$1,315
|$1,522
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,368
|$1,957
|$2,278
|Clean
|$1,270
|$1,816
|$2,113
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,534
|$1,783
|Rough
|$877
|$1,253
|$1,453
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,785
|$2,120
|Clean
|$1,085
|$1,656
|$1,966
|Average
|$917
|$1,399
|$1,659
|Rough
|$749
|$1,143
|$1,352