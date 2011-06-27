  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Nissan Pathfinder Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,897$12,215$14,144
Clean$9,492$11,702$13,534
Average$8,681$10,678$12,313
Rough$7,871$9,653$11,092
Sell my 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,717$9,678$11,308
Clean$7,401$9,272$10,820
Average$6,769$8,460$9,844
Rough$6,137$7,648$8,868
Sell my 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,201$13,634$15,658
Clean$10,743$13,062$14,982
Average$9,826$11,918$13,631
Rough$8,909$10,775$12,280
Sell my 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,689$13,122$15,145
Clean$10,251$12,572$14,492
Average$9,376$11,471$13,185
Rough$8,501$10,370$11,878
Sell my 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,182$10,249$11,967
Clean$7,847$9,819$11,450
Average$7,178$8,959$10,418
Rough$6,508$8,099$9,385
Sell my 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,916$10,978$12,693
Clean$8,551$10,518$12,145
Average$7,821$9,597$11,050
Rough$7,091$8,676$9,954
Sell my 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,449$11,686$13,545
Clean$9,062$11,196$12,961
Average$8,289$10,215$11,792
Rough$7,515$9,235$10,623
Sell my 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,412$10,443$12,131
Clean$8,068$10,005$11,608
Average$7,379$9,129$10,561
Rough$6,690$8,253$9,514
Sell my 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,401 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,272 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Pathfinder is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,401 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,272 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,401 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,272 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $6,137 to $11,308, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.