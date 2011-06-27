Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,897
|$12,215
|$14,144
|Clean
|$9,492
|$11,702
|$13,534
|Average
|$8,681
|$10,678
|$12,313
|Rough
|$7,871
|$9,653
|$11,092
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,717
|$9,678
|$11,308
|Clean
|$7,401
|$9,272
|$10,820
|Average
|$6,769
|$8,460
|$9,844
|Rough
|$6,137
|$7,648
|$8,868
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,201
|$13,634
|$15,658
|Clean
|$10,743
|$13,062
|$14,982
|Average
|$9,826
|$11,918
|$13,631
|Rough
|$8,909
|$10,775
|$12,280
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,689
|$13,122
|$15,145
|Clean
|$10,251
|$12,572
|$14,492
|Average
|$9,376
|$11,471
|$13,185
|Rough
|$8,501
|$10,370
|$11,878
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,182
|$10,249
|$11,967
|Clean
|$7,847
|$9,819
|$11,450
|Average
|$7,178
|$8,959
|$10,418
|Rough
|$6,508
|$8,099
|$9,385
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,916
|$10,978
|$12,693
|Clean
|$8,551
|$10,518
|$12,145
|Average
|$7,821
|$9,597
|$11,050
|Rough
|$7,091
|$8,676
|$9,954
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,449
|$11,686
|$13,545
|Clean
|$9,062
|$11,196
|$12,961
|Average
|$8,289
|$10,215
|$11,792
|Rough
|$7,515
|$9,235
|$10,623
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,412
|$10,443
|$12,131
|Clean
|$8,068
|$10,005
|$11,608
|Average
|$7,379
|$9,129
|$10,561
|Rough
|$6,690
|$8,253
|$9,514