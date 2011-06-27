Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews
CVT Software Glitch Results In Drivetrains Replacement. .
When I bought the 2013 Pathfinders, like any new owner I was thrilled. . Unfortunately there were a few things that I id not understand. So when my pathfinder began shuttering and shaking at 900 miles, I contacted customer service who referred me to the local dealership, who with all of there up-to-date computer diagnostic could not fit the problem. Fortunately, Nissan already understood the problem before I bought the car. "Faulty Software & the Service Campaign" Whereby the owner brings in the vehicle multiple times exhibiting the same problem, and nissan replaces the entire drivetrain. Thats right. . Faulty software that can not be changed, that ends up damaging the CVT on its own. .
Nissan Fan Turned Sour on Quality
"I was a big fan of the Nissan product having owned a 2010 maxima, I was very disappointed in the quality of the 2013 Pathfinder. Within the first month I have had front headlight burn out, leaking windows, Parking sensor warning lights and more importantly transmission issues with the newly designed CVT, producing rumbling noises and providing sluggish performance/delays at low to mid city driving speeds. Dealer will not take the SUV back as they claim that it would be considered a defective product and could not sell it. Kind of funny as Nissan had no issue selling me a defective product in the first place. I STRONGLY RECOMMEND NOT PURCHASING THIS VEHICLE...AT LEAST 2013 YEAR!
Safety issues
Currently having problems with my 2013 pathfinder. The car was decelerating on its own and experienced loss of speed. It dropped from like 50-60 mph to below 20 mph, then went back up then slowed down again. I had my the gas down to the floor and it would not go beyond 20 mph. Then suddenly it would go fast again. I called my dealership while I was driving, they advised me to bring. I said I am almost home and then I would have my husband take it. However, it did it again while I was an intersection scaring me to death. I parked at a gas station , my husband came and decided to drive it to the dealership which was about 10 miles away. He checked it in the parking lot and it was running fine he said. Well, same thing happened to him after about a couple of miles but he made it to the dealership safely going really slow. It took the dealership 5 days before checking it and 2 days ago told us they could not duplicate the problem, or find a code. I complained to the manager about it and he says he checked it as well but no problem. I called Nissan corporate and they just got back to me today and they would not fix it. They denied that this car had any complaints like mine. They told me since it could not be duplicated there is nothing to fix. Well, I just checked online and a lot of people have the same complains. In fact, there is a class action lawsuit about 2013-2014 pathfinder transmissions. I am going to tell everybody I know about this problem! DO NOT BUY NISSAN! I forgot to mention that airbag recall, mine has been reprogrammed the 3rd time because of problems!
- Performance
- Value
Starts with "L" ends with "emon"
My 2013 Nissan pathfinder has had transmission problems for months and I have repeatedly given Nissan the opportunity to fix it and have had the transmission replaced once. Yesterday it stalled in the middle of an intersection with traffic coming in both directions and my two children in the car. I will not drive this car again. I paid $43,000 for a car I am afraid to drive or put my children in. Nissan needs to correct these problems and stop putting people at risk.
Transmission Issues
We bought our '13 Pathfinder SL 4WD in August of 2013. Within two months we started to feel the CVT Transmission shuddering under light throttle applications. We had the car in the shop four times for this issue, but they could never replicate the problem. After the shuddering started to become progressively worse and became a safety concern, we finally asked the dealer to buy the car back for the balance of our loan. Happily, they agreed, and we were given $6000 more than the Kelly Blue Book trade value. Other than the transmission issue, the car was very nice. It rode great and got very good MPG for a mid-sized CUV ....
