Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,614
|$3,976
|$4,716
|Clean
|$2,429
|$3,691
|$4,375
|Average
|$2,061
|$3,121
|$3,692
|Rough
|$1,692
|$2,550
|$3,008
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,469
|$3,626
|$4,256
|Clean
|$2,295
|$3,366
|$3,948
|Average
|$1,946
|$2,846
|$3,331
|Rough
|$1,598
|$2,326
|$2,715
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,395
|$4,911
|$5,735
|Clean
|$3,155
|$4,558
|$5,320
|Average
|$2,676
|$3,854
|$4,489
|Rough
|$2,198
|$3,150
|$3,658
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,396
|$3,687
|$4,389
|Clean
|$2,227
|$3,423
|$4,072
|Average
|$1,889
|$2,894
|$3,436
|Rough
|$1,551
|$2,365
|$2,800
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,591
|$3,969
|$4,719
|Clean
|$2,408
|$3,684
|$4,377
|Average
|$2,043
|$3,115
|$3,693
|Rough
|$1,677
|$2,546
|$3,010
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,168
|$4,660
|$5,471
|Clean
|$2,945
|$4,326
|$5,075
|Average
|$2,498
|$3,657
|$4,282
|Rough
|$2,051
|$2,989
|$3,490
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,457
|$3,315
|$3,781
|Clean
|$2,284
|$3,077
|$3,507
|Average
|$1,937
|$2,602
|$2,959
|Rough
|$1,591
|$2,126
|$2,412