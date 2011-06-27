  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Nissan Pathfinder Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,614$3,976$4,716
Clean$2,429$3,691$4,375
Average$2,061$3,121$3,692
Rough$1,692$2,550$3,008
Sell my 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,469$3,626$4,256
Clean$2,295$3,366$3,948
Average$1,946$2,846$3,331
Rough$1,598$2,326$2,715
Sell my 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,395$4,911$5,735
Clean$3,155$4,558$5,320
Average$2,676$3,854$4,489
Rough$2,198$3,150$3,658
Sell my 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,396$3,687$4,389
Clean$2,227$3,423$4,072
Average$1,889$2,894$3,436
Rough$1,551$2,365$2,800
Sell my 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,591$3,969$4,719
Clean$2,408$3,684$4,377
Average$2,043$3,115$3,693
Rough$1,677$2,546$3,010
Sell my 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,168$4,660$5,471
Clean$2,945$4,326$5,075
Average$2,498$3,657$4,282
Rough$2,051$2,989$3,490
Sell my 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,457$3,315$3,781
Clean$2,284$3,077$3,507
Average$1,937$2,602$2,959
Rough$1,591$2,126$2,412
Sell my 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,423 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Pathfinder is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,423 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,227 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,423 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $1,551 to $4,389, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.