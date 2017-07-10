Used 2010 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This Nissan MURANO SL AWD is great for kids and adults. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.5L 6 cyl engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a SUV that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Nissan MURANO SL AWD's 3.5L 6 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Compared with other SUV's out there, you will not find another better equipped Nissan MURANO SL AWD at the price we are offering. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior of this SUV has been perfectly maintained. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. We set this SUV's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Poolesville! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Power everything! Well maintained. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ1MW3AW118643

Stock: 11699

Certified Pre-Owned: No

