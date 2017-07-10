Used 2010 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me
This was my third Murano,SL AWD. Bought my first one in 2004. I now have 163,500 miles on it and it is still in top shape. I do not garage keep this car and it has sat out in Pittsburgh area weather for the last five years and stills looks as good as it did when I bought it in 2010. I average between 20 and 22 mpg around town. I get between 24 and 29 mpg on a trip, depending on the speed. If I keep it around 60-65 I get better mileage. Awesome in the snow and ICE!!! One heavy car. Handles like a sports car and nearly drives itself on the open road. Change oil and rotate the tires every 3000 miles. Use standard oil, no synthetic. I have been averaging 40,000 miles to a set of tires. Update: now have over 217,000 miles on this 2010. Doesn’t burn oil, still good on tires averaging 40,000 miles on a set. Just a small surface rust spot on the door seal, bottom of the drivers door. No where else. Replaced the air conditioner compressor( $1,000) , replaced cv joint right front, replaced one catalytic converter, and repaired exhaust system $1,500. Put in a new battery, replaced front windshield due to a stone hit from a truck (insurance handled) Had a problem with the tire sealing to the rims due to corrosion. Tire people sanded and used grinder on rims then painted the rim seal. That stopped the air leaks. The rims are very expensive to replace. The interior and exterior showing signs of age, but still look great. Even the dealer mechanics can’t believe that the car has that many miles on it and that it’s a 2010. Bought a 2014 for the wife. SL AWD. It has 32,000 on it and no major problems. I don’t care for the styling of the newer Murano. Shame. I would buy another they are that reliable.
