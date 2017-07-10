Used 2010 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

5,053 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Murano Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    64,200 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    181,891 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,999

    $1,879 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano S

    107,006 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,225

    $1,828 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    Editors Recommend SV
    2019 Nissan Murano
    2019 Nissan Murano
    S, SV, SL, Platinum
    SEE ALL TRIMS
    Disclaimer*
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    124,988 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano LE in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano LE

    69,117 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,899

    $1,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    150,277 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,438

    $1,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    105,238 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,980

    $1,309 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Murano
    2019 Nissan Murano
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    119,271 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,990

    $1,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano S

    110,005 miles
    Great Deal

    $7,499

    $599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    161,160 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,499

    $4,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    139,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,599

    $1,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    174,178 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $6,500

    $620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    131,500 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,950

    $1,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    144,973 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,900

    $812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    129,595 miles
    Good Deal

    $7,999

    $1,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano S

    156,801 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,993

    $612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    72,174 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,752

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Nissan Murano SL

    67,712 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    $1,381 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Murano searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Murano

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Murano
Overall Consumer Rating
4.668 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Reliable
twp_chief,05/11/2015
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This was my third Murano,SL AWD. Bought my first one in 2004. I now have 163,500 miles on it and it is still in top shape. I do not garage keep this car and it has sat out in Pittsburgh area weather for the last five years and stills looks as good as it did when I bought it in 2010. I average between 20 and 22 mpg around town. I get between 24 and 29 mpg on a trip, depending on the speed. If I keep it around 60-65 I get better mileage. Awesome in the snow and ICE!!! One heavy car. Handles like a sports car and nearly drives itself on the open road. Change oil and rotate the tires every 3000 miles. Use standard oil, no synthetic. I have been averaging 40,000 miles to a set of tires. Update: now have over 217,000 miles on this 2010. Doesn’t burn oil, still good on tires averaging 40,000 miles on a set. Just a small surface rust spot on the door seal, bottom of the drivers door. No where else. Replaced the air conditioner compressor( $1,000) , replaced cv joint right front, replaced one catalytic converter, and repaired exhaust system $1,500. Put in a new battery, replaced front windshield due to a stone hit from a truck (insurance handled) Had a problem with the tire sealing to the rims due to corrosion. Tire people sanded and used grinder on rims then painted the rim seal. That stopped the air leaks. The rims are very expensive to replace. The interior and exterior showing signs of age, but still look great. Even the dealer mechanics can’t believe that the car has that many miles on it and that it’s a 2010. Bought a 2014 for the wife. SL AWD. It has 32,000 on it and no major problems. I don’t care for the styling of the newer Murano. Shame. I would buy another they are that reliable.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Murano
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Murano info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings