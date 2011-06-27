  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Murano
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2012 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • spacious backseat
  • responsive powertrain
  • precise steering and confident handling
  • smooth ride
  • user-friendly controls.
  • Less cargo space than many rivals
  • compromised rear visibility.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Nissan Murano for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$7,000 - $13,990
Used Murano for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Nissan Murano stands out among other midsize crossovers thanks to its unique styling, engaging driving experience and overall sophistication.

Vehicle overview

In a segment where many of the choices are little more than uninspired boxes on wheels, the Nissan Murano has long stood out from the crowd. And while familiarity has made its rounded design seem somewhat less radical than when it was introduced nearly a decade ago, the Murano's look is still distinctive enough to turn heads.

Thankfully, there's more to the 2012 Nissan Murano's appeal than just its sheet metal. The combination of the strong 3.5-liter V6 and continuously variable automatic transmission -- one of the best CVTs in the business -- with a sport-tuned suspension results in a crossover SUV that's more enjoyable to drive than the norm. The Murano's five-passenger interior also earns points for its attractive styling, high-quality materials and many standard features.

The Murano does have a couple minor drawbacks, however, including compromised rear visibility and a maximum cargo capacity that's a bit smaller than its rivals. You might want to comparison shop the Murano's main competitors, the equally stylish Ford Edge, the more wagonlike Toyota Venza or the more off-road-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee. But overall the Nissan Murano still stands out thanks to its blend of keen styling, upscale design and lively performance.

2012 Nissan Murano models

The 2012 Nissan Murano is a midsize five-passenger crossover SUV available in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and LE.

The entry-level S comes well-equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, variable intermittent wipers, deep-tinted rear privacy glass, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a reclining 60/40-split rear seat, a 7-inch monochrome screen, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio input jack.

The SV adds automatic headlights, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, roof rack side rails, power front seats (eight-way driver and four-way passenger), a 7-inch color display, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio and iPod integration.

Stepping up to the SL trim gets you rain-sensing wipers, heated outside mirrors, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver seat memory, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with digital music storage. The LE trim adds 20-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, heated rear seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column and wood interior trim.

Optional on SL and LE models is a navigation system that includes voice recognition, real-time traffic and weather, Bluetooth streaming audio and increased digital music storage. Those two trim levels can also be had with a twin-screen headrest-mounted rear DVD entertainment system. New for 2012 is a Platinum Edition option for LE models that bundles exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, a special Sapphire Black paint color and the navigation system.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Nissan Murano sees only minor changes, including a new Platinum Edition option package for top-of-the-line LE models and a new 7-inch monochrome screen on the entry-level S trim level.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Nissan Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. This engine is mated to a CVT and a choice of standard front-wheel drive or an available all-wheel-drive system. EPA estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 18/23/20 with all-wheel drive.

Safety

All 2012 Nissan Murano models feature standard antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Murano with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet -- a good performance for this class.

In government crash testing, the Murano received an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for overall front impact protection and five stars for side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Murano its highest rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

While the 2012 Nissan Murano has its share of imitators, none can quite measure up to it in terms of the driving experience. For example, the nicely tuned suspension gives it nimble handling while still managing to deliver a comfy ride (at least on models without the available 20-inch wheels). Precise steering feel adds to the enjoyment.

The marriage of the eager V6 engine and CVT also works well. While other CVTs tend to respond sluggishly or keep the engine revving at a nearly constant drone, this unit performs as well as any traditional automatic.

Interior

Inside the 2012 Nissan Murano's cabin you'll find an attractively styled space that rivals that of its upscale Infiniti FX cousin for quality of materials and assembly. The Murano also gets high marks for the intuitive operation of technology features including the navigation system, rear seat video entertainment setup and iPod interface.

There's also seating for five passengers, including a backseat with abundant head- and legroom and seatbacks that recline for greater comfort. Behind those rear seats is 31.6 cubic feet of cargo room, a number that's on par with the Murano's competitors. Folding those rear seatbacks down creates a nice flat load floor with 64 cubic feet of room, which falls a tad short of the space available in other midsize five-passenger SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan Murano.

5(61%)
4(22%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luxury for less
Richard,03/16/2016
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
A great car at a reasonable price. Was looking at a new CRV or Forester but this was much more bang for the buck. This was the first used car I bought. It's been 7 months with no problems and lots of complements. No rattles or anything. Ditto at one year. $30.00 oil change at dealer. 19 months, another oil change and tire rotation (39.00) and 48000 miles with no problems. A great car. 2 years and no issues. 4 years and still no issues 69000 miles, Still seems like new.
Very happy with my Murano
lefty54,05/31/2013
I looked at the Enclave and Acadia. I looked at the Equinox and Terrain. I thought about the Forrester. But at the end of the day the Murano was the best of the bunch. I wanted a quiet vehicle and I wanted a smooth ride. The Murano is whisper quiet and smooth as silk. The Nissan V-6 is a proven engine and highly regarded. I highly recommend the Murano.
The best mid-size SUV/Crossover I drove
dhb68,06/12/2012
I test drove several mid-size SUV/Crossovers and the Murano was not even on my radar because of it's "moon mobile" looks although I had read great reviews on Edmunds and CR. After a very uninspriring test drive of a Highlander Limited I decided to stop at the Nissan dealership next to the Toyota dealer and give the Murano a spin before heading home since I was already there. That changed my impression of the Murano immediately! Get behind the wheel of one after trying out all of the others and you'll understand why Murano owners are loyal. The interior is on par with an Infiniti and the driving dynamics are wonderful. The more I drive it the more I appreciate it. Love the smooth CVT!!
Glad to have it!
tim2628,11/13/2012
My wife and I have not been able to afford a Murano until now, and are glad to have it. You truly can't beat the comfort or power in this thing. We had a 2010 Altima with all the specs, and that doesn't even compare to the Murano. We averaged about 23MPG from Florida to Illinois and back with a fully loaded and weighed down vehicle (plenty of space). Handled excellent in Chicago and Atlanta traffic with plenty of power when I needed it. No issues at all. If I baby it, it will get close to 28MPG, or 19MPG if I have too much fun. Was hoping it got closer to 28MPG with normal highway driving (70-80MPH), but 23MPG is still great. LOVE IT!!
See all 23 reviews of the 2012 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Nissan Murano

Used 2012 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $10,119 and$12,980 with odometer readings between 65225 and128541 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Murano S is priced between $7,000 and$11,996 with odometer readings between 64888 and129509 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Murano LE is priced between $12,033 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 99616 and103043 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan Murano for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2012 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,000 and mileage as low as 64888 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan Murano.

Can't find a used 2012 Nissan Muranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,190.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,565.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,124.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,355.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Nissan Murano?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Murano lease specials

Related Used 2012 Nissan Murano info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles