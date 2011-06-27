Bought this vehicle with 112k in 2015 and just passed 133k today. I needed an SUV with 4WD because as a firefighter, you cant call out if there is inclement weather. Great acceleration and power, love the way the seats feel. Someone reviewed the leather as baseball-glove like and I have to agree! Supple leather and Ive stayed comfortable for 10 hour trips multiple times. Also I am 6 foot 3 and I have TONS of legroom and headroom in any seat; its a very rare thing for me to be comfortable in a back seat! I always get comments from people how stylish and luxurious the Murano still looks, and its 12 now! Great stereo system, navigation works fine (but obv I use my smart phone for more accurate results). I do wish that they had integrated Bluetooth in the stereo system but I found an aftermarket accessory that works amazing and was extremely easy to install. My transfer case blew the week I purchased and VERY luckily the dealer offered to pay for the work (1900 dollars!!). Regular maintenance plus some things expected from an older vehicle (power steering hoses, exhaust system, and an ignition coil pack) but nothing to deter me from giving up Murray! Haha update October 2017...Murray is dead and gone. Stretched timing chain amongst other issues, not worth $3000 in repairs. Same codes and issues in 2 different Muranos within a week at my shop. They also ditched theirs immediately. I did love my Murano and when I see them on the road I get a pang of jealousy but Nissans dying at 135k? Toyota or Honda purchases only from now on.

