Consumer Rating
(283)
2005 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling, strong standard engine, comfortable and practical interior.
  • Continuously variable transmission detracts from performance, SE model rides harshly, no third-row seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Murano is a likable crossover SUV that blends unique styling with a spacious, comfortable interior and a fun-to-drive character. If it wasn't for the power-sapping CVT transmission, it would get our top recommendation.

2005 Highlights

For 2005, the Murano receives a rollover sensor for the side curtain airbags, and a new S model with fewer features and a lower price. New options packages and an Intelligent Key entry and ignition system are newly available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Nissan Murano.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.7
283 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best vehicle i've ever had.
tychux72,10/26/2014
I have owned my '05 SL 2WD since it arrived off the boat October 2005. It currently has 132,000 miles. I have NEVER kept a vehicle over 75,000 miles before. I drive 65 miles R/T 4-5 days a week through the Arizona desert and farmlands at 45-70 MPH, mostly using cruise control. In the summer I average 21.5 mpg or around 420 mpt. In the fall-spring without A/C I average 23.6 or 475 mpt. The most was a confirmed 525 mpt one winter. My local dealership has done all recall work as well as routine maintenance. All in all, it has been a great family ride and has never left us stranded. Unlike many Ford or Chryslers I have owned. Sure it has its known problems and this one is no different.
engine and transmission problems?
dudej,01/22/2015
SE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
My 2005 SE AWD used oil. Fortunately my 2005 Murano was under warranty for the engine replacement ( using oil with no visible burn or leak) at 80,000 miles and for the transmission replacement at 128,000 miles. Engine mount replacements, driver seat motor, and CV joint! I bought the Silver warranty at the dealership and then extended it as long as I could (140,000). Thank God!
Murray the Murano (2005 SL AWD)
righhht,04/12/2017
SL AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Bought this vehicle with 112k in 2015 and just passed 133k today. I needed an SUV with 4WD because as a firefighter, you cant call out if there is inclement weather. Great acceleration and power, love the way the seats feel. Someone reviewed the leather as baseball-glove like and I have to agree! Supple leather and Ive stayed comfortable for 10 hour trips multiple times. Also I am 6 foot 3 and I have TONS of legroom and headroom in any seat; its a very rare thing for me to be comfortable in a back seat! I always get comments from people how stylish and luxurious the Murano still looks, and its 12 now! Great stereo system, navigation works fine (but obv I use my smart phone for more accurate results). I do wish that they had integrated Bluetooth in the stereo system but I found an aftermarket accessory that works amazing and was extremely easy to install. My transfer case blew the week I purchased and VERY luckily the dealer offered to pay for the work (1900 dollars!!). Regular maintenance plus some things expected from an older vehicle (power steering hoses, exhaust system, and an ignition coil pack) but nothing to deter me from giving up Murray! Haha update October 2017...Murray is dead and gone. Stretched timing chain amongst other issues, not worth $3000 in repairs. Same codes and issues in 2 different Muranos within a week at my shop. They also ditched theirs immediately. I did love my Murano and when I see them on the road I get a pang of jealousy but Nissans dying at 135k? Toyota or Honda purchases only from now on.
It's a great car
ehales,08/29/2011
I got my 2005 Murano brand new and now it has 117K on it. Believe or not it still runs like the first day! I take care of it and do not miss any due service or oil change. Recently passenger door lock/unlock stopped working. Rear pass door has the same problem but not all the time! other than that everything is great. It's supposed to get 18 city-24 highway but on country road I get 26-27 and in city hardly 18. I highly recommend this car to all buyers who are looking for a comfortable, good looking reliable car. I would definitely go for new one.
See all 283 reviews of the 2005 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Nissan Murano

Used 2005 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2005 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and SE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

