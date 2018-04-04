Used 2016 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

I finally had to to trade car in. Got Something else. Entertainment/nav screen would freeze or not turn on. Poor ddealer support. In fact 2 dealers didn't want to deal with it. It was out of warranty and both want to change out the entire module to the tune of over $2000. No matter how much I love the vehicle poor support lead me away from Nissan, perhaps forever. To start I traded a Lexus 2010 RX 350. A wonderful car with no complaints. It is just too generic and boring. I had a silver one and it is one of the most common SUV models I see and there is nothing exciting or exceptional. Just good old fashion reliability. Nothing wrong with that. I just got bored after 5 years. I started looking at other make and models and noticed that most are variations of the same theme. From the Kia, to the Audi to the Lexus, they all just seem very similar. I even rented a BMW X-5 and an Audi Q5. Ridiculously complicated. I had to stop and pull over in the beemer to put the windshield wipers on. Come on! And to put the shifter in reverse you push it forward! And forget about using the entertainment system. Moving on, I wanted a vehicle that was both style and comfort, economical and practical. Something I thought was impossible. I was not going spend upwards of $50,000 on a car. Enter the Murano. Outstanding style. Easily the most comfortable drivers seat ever. The Mazda was quickly ruled out when I found it only had 6 way seats. The "zero gravity" seats in the Murano are the best I have experienced. There are missing features that I miss from the RX, such as automatic dimming headlights and the rain sensor windshield wipers found in the Mazda. But the trade off is the heated steering wheel ( I live in the cold northeast) and the panorama sun roof. Also the cooled seats cause it also gets hot up here. I also think the Murano is by far the best looking SUV out there. It is only missing the status branding of the Lexus or the BMW. Otherwise, I love the CVT transmission, but I am not a driving nut and need for speed testosterone guy. I want safe and quick acceleration when needed. But I prefer comfort and gas economy over acceleration. I average 23.3 overall and get 30-31 MPG on the highway. For a SUV with all wheel drive and 6 cylinder this is outstanding. The entertainment is Bose and is awesome. The GPS is typical; almost useless, but I have had that with every in car with GPS. I just use google maps and am done with it. The ride is smooth and quiet. Some have said the 20" wheels do not handle to bumps well, but I disagree. In New England the roads are terrible from winter frost heaves and the large wheels just seem to glide over them. Much much better than the Lexus. My complaints are: The Nissan Apps are useless. They would be better to have eliminated them rather than release something that just doesn't work. Also it takes just too long for the entertainment system to read connect to the iphone, that I can't listen to the radio for minutes when starting the car. Another very annoying feature is the stupid constant dinging when the car is in the on position and driver's door is open. Say you want to listen to the radio in a parking area and leave the driver's door open. I don't know how to shut this feature off and car manufacturers should stop trying to appease the dumb downed idiots. With keyless entry it is impossible to lock the keys in the car, so let me listen to the radio with the doors open. So to summarize, I love the vehicle, the style, the ride and the features. I do not believe there is a better car for the money than the Murano. If you are struggling with the decision, take each for an extended test drive and notice the seating comfort between the two. I am not looking back. There is nothing else out there that compares. One year update:. I'm still very happy with the comfort. I get incredible gas mileage averaging 24 MPG and actually see 30 MPG highway. The features I dislike: can't open sunroof shade manually. Can't use cruise control without"active" cruise control which I feel is dangerous as it brakes and slows the vehicle at unnatural speeds. It also takes too long for the radio to load up the software upon first starting the car. If I'm running errands and do a lot of in and out this can be really annoying. Lastly the wind noise with the sun roof open is loud. Very loud. So much so I rarely use it. Update 4/4/18. Nothing new. I still love it . No problems or issues after 33,000 miles. Update 10/5/18- The only issue that has developed is with the XM radio. Sometimes after the car is turned off is defaults to station #1, the XM intro station and sometimes is defaults to where is was left last, the way it always was and should be. XM has told me it is the issue with the XM hardware and the dealer has blamed XM software. Since the dealer wants $150 to diagnose it, I will live with it.

