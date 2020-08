Used 2016 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Nissan Murano SV is ready to roll today and is the perfect vehicle for you. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT we verified this vehicle is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. An odometer that reads 25,258 miles speaks for itself. This Murano SV has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this vehicle through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. There is no evidence that this vehicle has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all.Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Nissan Murano SV's 3.5L 6 Cylinder engine is anything but humble. The 3.5L 6 Cylinder engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Nissan Murano SV. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Nissan Murano SV.This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle.Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this vehicle has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this vehicle is a one-owner vehicle. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Wondering how many owners this vehicle has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the AutoCheck One Owner report.Rest assured knowing that this vehicle comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Call us today at (844) 472-8877 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. We set this vehicle's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal.Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Gainesville! Clean title.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan Murano SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0GN141200

Stock: 141200

Certified Pre-Owned: No