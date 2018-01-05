Overall rating 7.0 / 10

Nissan's 2018 Murano could be for you if typical crossover SUVs seem too boring and dull. For starters, dramatic curves and a sleek roofline give the Murano a distinctive look. Inside, the interior is noticeably upscale thanks to high-quality materials, a fetching ergonomic design, impressively comfortable front seats and a generous list of standard comfort and convenience features. We're also fond of the Murano's combination of a standard V6 engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that work together for smooth power and respectable fuel economy.

The Murano does fall short of some competitors in overall cargo space, and its modest towing limits make it less than ideal for those who need an SUV that can tow trailers and toys. But if weekend watersports aren't in your plans, the Murano is a solid choice for an upscale, comfortable five-passenger crossover that delivers a bit more style than the norm.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Nissan Murano as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

We bought a 2015 Nissan Murano and drove it for an entire year, documenting all our ups and downs with this comfy midsize SUV. Not much has changed with the Murano since then, so our impressions are just as relevant today. If you're thinking of buying a Nissan Murano, make sure to check out our long-term test page, where we cover everything from some surprising maintenance costs to the joys of ventilated seats, and even answer the question, "Will it Girl Scout?"