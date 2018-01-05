  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(63)
2018 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Delivers right balance of power and fuel-efficiency
  • Interior highlighted by high-quality materials and unique design
  • Front seats are exceptionally comfortable
  • Spacious rear seats accommodate passengers and car seats with equal ease
  • Modest cargo capacity limits practicality
  • Can't tow heavy weekend toys like some competitors
  • Stylish exterior design creates compromised outward visibility
Which Murano does Edmunds recommend?

The base Murano S comes nicely equipped with keyless entry, an 8-inch touchscreen display, satellite radio, smartphone integration and a navigation system, among other features. It's an excellent value for a stylish crossover with more than the basics. But the S doesn't offer any options. Since the main appeal of the Murano is getting an upscale SUV without luxury-brand pricing, we say move up to get the SV trim with the optional Premium package. This way you'll get almost all of the Murano's luxury essentials while keeping the price reasonable.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

Nissan's 2018 Murano could be for you if typical crossover SUVs seem too boring and dull. For starters, dramatic curves and a sleek roofline give the Murano a distinctive look. Inside, the interior is noticeably upscale thanks to high-quality materials, a fetching ergonomic design, impressively comfortable front seats and a generous list of standard comfort and convenience features. We're also fond of the Murano's combination of a standard V6 engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that work together for smooth power and respectable fuel economy.

The Murano does fall short of some competitors in overall cargo space, and its modest towing limits make it less than ideal for those who need an SUV that can tow trailers and toys. But if weekend watersports aren't in your plans, the Murano is a solid choice for an upscale, comfortable five-passenger crossover that delivers a bit more style than the norm.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Nissan Murano as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

We bought a 2015 Nissan Murano and drove it for an entire year, documenting all our ups and downs with this comfy midsize SUV. Not much has changed with the Murano since then, so our impressions are just as relevant today. If you're thinking of buying a Nissan Murano, make sure to check out our long-term test page, where we cover everything from some surprising maintenance costs to the joys of ventilated seats, and even answer the question, "Will it Girl Scout?"

2018 Nissan Murano models

The 2018 Nissan Murano crossover is offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. All have a 3.5-liter V6 engine (260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard; all-wheel drive is optional.

The base S comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. Standard technology includes a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio, USB and auxiliary audio jacks, and smartphone app integration (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). There's even a USB port for rear passengers to connect a music device to the audio system.

All 2018 Muranos also have forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking as standard.

Moving up to the SV adds roof rails, foglights, remote engine start, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The SV's optional Premium package adds unique 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and mirrors, an 11-speaker Bose audio system, and driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera system, and a drowsy driver warning system.

The SL model comes standard with the SV's options (including the driver aids and Bose audio), as well as a hands-free liftgate, heated side mirrors, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and ambient interior lighting. A panoramic sunroof is optional.

The top-line Murano Platinum is loaded with the SL's features plus 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a power-adjustable steering wheel with memory setting, heated and ventilated front seats, power-folding rear seats, and NissanConnect telematics, including automatic collision notification to emergency services and customizable alerts (to keep tabs on teen drivers or valets, for example).

A Midnight Edition optional styling package for SL trims adds special 20-inch wheels and a blacked-out finish on roof rails, mirror caps, grille, lower bumper accents, sill plates, side moldings.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum (3.5L V6  | CVT automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Nissan Murano has received some minor equipment revisions. Our findings are broadly applicable to this year's model, however.

Driving

7.0
The Murano accelerates like most other V6-powered crossovers in the class. It's not quick, but it easily merges into highway traffic. Its continuously variable automatic transmission balances performance and efficiency; the suspension leans toward comfort. A solid all-around performer but not sporty.

Acceleration

7.0
The 260-hp engine is more than adequate to propel this midsize SUV. The V6's pairing with a CVT automatic is easy driving, quiet and responsive. We clocked a 0-60 mph time of 7.5 seconds, about average for the class. Noise suppression and refinement levels under hard acceleration are about average.

Braking

6.5
Braking in this vehicle is intuitive and easy. Its pedal is just the way we like it, responsive and easy to modulate. Panic stops from 60 mph require 123 feet, which equals the result of the Murano's most direct competitor, the Ford Edge.

Steering

6.5
The very lightweight feel at parking lot speeds makes the Murano easy to maneuver. As speeds increase, it adds some heft, but there's never much road feel. It's a pretty typical setup for this kind of vehicle.

Handling

7.0
The Murano's handling is adequate for the class. It's not sporty, but it's not so soft that it ever feels out of control. It handles big dips in the road without jostling passengers, but sharp corners do bring about some noticeable body roll.

Drivability

7.5
Nissan's pairing of a powerful V6 with a continuously variable automatic transmission gives the Murano all the quickness and responsiveness it needs. Press the gas pedal even a little bit and you get an immediate response from under the hood.

Comfort

8.0
Though it leans toward comfort over performance, the Murano isn't the most supple SUV we've driven. Most of our impressions are of a Platinum model with 20-inch wheels and tires, so lesser trims are likely more comfortable over rough roads. The quiet cabin and excellent seats help offset any flaws.

Seat comfort

9.0
Outstanding seats front and rear. Among the most comfortable in the business. They are soft enough to never create hot spots but not so soft that you sink in. Lateral support is minimal, but because this vehicle isn't likely to do much fast cornering, it's an insignificant shortcoming.

Ride comfort

6.5
A middle-of-the-road performer in this category. Not overly soft but not uncomfortably stiff either. It feels hunkered to the road, so it gives the driver a feeling of confidence. Hit a bump and you'll feel it, but it's not so jarring that you'll find the ride objectionable.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Probably the biggest perk to pairing a torquey engine with a CVT automatic is the elimination of extended high-rpm operation, which reduces noise. The Murano's engine is no louder than those of competitors with conventional automatic transmissions.

Climate control

8.5
Upper-end models come with dual-zone automatic climate control. It's a simple system with knobs for the temperature control and buttons for manual fan speed adjustments. There are extra vents for the rear seats and available ventilated and heated seats. It's a solid setup with no notable issues.

Interior

7.0
Big effort was spent to increase the interior quality in this Murano. Top trims offer interior materials similar to what you'll find in Infiniti models. Leather adorns most surfaces, and built-in lighting is striking. Some unconventional design choices, but none results in loss of functionality.

Ease of use

8.0
Most controls are logically arranged and easily accessible. One issue is the placement of the Murano's start button low on the center stack, but it's not a deal-breaker. There's good placement of most secondary controls such as temperature and volume and a very good infotainment interface.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The Murano's front doors open to almost 90 degrees, and the vehicle doesn't stand very high, so getting in and out is relatively easy up front. The rear doors don't open up quite as wide, and the opening is slightly narrower.

Driving position

6.5
Multiadjustable seats and a tilt-and-telescoping steering column (power adjustable on upper trims) mean no problem finding a comfortable position for most drivers. Sun glare from interior surfaces and the contoured hood is an occasional problem, depending on your seating position.

Roominess

6.5
The Murano is big inside, but it doesn't always feel like it. It has ample front and rear headroom, even for occupants over 6 feet tall. The wide interior provides plenty of shoulder and hiproom. You'll find plenty of lateral space and toe room under the front seats.

Visibility

5.5
The tall hood hurts forward visibility, as do long, sweeping front windshield pillars. Rear-quarter visibility is just OK due to a small rear window between the rearmost pillars. Blind-spot monitoring plus rearview and surround-view cameras improve safety.

Quality

7.5
The Murano's cabin quality punches above its weight, between the leather surfaces, soft touch points where elbows, arms and fingers interact, classy contrast double stitching and phenomenal seats. This is a luxury, Infiniti-like experience.

Utility

7.0
Not the largest cargo area in the class, but not the smallest either. The Murano is similar to its main rivals with a wide, flat opening at the rear that's able to swallow a solid chunk of luggage without infringing on the second row. A lack of small-item storage space up front is a big drawback.

Small-item storage

6.0
The lack of storage compartments up front hurts the Murano in this category. Other than the center console, there are few places to put personal items. The small opening just ahead of the console is barely big enough for one phone or a set of keys, and there's no space in front of the shifter.

Cargo space

7.0
Overall space is similar to that of the Ford Edge and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The split rear seats fold completely flat, and the quick-release and power-folding mechanism is convenient to have. You'll have no problem loading bikes or a 10-foot surfboard front to back.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
There's plenty of room to install a rear-facing child seat in either of the outboard rear-seat positions and still have adequate space for the driver or front passenger. LATCH attachment points are easy to find.

Towing

6.0
At 1,500 pounds, the Murano's towing capacity isn't as high as competitors with similar power, most of which tow at least 2,000 pounds or more.

Technology

7.0
Those willing to pay for the pricier trim levels will get everything from advanced safety technologies to a full-featured navigation system with an 8-inch touchscreen.

Audio & navigation

7.0
Turn-by-turn nav directions in the gauge cluster are a thoughtful touch, reducing constant reliance on the larger center stack display. The standard audio system should satisfy most, but the optional Bose upgrade (SV and above) is worth it for music lovers.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Bluetooth and Apple-Android device integration are standard on all models. Painless pairing process. Optional NissanConnect with Mobile Apps (unavailable on our test model) includes Facebook, iHeartRadio and Pandora functionality.

Driver aids

7.0
Front collision warning is standard this year. The Around View camera is invaluable for moving in tight spaces. But the Murano doesn't offer lane departure warning or lane keeping assist.

Voice control

6.5
Phonebook, audio and navigation offer voice control. Selecting music by voice works fine but requires jumping through more confirmation hoops than Ford's Sync, for example. Recognition capability is very competent.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan Murano.

5(73%)
4(13%)
3(6%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.5
63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Murano, Still Love it!
P Kapla,07/05/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Have owned my 2018 Murano SL for 20 months. Overall my wife and I love it. The front seats are very comfortable and adjust easily. Makes a 5 or 6 hour drive effortless. The interior is well finished and has a high end feel. Back seat is roomy and a plus is that the back seats partially recline. Leg room both front/back is generous. We have a 400 pound friend who gets into the front seat easily and says that it is a comfortable ride. Exterior styling is unique, which we like, sets the car off from the run of the mill SUV. Cargo space is adequate for our family. Rear/side vision is a bit limited but blind spot warning, and the 360 camera system make up for it. The vehicle handles well with good acceleration. Overall we really enjoy the Murano.
Luxury for Less
Annette Berge,07/05/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
We owned a 2016 Cadillac SUV Luxury Edition. Our Nissan Murano SL has so many more features that our Cadillac did not have and we have gotten so much more with our Nissan Murano for less money. Better gas mileage, intelligent navigation, lane departure warning, awesome styling, and all-around camera for parking with forward and side view cameras. I could go on and on. We love the Murano.
Love this SUV
Jim P.,08/27/2018
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This is my second Murano, I drove the last one for 12 years, still ran great. First off let me start by saying that I don't understand the Edmunds review. They praise almost everything about the car ie….. comfort, interior, styling then give it three stars? This is a major upgrade over my previous Murano. The interior is better than what I have seen in luxury models. It may not drive like a sports car which is one of the critiques from Edmunds. It's not a sports car, it's an SUV designed for comfort. If I wanted something that rattled every time I hit a bump in the road I would have bought a sports car. I am very happy with my purchase and would definately buy another one. I think that's the highest praise you can give a vehicle.
Murano
mgdesign@maine.rr.com,05/21/2018
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I owned my first Murano for 7 yrs, 145,000 miles. I liked it so much I bought another. This one has many more electronics. The front seats are much more comfortable. I am getting better mileage than the older model. The turning radius is wide. It was the same on former model. Just something to get used to.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Murano models:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Murano can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate impact.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
The Murano's stylish exterior makes for reduced side and rear visibility. This feature helps compensate. Standard on SV, SL and Platinum.
Around-View Monitor
Displays a 360-degree, top-down image of the car. Selectable curbside view works great for parking. Standard on SV, SL and Platinum.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Nissan Murano SV is priced between $18,500 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 12735 and59736 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Murano S is priced between $24,899 and$26,900 with odometer readings between 17001 and28857 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $25,995 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 19516 and30544 miles.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Nissan Murano?

