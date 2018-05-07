Used 2018 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

Murano Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SL in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano SL

    13,365 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,000

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SL in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano SL

    18,959 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,199

    $5,291 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Murano Platinum

    24,659 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,798

    $6,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano Platinum

    41,469 miles

    $20,794

    $6,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano Platinum

    14,803 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,988

    $2,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano SV

    31,783 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,891

    $4,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano SV

    45,110 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SV in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano SV

    53,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,000

    $3,720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Murano SL

    16,222 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $25,991

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SL in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano SL

    12,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,989

    $3,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano SV

    36,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,091

    $3,388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano SL

    34,527 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,979

    $4,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SL in Gray
    certified

    2018 Nissan Murano SL

    37,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $22,626

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano S in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Nissan Murano S

    17,953 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,532

    $2,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano SV

    29,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,250

    $2,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Murano Platinum

    12,566 miles

    $28,998

    $2,962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano S in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano S

    6,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,999

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Murano S in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Murano S

    40,988 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,379

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Murano
Overall Consumer Rating
4.563 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 63 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Murano, Still Love it!
P Kapla,07/05/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Have owned my 2018 Murano SL for 20 months. Overall my wife and I love it. The front seats are very comfortable and adjust easily. Makes a 5 or 6 hour drive effortless. The interior is well finished and has a high end feel. Back seat is roomy and a plus is that the back seats partially recline. Leg room both front/back is generous. We have a 400 pound friend who gets into the front seat easily and says that it is a comfortable ride. Exterior styling is unique, which we like, sets the car off from the run of the mill SUV. Cargo space is adequate for our family. Rear/side vision is a bit limited but blind spot warning, and the 360 camera system make up for it. The vehicle handles well with good acceleration. Overall we really enjoy the Murano.
Report abuse
