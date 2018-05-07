Used 2018 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,365 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG9JN184173
Stock: T06325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,199$5,291 Below Market
AutoSource Lindon - Lindon / Utah
This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 13456 miles below market average!21/28 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7JN152184
Stock: 31545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Murano Platinum24,659 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,798$6,475 Below Market
HGreg Nissan Kendall - Palmetto Bay / Florida
Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America. CARFAX One-Owner. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 11 Speakers, 4.667 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20 Machined Aluminum-Alloy, CVT with Xtronic, AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Pri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3JN144311
Stock: K991
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
View OffersAd2019 Nissan MuranoSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 41,469 miles
$20,794$6,287 Below Market
Liberty Auto Plaza Nissan - Libertyville / Illinois
Brilliant Silver Metallic 2018 Nissan Murano SV AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 1 OWNER CERTIFED CARFAX**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **NAVIGATION **, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **BLUE TOOTH/ HANDS FREE**, **I POD CONNECT**, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0JN129345
Stock: 4860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 14,803 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,988$2,669 Below Market
AutoSource Wood Cross - Woods Cross / Utah
CVT with Xtronic, AWD.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 8653 miles below market average!21/28 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6JN182468
Stock: 31141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 31,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,891$4,073 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Nissan Murano 4dr SV 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Magnetic Black Metallic with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG4JN108148
Stock: 993308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-12-2019
- 45,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900
Vandergriff Chevrolet - Arlington / Texas
ALLOY WHEELS, NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS, FRESH TRADE MORE PHOTOS COMING, ONE OWNER, BLUE TOOTH, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Gray 2018 Nissan Murano SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPGPlease consider these Value Added Features when considering where you will shop for a new Chevrolet... 1. All Vandergriff Chevrolet Prices are powered by Live Market Pricing software to ensure we bring to you the lowest prices available in the Market. 2. All New and Certified Pre-owned Chevrolets come with 2 years of included maintenance. Oil, Filter, and Tires Rotations for 2 years included. 3. Free loan cars for as long as you own your vehicle. If we have to keep your vehicle for any unreasonable length of time we will provide you a loan car. 4. We have desktops, printers and free WIFI as well as free refreshments all day every day. Thank you for taking time to view another great LIVE MARKET PRICED listing from Vandergriff Chevrolet. We have real time software that monitors New and Used Vehicle Prices at all Chevrolet Dealerships in the Dallas, Fort Worth Metroplex. This software alerts us on how our competitors are pricing their inventory and allows us to bring to you the best price every time without exception. The best price, inventory and customer service is all right here at Vandergriff Chevrolet. We are Absolutely Unbeatable for over 79 years. Like what you see? Call us to lock in a price and place a vehicle on hold. We can also come to your home or office for a demonstration or to evaluate your trade.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG6JN130913
Stock: JN130913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
View OffersAd2019 Nissan MuranoSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 53,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,000$3,720 Below Market
Payless Car Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey
$499 DOWN Guaranteed Approval!!! The Nissan Murano is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Nissan Murano SV comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. This car comes equipped with new tires. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. A true feat of engineering, this Nissan Murano SV has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of Nissan. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it. This wonderfully maintained Nissan Murano is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. The paint on this Nissan Murano SV is flawless; no scratches, no blemishes, no need to spend extra money on touch ups. The standard wheels have been upgraded to gives this vehicle a whole new style. Call now (732) 316-5555 This one won't last! Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit or even in a bankruptcy or repossession we can help. Our goal is 100% guaranteed approval!! Call us at 732-316-5555 or come on in to our South Amboy, New Jersey showroom and one of our credit specialists will help you get the vehicle you deserve at a payment you can afford. The advertised price does not include sales tax, title, DMV fees, finance charges, prep fee and documentation charge of $389. All financing subject to lender approval, rates and terms may vary. Any payments listed are an example and not an offer or guarantee or terms and are subject to lender assessment of credit,down payment and term. **any claims of NO ACCIDENT are based report from AUTOCheck vehicle history report Prices subject to change at any time. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with your sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0JN145092
Stock: L7139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Murano SL16,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,991
Central Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Nissan Murano? This is it. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. The quintessential Nissan -- This Nissan Murano SL speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan Murano SL will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG4JN187207
Stock: P7350
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 12,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,989$3,325 Below Market
Gateway Chevrolet - Avondale / Arizona
2018 Nissan Murano SL Murano SL, graphite Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG6JN153978
Stock: 20T1890A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 36,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,091$3,388 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Nissan Murano 4dr SV 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Magnetic Black Metallic with a Graphite interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG1JN144900
Stock: 994086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 34,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,979$4,506 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Anaheim - Anaheim / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7JN179322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Nissan Murano SL37,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,626
Robbins Nissan - Humble / Texas
Robbins Nissan has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Nissan Murano.Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report.Why own a car when you can own a lifestyle? We at Robbins Nissan offer you nothing less than the best with our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. This vehicle meets Nissan's highest level of standards, allowing us to provide you with what you deserve. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done.Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Nissan Murano SL is in a league of its own Feel at ease with your purchase of this Nissan Murano SL, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying.This wonderfully maintained Nissan Murano is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. The 2018 Nissan Murano SL is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat.If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG5JN160498
Stock: 00018231
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Murano S17,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,532$2,379 Below Market
Rosen Nissan - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
** BLUETOOTH **, ** AWD / 4X4 / 4WD **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, ** CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** NAVIGATION **, ** BACK UP CAMERA **, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Navigation System. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15014 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Certified.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History2018 Nissan Murano S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXJN141177
Stock: 51507A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 29,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,250$2,354 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Hayward - Hayward / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!New Price! Certified. Brilliant Silver Metallic 2018 Nissan Murano SV AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V **115 POINT INSPECTION**, CVT with Xtronic, AWD.Odometer is 16775 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/hayward or call us at 510-342-3845.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3JN126603
Stock: 79888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Nissan Murano Platinum12,566 miles
$28,998$2,962 Below Market
Modern Nissan of Concord - Concord / North Carolina
2018 Nissan Murano Platinum FWD magnetic black metallic Radio Auxiliary Input Jack, ***CARFAX ONE OWNER***, Push Button Start, Local Trade In, ** Factory Navigation **, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Seats, *** LEATHER***, BlueTooth Capability, ++ Sunroof ++, Automatic Transmission w/Manual Shift Sport Mode, XM Satellite Radio, Bose Stereo, NON SMOKER VEHICLE!!!, 7 Year--100K Mile Warranty, Color In-Dash Rear View Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel. Certified. Nissan Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 10076 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG7JN201634
Stock: 3N26409A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 6,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,999$1,859 Below Market
Prestige Nissan of Lee's Summit - Lee's Summit / Missouri
Odometer is 21959 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Gun Metallic 2018 Nissan Murano S FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 21/28 City/Highway MPG4.667 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18 Machined Aluminum-Alloy.Please Note: Must qualify for all available rebates. Sale price includes all available rebates and affiliate discount to the dealer. Must finance through dealer lender or add $1,000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG4JN129923
Stock: 269P603A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 40,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,379
Clay Cooley Hyundai of Rockwall - Rockwall / Texas
Murano S, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Cayenne Red Metallic, graphite Cloth, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Cayenne Red Metallic 2018 Nissan Murano 4D Sport Utility S 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 21/28 City/Highway MPG CVT with Xtronic FWD ***Our average reconditioning costs is $1595 to bring your vehicle up to your expectations. Visit us at http://www.rockwallhyundai.net. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in RockwalL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Murano S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG5JN190794
Stock: YH2281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Murano searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano
- 5(73%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(3%)
Related Nissan Murano info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
- Used INFINITI QX50 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 Tampa FL
- Used Nissan Kicks Norfolk VA
- Used Nissan Kicks Silver Spring MD
- Used Nissan GT-R Orange CA
- Used Nissan Altima Naperville IL
- Used Nissan Kicks Boca Raton FL
- Used Nissan Altima Reading PA
- Used Nissan Armada Boise ID
- Used Nissan NV200 Fremont CA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan LEAF 2013 San Jose CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2017 Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2012 Worcester MA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento