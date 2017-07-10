Used 2017 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

5,053 listings
Murano Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
  • 2017 Nissan Murano SV in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano SV

    20,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,995

    $3,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano SL

    33,657 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,900

    $4,285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan Murano Platinum

    31,459 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,999

    $3,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Nissan Murano S

    16,177 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,900

    $2,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano S in Gray
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano S

    34,408 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,209

    $3,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Nissan Murano S

    44,513 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,500

    $6,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano SL in Gray
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano SL

    17,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,998

    $3,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano SL

    31,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,598

    $4,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano S in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano S

    19,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,998

    $3,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano SL in Silver
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano SL

    24,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,946

    $3,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano SV in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano SV

    20,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,994

    $2,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Nissan Murano Platinum

    13,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,856

    $2,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano SL

    13,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,294

    $2,718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano SL

    38,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,295

    $4,336 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano Platinum

    17,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,600

    $2,460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Nissan Murano SL

    20,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,565

    $3,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Nissan Murano Platinum

    29,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,996

    $3,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Nissan Murano SL

    16,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    $3,294 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Murano
Overall Consumer Rating
4.1 58 Reviews
See all 58 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Like riding on clouds!
Vicki B, 03/26/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This is the most comfortable car I have ever driven or ridden in. I knew exactly what I wanted, not a lot of extras, the car comes with almost everything I wanted, drove 142 miles to buy it. I drove it home and wasn't miserable. I have been driving a Volvo XC90 and thought it was a comfortable car until I got the Murano... I am still learning how to operate all the newer gadgets, but it is not difficult at all. So far, the only thing I wish I had added is darker tint on the glass. The Apple play is not useful for those of us who don't care for iPhones. I had heard that the 20 inch wheels were not as smooth as 18s, but I would fall asleep if it were any smoother. Even my husband, who is a very tough sell on new ideas, is very impressed. He is 6'3", weighs about 240 lbs and can drive the car very comfortably. I have not folded the rear seats, not sure I ever will, so I can't comment. So far, so great!!! Six months later and I still love the car! Okay it's a year old now and I still love this car! Two years have gone by and I am still crazy about my Murano!
Report abuse
