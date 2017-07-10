Used 2017 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2017 Nissan Murano SV20,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,995$3,039 Below Market
Weston Nissan - Davie / Florida
WE ARE OPEN! HOME DELIVERY SERVICE - ANYWHERE, ANY TIME!Murano SV, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Pearl White, cashmere Cloth, ****NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED****, 4 New Tires, All Routine Mainenance Up to Date, Fresh Detail, Like New Condition, Local Trade, NONSmoker, SERVICE RECORD(S) AVAILABLE. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Odometer is 17043 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2017 Nissan Murano SV Pearl WhiteNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG4HN189839
Stock: 17088P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 33,657 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,900$4,285 Below Market
Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York
AWD! NAVIGATION! LEATHER! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! LOADED!!!Contact Titan Motor Group today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Nissan Murano 2017.5 AWD SL.This Nissan includes:[H01] SL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGEAdaptive Cruise ControlGeneric Sun/MoonroofSun/MoonroofDual Moonroof*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle.This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get ""sport,"" ""utility,"" and comfort.No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. The Murano 2017.5 AWD SL has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 33,646mi put on this Nissan.This Nissan Murano is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean.Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Nissan Murano plus much, much more. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Murano 2017.5 AWD SL.If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. The 2017 Nissan Murano 2017.5 AWD SL is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1HN126805
Stock: QN5405T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 31,459 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,999$3,934 Below Market
Autosource Omaha - Bellevue / Nebraska
NAVIGATION / GPS, **HEATED SEATS**, PREMIUM AUDIO, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, USB, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, AWD.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of ASM customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit ASMCars.com today.Odometer is 2385 miles below market average!21/28 City/Highway MPGHow has ASM Cars become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At ASM you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. ASM Cars, the new way to buy used - ASMCars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXHN106486
Stock: 29631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-28-2020
View OffersAdEditors Recommend SV2019 Nissan MuranoS, SV, SL, PlatinumSEE ALL TRIMSCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 16,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,900$2,862 Below Market
Highline Automotive - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
VERY LOW MILES! At just 16177 miles, this 2017 Nissan provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: [u01] Navigation Package. This Nissan Murano also includes Air Conditioning, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Eric Patrick at 215-613-6279 or ericpatrick@outlook.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9HN190767
Stock: 2284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-04-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Murano S34,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,209$3,519 Below Market
Herb Gordon Nissan - Silver Spring / Maryland
CVT with Xtronic, AWD. Gun Metalic 21/28 City/Highway MPG 3.5L V6 CVT with Xtronic AWD Clean CARFAX. 21/28 City/Highway MPG Internet Price Includes $450 rebate for financing through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. Only. Based on approved credit. Available on all CPO, Altima,, Rogue, Rogue Select models. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1HN106442
Stock: H00397A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 44,513 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,500$6,306 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Nissan Murano 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White with a BLACK interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0HN144695
Stock: 144695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 17,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,998$3,856 Below Market
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. NISSAN CERTIFIED, Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, CVT with Xtronic, 11 Speakers, 4.677 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum-Alloy, CVT with Xtronic. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG4HN137420
Stock: D1537
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
View OffersAd2019 Nissan MuranoSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 31,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,598$4,441 Below Market
Legend Nissan - Syosset / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. *Nissan Certified*, *One Owner CarFax*, *Clean Vehicle History Report*, *New Brakes Pads & Rotors*, *NEW OIL & FILTER CHANGE*, *Bluetooth, Hands-Free*, *USB / AUX Inputs to play music*, *GPS Navigation w/ Backup Camera*, *Back Up Camera*, *Leather Seats*, *Heated Front Seats*, *Panoramic Moonroof*, *Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Zone*, Murano SL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, 3.5L V6, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, ROOF RACKS, Security system, SL Technology Package, Special Paint - Pearl White, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Machined Aluminum-Alloy. 2017 Nissan Murano SL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE AWD CVT with Xtronic Pearl White 3.5L V6 21/28 City/Highway MPG Nissan Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection All prices have been finance rebate discounted. Savings are not eligible for cash purchases. Price exclude sales tax, DMV, dealer doc fees,one thousand four hundred ninety five dollar certification fees ( if applicable) and a prep fee of one thousand four hundred ninety five dollars. Legend Nissan uses a 3r
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1HN147007
Stock: 14214P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Murano S19,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,998$3,095 Below Market
HGreg Nissan Kendall - Palmetto Bay / Florida
Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, CVT with Xtronic, Cargo Area Protector, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, First Aid Kit, Retractable Cargo Cover, 4.677 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Cargo Area Protector, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, First Aid Kit, Retractable Cargo Cover. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG3HN137568
Stock: K1358
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 24,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,946$3,080 Below Market
Napleton St. Louis Nissan - Saint Louis / Missouri
AWD, 4x4, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Murano SL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, graphite Leather, 11 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control.Napleton Nissan serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more! All vehicles include first year of maintenance.Disclaimer (Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications.ALL Napleton's St.Louis Nissan's Pre-Owned vehicles have been Fully inspected and have a fresh OIL CHANGE, NEW FILTERS AND FULL DETAIL!!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications. All Discounts subject to financing with NMAC. Please see dealer for complete details.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $1002017 Nissan Murano
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH4HN145932
Stock: LN151658A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Murano SV20,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,994$2,198 Below Market
Herb Gordon Nissan - Silver Spring / Maryland
CVT with Xtronic. White 21/28 City/Highway MPG 3.5L V6 CVT with Xtronic FWD 21/28 City/Highway MPG Internet Price Includes $450 rebate for financing through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. Only. Based on approved credit. Available on all CPO, Altima,, Rogue, Rogue Select models. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG0HN187036
Stock: H00430A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 13,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,856$2,071 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Nissan Murano AWD CVT with Xtronic CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 11 Speakers, 4.677 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, CVT with Xtronic, AWD.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Nissan Murano Platinum is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Nissan Murano Platinum is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0HN149265
Stock: PMG10735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 13,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,294$2,718 Below Market
Legend Nissan - Syosset / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. *Nissan Certified*, *One Owner CarFax*, *Clean Vehicle History Report*, *New Brakes Pads & Rotors*, *NEW OIL & FILTER CHANGE*, *Bluetooth, Hands-Free*, *USB / AUX Inputs to play music*, *GPS Navigation w/ Backup Camera*, *Back Up Camera*, *Leather Seats*, *Heated Front Seats*, *LOW MILES*, *Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Zone*, Murano SL, 3.5L V6, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, ROOF RACKS, Security system, Special Paint - Pearl White, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Machined Aluminum-Alloy. 2017 Nissan Murano SL AWD CVT with Xtronic Pearl White 3.5L V6 21/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 17085 miles below market average! Nissan Details: * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement All prices have been finance rebate discounted. Savings are not eligible for cash purchases. Price exclude sales tax, DMV, dealer doc fees,one thousand four hundred ninety five dollar certification fees ( if applicable) and a prep fee of one thousand four hundred ninety five dollars. Legend Nissan uses a 3rd party provider for pricing matrix notifications to outside internet sources. Legend is not responsible for errors of pricing or equipment descriptions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXHN164937
Stock: 14207P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 38,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,295$4,336 Below Market
Legend Nissan - Syosset / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. *Nissan Certified*, *One Owner CarFax*, *Clean Vehicle History Report*, *New Brakes Pads & Rotors*, *NEW OIL & FILTER CHANGE*, *Bluetooth, Hands-Free*, *USB / AUX Inputs to play music*, *GPS Navigation w/ Backup Camera*, *Back Up Camera*, *Leather Seats*, *Heated Front Seats*, *Sunroof \ Moonroof*, *LOW MILES*, *Panoramic Moonroof*, *Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Zone*, Murano SL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, 3.5L V6, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, ROOF RACKS, Security system, SL Technology Package, Special Paint - Pearl White, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Machined Aluminum-Alloy. 2017 Nissan Murano SL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE AWD CVT with Xtronic Pearl White 3.5L V6 21/28 City/Highway MPG Nissan Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 All prices have been finance rebate discounted. Savings are not eligible for cash purchases. Price exclude sales tax, DMV, dealer doc fees,one thousand four hundred ninety five dollar certification fees ( if applicable) and a prep fee of one thousand four hundred ninety five dollars. Legend Nissan uses a 3rd party provid
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0HN127220
Stock: 14186P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum17,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,600$2,460 Below Market
Hudson Nissan of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CALL TODAY 843-571-2810 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. OR VISIT US IN WEST ASHLEY AT 1714 SAVANNAH HWY CHARLESTON, SC.** EXCLUSIVE NATIONWIDE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. UNLIMITED TIME AND MILES **, ** NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** REAR BACKUP CAMERA **, ** PANORAMIC SUNROOF **, ** GPS/NAVIGATION **, ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS **, ** BLIND SPOT WARNING SYSTEM **, ** POWER SEATS **, **BLUETOOTH**, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price., Intelligent Cruise Control, Platinum Technology Package, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW).Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* 167 Point Inspection* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date2017 Nissan Murano 4D Sport Utility magnetic black metallic Platinum CERTIFIED/SUNROOF/LEATHER CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 21/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 27184 miles below market average!Price includes motor vehicle closing fee of $629. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. Price does not include any dealer-installed options. Offer good while supplies last. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG0HN195430
Stock: K195430
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 20,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,565$3,263 Below Market
Jim Tidwell Ford - Kennesaw / Georgia
We are excited to offer this 2017 Nissan Murano. This Nissan includes: CASHMERE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM Leather Seats [H01] SL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Adaptive Cruise Control Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof PEARL WHITE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Nissan Murano is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Murano SL. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers. We are excited to offer this 2017 Nissan Murano. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Nissan Murano SL redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. The Murano SL has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 20,164mi put on this Nissan. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG9HN130933
Stock: HN130933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 29,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,996$3,429 Below Market
Jenkins Nissan - Lakeland / Florida
Pearl White 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum FWD 3.5L V6 DOHC CVT with Xtronic Fresh Oil change and 142 point inspection, CVT with Xtronic. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2003 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Call us today to schedule your VIP test drive !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG2HN142079
Stock: LP7794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 16,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$3,294 Below Market
Star Nissan - Niles / Illinois
Buy your next car 100% online. Get instant upfront pricing on all our vehicles. Complete everything from the comfort of your home - without ever having to visit our dealership. Home delivery within 50 miles. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Remote keyless entry, SL Technology Package, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum-Alloy. Certified. Pearl White 2017 Nissan Murano SL AWD w/Technology Package AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21427 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXHN136488
Stock: 200441A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Murano searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano
- 5(59%)
- 4(12%)
- 3(19%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(5%)
Related Nissan Murano info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan GT-R Jacksonville FL
- Used Nissan Armada Winston Salem NC
- Used Nissan GT-R Nashua NH
- Used Nissan NV200 Boca Raton FL
- Used Nissan Kicks Hayward CA
- Used Nissan Xterra Sacramento CA
- Used Nissan Quest Paterson NJ
- Used Nissan Cube Murfreesboro TN
- Used Nissan Quest Washington DC
- Used Nissan GT-R Hialeah FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Versa 2015 Naples FL
- Used Nissan Murano 2014 Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Maxima 2014 Chesapeake VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf