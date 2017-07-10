Used 2017 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

This is the most comfortable car I have ever driven or ridden in. I knew exactly what I wanted, not a lot of extras, the car comes with almost everything I wanted, drove 142 miles to buy it. I drove it home and wasn't miserable. I have been driving a Volvo XC90 and thought it was a comfortable car until I got the Murano... I am still learning how to operate all the newer gadgets, but it is not difficult at all. So far, the only thing I wish I had added is darker tint on the glass. The Apple play is not useful for those of us who don't care for iPhones. I had heard that the 20 inch wheels were not as smooth as 18s, but I would fall asleep if it were any smoother. Even my husband, who is a very tough sell on new ideas, is very impressed. He is 6'3", weighs about 240 lbs and can drive the car very comfortably. I have not folded the rear seats, not sure I ever will, so I can't comment. So far, so great!!! Six months later and I still love the car! Okay it's a year old now and I still love this car! Two years have gone by and I am still crazy about my Murano!

