Consumer Rating
(587)
2003 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Very good use of interior space, unique styling inside and out, smooth and powerful engine.
  • No third-row seating, SE model rides harshly, gets pricey with options.
List Price Estimate
$1,230 - $2,310
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

A stylish melding of form and function. More than just a tall station wagon, the Murano has several unique features to recommend it to the pseudo-SUV buyer.

Vehicle overview

Crossovers have officially arrived. Realizing that most sport-utes never venture any further off-pavement than that pothole-riddled side road you take to drop the kids off at soccer practice, car manufacturers have wisely begun to focus their attention on this new breed of SUV -- which, as you probably know, places its emphasis on delivering a car-like ride on-road, with off-road functionality wisely left in the dust. Nissan's crossover entrant is the stylish Murano, which, says the manufacturer, will be marketed as an "urban" SUV.

The Murano (the vehicle gets its name from glass art made in islands near Venice) boasts a sleek exterior that features wraparound surface construction, a prominent, stylized front grille and an upswept greenhouse that helps the ute live up to Nissan's stated aim of creating a "sculpture in motion". Vertical stack headlights with xenon bulbs are offered to shed light on the road conditions ahead; in rear, a lightweight cargo door -- made from an advanced steel-reinforced plastic -- is, says Nissan, easy to manipulate. A chin and rear spoiler add aerodynamic sportiness to the ute's lines, with the whole kit-and-caboodle riding on large 18-inch wheels and tires. "We think the styling is futuristic, imaginative and invigorating -- just what buyers have come to expect from Nissan," crows Bill Kirrane, Nissan's vice president and general manager.

The Murano's cleanly styled interior provides seating for four. Aluminum trim graces the instrument panel, which features a monitor with integrated HVAC and audio controls (a Bose seven-speaker audio system is available). The driver seat boasts eight-way adjustability; throttle and brake pedals are also adjustable, as is the tilt steering wheel. A split fold-down rear seat offers a reclining feature and a remote flip-down function, allowing the seats to be released from the rear cargo area. Interior temperature is managed via front dual zone climate controls and individual pillar-located rear air conditioning vents. For storage, there's a two-tiered lockable center console box roomy enough to hold a laptop computer, door pockets with a flip-out function, and assorted nooks and crannies for items such as cell phones, sunglasses and coins.

Safety is addressed via dual-stage front air bags, seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, child seat anchors and a tether system, and front seat active head restraints.

Available with front-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive system, the Murano is powered by a standard 240-plus horsepower 3.5-liter DOHC V6, derived, says Nissan, from the engine used in 2002 Altima and Maxima sedans. The sole transmission choice is a continuously variable unit (CVT). Benefits of the CVT include smoother operation and greater efficiency than are offered by a traditional geared automatic. For those seeking a higher level of driver input, Nissan will make available the option of an automanual-style shifter for the CVT with seven "speeds". Other performance features include a stability control system (dubbed Vehicle Dynamic Control) and a traction control system.

The Murano shares its platform with the Altima and Maxima sedans and as such, boasts four-wheel independent suspension (which includes an advanced multi-link rear suspension and high-stiffness stabilizer bars). Vented disc brakes with Brake Assist and electronic brake force distribution stop the action dead in its tracks, if need be.

The crossover SUV segment is growing by leaps and bounds -- faster than any other vehicle segment. The Murano -- offering SUV panache and functionality coupled with passenger-car handling -- illustrates just how stylish and useful vehicles in this segment can be, and is certainly worth a look if you're in the market for this sort of hauler.

2003 Highlights

Not satisfied with the current crop of crossover SUVs? Nissan rolls out the newest car-based SUV, the Murano. It boasts a powerful V6 engine and distinctive styling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Nissan Murano.

5(81%)
4(12%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
587 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lurching/Acceleration Delay
whynissan1,07/20/2012
After taking the vehicle to both the local Nissan dealership and trusted tranny guy - neither could find any problems. Yet when the car is warm and you run into stop & go traffic (I live in So. Cal.) which is a regularity,you will experience the lurch/delay. Luckily no accidents! However, putting it into park and restarting the vehicle seems to "reboot" the problem and it will be okay for a while & then resurface when you least expect it.
'03 SL AWD 142,000+ mi
timinmn,08/29/2012
I have owned this since new, went in to buy an Altima, drove out in the Murano. It has been a joy to drive. It has been a reliable vehicle for over 142,000 miles. The only major problem I've had was the transfer case went out at 138,000 ($3000 to fix, still cheaper than a new car). The one flaw I have found is the fuel filler neck rusting and pitting, causing the Check Engine light to come on, I have sanded it down applied LPS3 rust preventor on it we'll see if that lasts.
Renault is tarnishing Nissan's reliability
mkh142,06/02/2013
These Nissans in many respects are Renaults in disguise. Renault has consistently produced unreliable cars for decades and now that they own Nissan, many of Nissans products are suffering. The Nissan Murano looks nice, and has nice features, but it is a reliability disaster as with every other "Renault". They are not designed to last, but instead designed to be "profitable" to the company. I'd reccomended not buying and going for a more reliable brand.
2003 Murano SE Excellent, Comfortable and Reliable
DANZ,10/11/2016
SE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
"I bought this vehicle USED and it has turned out to be a very nice vehicle to drive, I commute 210 miles a day to work and this vehicle makes the trip with ease at 70 mph and uses just over a quarter of a tank to make the trip. Handles turns nicely, 2WD version, The Café Latte interior looks great and is very quiet and comfortable inside, but the FM radio gets bad in the mountainous regions. I had to replace the passenger side view mirror, the glass only. I had to take to the dealer because the memory needed to be flashed and I had to replace the three original catalytic converters at 210,000 miles and the Murano now has 236,000 plus miles on it and still going Strong. All in all I like my Nissan Murano very much. "
See all 587 reviews of the 2003 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

You could never argue that the Nissan Murano doesn't have a market.

Despite howling from environmentalists, car lovers and safety advocates, the American public seems to be as enamored as ever with SUVs, whose sales remain stratospheric. One can see the allure. With the vast quantity of tall vehicles on the road, it's frustrating to be stuck behind one and not be able to see your path; you might as well join the crowd. Plus the cargo space comes in ever so handy when you've overspent once again at Target; buying that six-feet-tall bookcase becomes a nonissue, whereas you'd have to give it some hard thought before threading it through the trunk and split-fold seats of a Hyundai Elantra.

However, the public has grown savvier in articulating its demands, and the carmakers have increased their savoir faire in meeting them. Give us the view of the road and the load-carrying capacity of an SUV, consumers cajole, but lose the lethargic steering, harsh ride quality, tippy center of gravity and the gas-quaffing qualities of a truck. The answer was to create an SUV-looking vehicle that's based on a car platform, and make it into what is essentially a tall station wagon, or a minivan, but without the frumpy domestic connotations. The introduction of the Subaru Forester in the late 1990s was one of the first modern manifestations of this concept, and other manufacturers quickly followed suit, from the higher-end BMW X5 to the more humble Mitsubishi Outlander.

Nissan saw the potential in this market, and green-lighted a crossover vehicle of its own, seeking to fill the gap that existed between its trucks and cars. The result is the 2003 Nissan Murano. Although it was created and built in Japan, it was exclusively designed for the North American consumer. Positioned to compete against the Honda Pilot (based on the Odyssey) and Toyota Highlander (built on the Camry platform), the Murano is based on the company's rip-roaring Altima.

Like the Altima, it features Nissan's exceptional 3.5-liter V6 engine. With minor structural modifications, it produces 245 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 246 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. As in the Altima, thrust is plentiful and smooth throughout the rev range. With a polished exhaust note and refined operation, the VQ-series engine has proven to be one of the best performers in any vehicle it's called on to motivate.

Managing the power is a continuously variable transmission (CVT) which benefits the driver in fuel economy and smooth operation. Originally, Nissan made a big deal out of a possible seven-speed unit, but has decided that it would be unnecessary with an engine possessing such a broad power band; such a novelty would prove to be more advantageous with a peaky engine. In any case, no one will miss it; the CVT operates smoothly and manages ratios efficiently, especially notable when going up a hill. Upshifts and downshifts occurred with no problems, and unlike most CVTs the Murano retains the option of a low or second gear mode. We do think that an automanual function would be helpful in the event that drivers prefer to choose their own gears, however.

Buyers can choose between a front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive vehicle. We drove both models and found little difference, although the AWD model did have a slight advantage in surefootedness around corners. This system uses a single coupling in the rear to distribute up to 50 percent of the power when it senses that the front wheels are losing traction. We've previously found that front-wheel-drive vehicles equipped with a good set of winter tires are almost as effective as AWD models in proving to be adroit at handling slick, ice-covered roads, so it's a matter of preference and about $1,600 if you choose the latter.

Arresting the Nissan Murano are four-wheel vented disc brakes aided by ABS, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist. Other standard safety features include front seat-mounted side airbags, side curtain airbags, three-point locking retractor seatbelts for all five seating positions and LATCH anchors to help install child seats correctly. Optional if you get the Dynamic Control Package are stability and traction control systems and a tire pressure monitor system to help you avoid sticky situations in the first place.

The Murano also shares its suspension design with the Altima, as it rides on a four-wheel independent suspension with struts up front and a multilink setup in the rear. You can choose between two trim levels, a comfort-oriented SL and the sporty SE. The SL established itself as the more sensible drive, allowing for a friendly, jostle-free ride over bumps and uneven pavement. Nissan expects about 90 percent of sales to be biased toward the SL. Although it's harsh and allows a lot of vibration into the cabin, the SE rewards drivers with more responsive handling and considerably less body roll, which makes for a much more entertaining drive on twisty roads.

The whole point of a crossover vehicle is to emphasize comfort over a traditional SUV, and the interior of the Murano continues this trend. Many of the soothing features in the Murano are standard, and they helped to give us a high level of contentment in the driver seat during our brief introductory test drive. Among them is a power driver seat, a center console that slides fore and aft for resting your elbow and automatic climate control. Immediately noticeable is the "floating dash" design of the center console, in which the panel is canted outwards for a futuristic visual effect. It also allows for a large storage bin underneath it. You'll also appreciate the real aluminum trim that graces the center console, shifter area and doors and the Audi-esque "themed" interior with three color choices: Cabernet (get only if you really like red), Charcoal and Café Latte.

Nissan recognized the value of storage space in a family-toting vehicle, and has made numerous efforts to maximize cubbies and holders throughout the cabin. A "Hello? Why didn't anyone think of this before?" philosophy governed these features, which include such niceties as a dedicated cell phone holder right next to the cupholder (where most cell phones rest anyway), a coin holder, expanding door bins and a nicely sized, dual-tiered center console that's big enough to hold a computer laptop.

Rear-seaters fare quite well too, with a fold-down armrest and upper and lower rear vents. Legroom is generous at 36.1 inches, though is slightly less than that of the Highlander (at 36.4 inches) and the Pilot (at 37.4 inches). A flat floor with no middle bump and the adjustable reclining rear seat backs make up for Nissan's past rear-seat missteps in the Pathfinder and Xterra. Entry and exit for both front and rear passengers are easy thanks to a low step-in and no doorsill lip.

Cargo space with the rear seats in use is 32.6 cubic feet, with 81.6 cubic feet availing themselves with the seats down. Facilitating the loading of cargo is a remote release in the cargo area for the 60/40-split rear seats. You don't have to go to the second row to pull the seat backs forward. Just push a lever from the back, and presto, you've got a flat-loading floor. The Honda Pilot can claim superiority in this area, however, as it boasts the option of a third-row seat for seven-passenger capacity and 90.3 cubic feet when both rows of seats are folded.

The Murano starts at around $29,000, but several attractive option packages will increase that price. The SE comes either bare bones or loaded with a Popular Package that includes leather trim, sunroof, power-adjustable pedals (to achieve a perfect driving position), roof rails, a power passenger seat, seat memory system, Bose stereo system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer and cargo net and cover. The SL model offers more flexible packaging, breaking up the parcel with a Premium Package with roof rails, adjustable pedals, Bose system and cargo cover and net, to which you can add a leather package that adds the rest of the goodies. Stand-alone options include the aforementioned Dynamic Control package that combines stability and traction control and a tire pressure monitor system, a cold weather package with heated front seats and heated outside mirrors and a navigation system.

The Nissan Murano is a compelling choice in a growing segment. It offers a wide array of comfort, convenience and safety features, while also being fun to drive and having great handling and a smooth, powerful engine. The Honda Pilot may offer more generous accommodations for people and cargo, but neither it nor the Toyota Highlander can match the Murano's extroverted exterior; with wraparound headlamps, a rakish angled body and a grille that stands out as unique on the road, it will attract those who want a little extra spice in their crossover vehicle. Nissan expects the "Maxima of SUVs" to sell about 50,000 a year to an even mix of men and women who are seeking a stylish conveyance to ferry their belongings and passengers through the urban maze. Know anyone like that? We know plenty, and predict that the Nissan Murano is one starlet that won't have any difficulty finding an audience.

Used 2003 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2003 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and SL Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Nissan Murano?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Nissan Murano for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Nissan Murano.

Can't find a used 2003 Nissan Muranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,826.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,469.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,091.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,862.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Nissan Murano?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Murano lease specials

