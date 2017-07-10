Used 2013 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

Woburn Toyota - Woburn / Massachusetts

**A.W.D.**, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, 20" Unique Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, HDD Navigation System, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, ITS System, Low tire pressure warning, Platinum Edition Badge, Platinum Edition Package, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.Pearl White Metallic 2013 Nissan Murano Platinum 4D Sport Utility AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ1MW7DW314945

Stock: DW314945

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020