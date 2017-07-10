Used 2013 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

5,053 listings
Murano Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
  • 2013 Nissan Murano LE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano LE

    80,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,851

    $1,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano S in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano S

    130,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,772

    $1,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano SV

    105,500 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,999

    $1,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano SL

    97,988 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,800

    $1,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano S in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano S

    110,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,900

    $1,642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano SV in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano SV

    128,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,981

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano LE in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano LE

    74,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,200

    $2,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano SL

    71,267 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,987

    $1,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano LE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano LE

    121,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,452

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano LE in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano LE

    93,103 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    $1,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano S in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano S

    77,097 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $1,481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano LE in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano LE

    80,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,492

    $782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano SL

    98,112 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,988

    $441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano SL

    100,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,579

    $695 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano SV

    52,899 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,704

    $1,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano S in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano S

    93,900 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    $1,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano SL

    94,344 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,850

    $242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Murano S in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Nissan Murano S

    75,869 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,591

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Murano
Overall Consumer Rating
4.48 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (13%)
My 4th Murano 2013 SL w/Nav
scubadave1,10/02/2013
Leased 9/26/13. After shopping and test driving a whole bunch of cars, I decided to stay with Murano for my 4th time.(39 month lease) The CVT is unmatched for a smooth ride and the addition of a navigation package was smart idea on my part. I gave only "average" ratings on design because it's been unchanged in 10 years, not a negative, just not anything new. The Blind spot monitoring is a great feature, although it'll take me a while to trust it. Build quality and reliability on my last 3 Murano's has been perfect, I've got my fingers crossed that the 2013 model continues that trend.
Report abuse
