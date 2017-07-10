Used 2013 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me
- 80,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,851$1,912 Below Market
Woburn Toyota - Woburn / Massachusetts
**A.W.D.**, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, 20" Unique Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, HDD Navigation System, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, ITS System, Low tire pressure warning, Platinum Edition Badge, Platinum Edition Package, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.Pearl White Metallic 2013 Nissan Murano Platinum 4D Sport Utility AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHCWoburn Toyota is putting SAFETY FIRST, we are practicing all local, state and CDC procedures for COVID 19 including BEST IN MARKET social distancing, dealership and vehicle sanitation and contactless transactions. Buy a car from home, pay for it there and we will drop it off at your home or office. Try the all new Woburn Toyota Vehicle Purchase Fast Track. Over 800 Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock priced far below the New England Market. Woburn Toyota specializes in ALL makes and models. You will love our 400-car sanitized indoor showroom. Call, Text or Email today for an appointment or to start your complete online purchase. Our aggressive low prices will make your car buying experience Quick, Easy and Pleasurable. At Woburn Toyota we put the customer first every day and in every way. Woburn Toyota, A proud member of the Albrecht Auto Group. Get Respect at Albrecht. Albrecht Auto Group proudly owns dealerships throughout New England including Woburn Toyota, Marlboro Nissan, INFINITI of Norwood, INFINITI of Nashua, Milford Nissan and Albrecht Autoland Nashua. Our banking relationships with over 50 local and national lenders enable us to offer Flexible Financing for all credit situations. Come in to Woburn Toyota for an AMAZING Sales and Service Experience. *Advertised prices require same day payment. Financing available for all employment situations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW7DW314945
Stock: DW314945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 130,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,772$1,558 Below Market
Hubbard Auto Center - Monticello / Indiana
2013 Nissan Murano S Midnight Garnet FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC Family owned Hubbard GM Center has served North Central Indiana's automobile needs for 100 years! We're proud to serve as your Monticello, Logansport, Francesville, Delphi, Lafayette, and Rensselaer, Kentland, Winamac full line GM Dealership! For more information about out inventory or our dealership, please go to www.DRIVEHUBBARDGM.COM. Recent Arrival! AS-IS Special!! This one drove in and you can drive it away, but it comes with no guarantees. We recommend you inspect it before buying.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU5DW209223
Stock: 20139A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 105,500 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,999$1,056 Below Market
Harris Mitsubishi - Everett / Washington
Clean CARFAX. *AWD 4X4 ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *LEATHER AND LOADED*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NAVIGATION GPS NAV*, This 2013 Nissan Murano comes equipt with, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 11 Speakers, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.173 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Bose Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, AWD. Black 2013 Nissan Murano SL AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHCAll vehicles are one of each. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW7DW308854
Stock: 291151A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-10-2019
- 97,988 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,800$1,092 Below Market
Gregg Young Buick/GMC - Indianola / Iowa
Feast your eyes upon our sophisticated and uniquely styled **2013**Nissan**Murano**SL**AWD**Heated Seats**Sunroof** shown off in Pearl White. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 producing 260hp while linked to the innovative Xtronic CVT for quick acceleration. With this All Wheel Drive Crossover you can expect near 24mpg on the open road.Step inside the refined and leather-trimmed SL interior and you'll find yourself spoiled with features like the Intelligent Key w/Push button ignition, a vehicle information center with a 7-inch monitor, heated front seats, and dual-panel sunroof w/power retractable shades. A Digital Bose audio system features 9 speakers and an auxiliary audio/video input jacks, making your daily commute just that much more entertaining.When it comes to safety, Nissan has you covered with six airbags, vehicle dynamic control, traction control and a tire pressure monitoring system all standard. Reward yourself with this Murano that is just as distinctive as it is versatile. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW2DW322709
Stock: M1359A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 110,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,900$1,642 Below Market
Watkins Auto Sales - Rome / Georgia
3.5L V-6 Engine Xtronic 2-spd CVT w/OD Transmission 260 @ 6,000 rpm Horsepower 240 @ 4,400 rpm Torque Front-wheel Drive type ABS and driveline Traction control 18 silver aluminum Wheels Front air conditioning, dual zone automatic AM/FM stereo, seek-scan Radio 1st row LCD monitor Keyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entry Cloth Seat trim Driver Lumbar support
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW3DW318149
Stock: 9397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,981
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
VAL-U-LINE -- WHERE AFFORDABILITY MEETS RELIABITLITY Inspected by Sterling McCall Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... **HAVE PASSED OUR CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS MULTI-POINT SAFETY INSPECTION** **HAVE PASSED ALL STATE INSPECTION REQUIREMENTS** **COME WITH FREE DETAILED CARFAX REPORT INCLUDED** **RECEIVE DISCOUNTED SERVICE OR MAINTENANCE WORK FOR THE FIRST 90 DAYS OF OWNERSHIP** **COME WITH A WORRY FREE! BACKED BY A NO QUESTIONS ASKED 3 DAY OR 300 MILE BACK GUARANTEE** STERLING MCCALL NISSAN - THE NISSAN GIANT 59 & Beltway 8 - West Airport Exit Please call our helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!.................................. Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 281-243-8600!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... All pre-owned vehicles are sold as As Is condition. However, some may still be under factory warranty!!... *E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU9DW202954
Stock: DW202954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 74,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,200$2,007 Below Market
Ocean Auto Brokers - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW9DW305132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,987$1,454 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
ONLY 71,267 Miles! REDUCED FROM $15,995!, $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, [U01] NAVIGATION PKG, Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION PKG hard drive navigation system w/voice recognition, 7" VGA touch screen, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM NavTraffic & NavWeather, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, moving object detection, ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS. Nissan SL with SUPER BLACK exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The 2013 Nissan Murano is a well-rounded midsize crossover that offers an engaging driving experience and overall sophistication.". AFFORDABLE: Was $15,995. This Murano is priced $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: At Lithia CJD of Klamath Falls, your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Chrysler or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need. We have used cars from some of today's top manufacturers and all of our used cars go through a vigorous inspection before hitting the lot. Come take a test drive today! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW8DW311584
Stock: DW311584P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 121,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,452
Weeks Motors - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU1DW206545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,103 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999$1,017 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $39,480*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The Murano still offers the same strengths that eventually won over both reviewers and consumers. These include a gutsy 3.5-liter V6, one of the best continuously variable automatic transmissions (CVT) in the business and a sport-tuned suspension that makes this one of the more engaging crossovers on the market. The interior also remains a handsome and comfortable space that offers the latest in technology, with Moving Object Detection and blind-spot/lane-departure warning systems added to the amenities lineup this year. The LE trim adds 20-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, heated rear seats, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering column and wood interior trim. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps HID headlights Heated Seats Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Privacy Glass Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW3DW314246
Stock: 314246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 77,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$1,481 Below Market
Deals Automall - Jamaica / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW1DW317808
Stock: 317808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,492$782 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! [K02] Platinum Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [M92] Retractable Cargo Cover Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Seat Trim Brilliant Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU2DW201757
Stock: DW201757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 98,112 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,988$441 Below Market
Bill Kidd's Timonium Toyota - Cockeysville / Maryland
New Price! **MOONROOF, **AWD, Murano LE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Black. 2013 Nissan Murano LE Black AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC Bill Kidd's in Automotive in Cockeysville, MD treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern.Perhaps a pre-owned, certified pre-owned vehicle or one of the many other used cars in our Cockeysville lot is the best fit for you. Each is thoroughly inspected by a trained technician and must meet the high expectations of all Bill Kidd's vehicles. Even if we don't carry the precise make and model you really want, we can help you find it. CALL US AT 1-855-422-8115 OR VISIT US 24/7 ON THE WEB AT www.billkidds.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW7DW318378
Stock: 19349A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 100,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,579$695 Below Market
Wyoming Valley Mazda - Larksville / Pennsylvania
2013 NISSAN MURANO SL AWD 4DR 5-PASS SUV. 3.5L 6CYL. CVT AUTO TRANS. GRAPHITE BLUE EXT./BLACK LEATHER INT.""""18" INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PRIVACY GLASS, REAR SPOILER, REAR WIPER, BACKUP CAMERA, ROOF RACKS, MUDFLAPS, POWER/HEATED/MEMORY SEATS W/DRIVERS LUMBAR, LEATHER WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION TILT AND TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL MOONROOF, BOSE SOUND, DRIVERS INFO DISPLAY, KEYLESS START, SPILT REAR FOLDING SEAT, AUTO WIPERS, AUTO DIM MIRROR, AUTO LIGHTS, POWER TAILGATE, CRUISE CONTROL, CD/AUX, COMPASS, HOMELINK."""USED CAR SAFETY CHECK AND PA. STATE INSPECTION COMPLETED. NEW OIL AND FILTER, NEW AIR FILTER. NEW CABIN FILTER. NEW WIPERS. NEW FRONT BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS, ROTATE AND BALANCE TIRES. 4 WHEEL ALIGNMENT. CLEAN CARFAX LOCAL TRADE. FINANCING AVAILABLE. LOW INTEREST RATES. NO HIDDEN COSTS OR EXTRA FEES. NO CREDIT APPS. REFUSED. TRADES WANTED. WARRANTY.CALL FOR MORE INFO, OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE REPS ARE STANDING BY. 1-833-852-3355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW7DW316923
Stock: 40114A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 52,899 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,704$1,312 Below Market
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. REMOTE START, CVT with Xtronic, AWD. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 18/23 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 39291 miles below market average! *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MWXDW307102
Stock: 400804B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 93,900 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,900$1,144 Below Market
Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Crystal Lake / Illinois
* 6 Cylinder engine * * 2013 ** Nissan * * Murano * * S * You'll love the look and feel of this 2013 Nissan Murano S, which features a push button start, braking assist, dual climate control, a power outlet, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This vehicle's beautiful super black exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has the largest inventory in the area. If you are a Fox Lake, McHenry, Antioch, Crystal Lake or Barrington resident then we are the one stop dealer for you. For best pricing and availability contact us today. Contact Information: Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 5404 S Illinois Rte 31, Crystal Lake, IL, 60012, Phone: (815) 459-9000, E-mail: srosen27@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU4DW213523
Stock: P3314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,344 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,850$242 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Black 2013 Nissan Murano SL AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 11 Speakers, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.173 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Bose Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 2564 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW2DW302539
Stock: WD2539T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 75,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,591
Audi Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
Climb inside the 2013 Nissan Murano! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! Top features include air conditioning, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Murano S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU3DW201346
Stock: P8A0520A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
