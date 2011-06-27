  1. Home
2004 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling, comfortable and practical interior, unique styling inside and out, smooth and powerful engine.
  • Continuously variable transmission detracts from performance, SE model rides harshly, no third-row seat, gets pricey with options.
List Price Range
$2,900 - $4,990


Edmunds' Expert Review

The Murano is a likable crossover SUV that blends unique styling with a spacious, comfortable interior and a fun-to-drive character. If it wasn't for the power-sapping CVT transmission, it would get our top recommendation.

2004 Highlights

SE models now include a manual-shift mode for the CVT, and satellite radio pre-wiring is standard on all models. The standard driver seat now features 10-way power adjustment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Nissan Murano.

5(83%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.8
452 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Run Far away and don't look back
garry,08/12/2015
SL Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The car is good for first few years until the repairs start coming in. So many issues where do I begin, bought the 04 Murano in 06. It ran good until it hit 100K. The engine started burning oil about a quart/week. No that't not normal. The suspension is the worst I have seen on any car. Every few months tie rods or control arm or something with suspension is going wrong. The stereo stopped working. The rear door latch has be greased every few months. The part/repairs are so costly it's like owning a BMW. Hard to work on because it's so hard to replace things in the engine. Bad Design on nissan's part. Not buying a Nissan again, especially due to their V6 burning oil. Such disappointment. Wipe blade linkage became lose and had to replace the whole motor. The leather is cheap and ripped. The good about the car, AWD.
Avoid Used Murano's
moneypitowner,04/05/2014
SL AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Love the design and functionality of the Murano. Had Nissan and Infinity vehicles before and the earlier designs were very reliable and economical to maintain. I put 200K on my earlier Nissans and they ran great with just typical maintenance. Not the case with Murano. I bought the Murano with 80K on it. The previous owner babied the Murano and fully maintained by dealer, all receipts. At 115K. CVT transmission went bad (Nissan refused to honor the 120K warranty). $4500 repair. Head gasket bad at 121k, another $4000 repair. The radio died and needed to be replaced at 130K. The drivers seat frame broke at 155K, a common problem for this model and it costs over $800 to get repaired at the dealer. The power steering hose failed at 176k. Another common problem. Both left and right front lower control arms had to be replaced at 183K due to worn tie rods. The radio started intermittent operation and had to be replaced a second time. The front hood hold open rods had to be replaced. The radiator had to be replaced. The cost to maintain this vehicle does not make it worthwhile to own for anyone who cannot do major repairs. There are much better used cars out there. Numerous reports of transfer case failures as well as exhaust system repairs. Very expensive repairs. Recent problems with head gaskets on newer models also reported. Get extended warranties if you keep the car past dealer warranty period. Don't buy a first generation used Murano and check internet for reports of issues on newer models.
221,000 miles 2004 Nissan Murano
LTR,04/28/2016
SE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I purchased my car in 2006 from dealer? Great car at first until 100k miles Oil pan leak Replaced o-ring and seal twice Plastic tabs kept coming out from underneath car Tires didn't last long After 150k CV joint and axle rods replaced Back right window sticks intermittently ABS light stays on After 200k miles, everything was going Front drivers seat bracket broke, causing seat to slant. Had it welded and seat put back, power seat mechanism slips slightly Replaced radiator Replaced power steering parts Now, the car is hard pressed to go over 40mph uphill. When going over 50, drives smoothly, but unsure what the cause is...catalytic converter, fuel pump, fuel injectors, or spark plugs. All of which is costly because of the placement of parts under the engine. It has been a great car but would recommend selling around 100k miles Parts are expensive!
Cannibal Car
jshores,02/25/2014
At 45,000 miles the Check engine light came on due to a bad Catalytic Convertor, not diagnosed correctly by dealer. Honeycomb in converter powered and was sucked into engine. Diagnosed correctly after the factory warranty ran out. At 68K miles it has scored the pistons which causes the engine to burn about 1 quart of oil every 500 miles. Would cost more to fix than car is worth. Driver side seat panels cracked and peeled apart. Car could not be aligned adequately.
See all 452 reviews of the 2004 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Nissan Murano

Used 2004 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2004 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and SE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $4,990 and$4,990 with odometer readings between 161153 and161153 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Nissan Murano for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,900 and mileage as low as 155276 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Nissan Murano.

Can't find a used 2004 Nissan Muranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,169.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,693.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,674.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,506.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Nissan Murano?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

