Love the design and functionality of the Murano. Had Nissan and Infinity vehicles before and the earlier designs were very reliable and economical to maintain. I put 200K on my earlier Nissans and they ran great with just typical maintenance. Not the case with Murano. I bought the Murano with 80K on it. The previous owner babied the Murano and fully maintained by dealer, all receipts. At 115K. CVT transmission went bad (Nissan refused to honor the 120K warranty). $4500 repair. Head gasket bad at 121k, another $4000 repair. The radio died and needed to be replaced at 130K. The drivers seat frame broke at 155K, a common problem for this model and it costs over $800 to get repaired at the dealer. The power steering hose failed at 176k. Another common problem. Both left and right front lower control arms had to be replaced at 183K due to worn tie rods. The radio started intermittent operation and had to be replaced a second time. The front hood hold open rods had to be replaced. The radiator had to be replaced. The cost to maintain this vehicle does not make it worthwhile to own for anyone who cannot do major repairs. There are much better used cars out there. Numerous reports of transfer case failures as well as exhaust system repairs. Very expensive repairs. Recent problems with head gaskets on newer models also reported. Get extended warranties if you keep the car past dealer warranty period. Don't buy a first generation used Murano and check internet for reports of issues on newer models.

