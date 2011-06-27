2013 Nissan Murano Review
Pros & Cons
- High-quality cabin
- spacious backseat
- responsive powertrain
- confident handling
- smooth ride
- user-friendly controls.
- Less cargo space than some rivals
- compromised rear visibility.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2013 Nissan Murano is a well-rounded midsize crossover that offers an engaging driving experience and overall sophistication.
Vehicle overview
When the original Nissan Murano debuted, its heavily rounded form was different enough that many folks found the design a little off-putting. A decade later, the market has evolved, and the 2013 Nissan Murano no longer looks so avant-garde. But there's more to the Murano than just styling, and it remains a solid choice for a midsize crossover SUV.
The Murano still offers the same strengths that eventually won over both reviewers and consumers. These include a gutsy 3.5-liter V6, one of the best continuously variable automatic transmissions (CVT) in the business and a sport-tuned suspension that makes this one of the more engaging crossovers on the market. The interior also remains a handsome and comfortable space that offers the latest in technology, with Moving Object Detection and blind-spot/lane-departure warning systems added to the amenities lineup this year. As far as negatives go, there are significant rear blind spots, and cargo room is mediocre.
There are other solid choices for a midsize crossover, including the 2013 Ford Edge, 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2013 Toyota Venza. But overall, the stylish 2013 Nissan Murano continues to impress.
2013 Nissan Murano models
The 2013 Nissan Murano is available in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and LE.
The entry-level S comes well-equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, variable intermittent wipers, deep-tinted rear privacy glass, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a reclining 60/40-split rear seat, a 7-inch monochrome screen, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio input jack.
The SV adds automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack side rails, heated power front seats (eight-way driver and four-way passenger), a 7-inch color display, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a universal garage door opener, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio and iPod integration.
Stepping up to the SL trim gets you rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, power-return rear seats, heated front seats, driver seat memory, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a nine-speaker Bose premium audio system. The LE trim adds 20-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, heated rear seats, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering column and wood interior trim.
Optional on SV models is a Value package that bundles the power liftgate and Bose audio system plus voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity and a navigation system. A Navigation package offered for the SL includes those extra features plus blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-patch detection. The Platinum Edition option for LE models is similar but includes exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels and exterior paint color.
These two trim levels are also offered with a rear-seat entertainment system with twin headrest-mounted displays.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2013 Nissan Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. This engine is mated to a CVT, with the choice of standard front-wheel drive or an available all-wheel-drive system. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 18/23/20 with all-wheel drive.
Safety
All 2013 Nissan Murano models feature standard antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Murano with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet: an average performance for this class.
In government crash testing, the Murano received an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for overall front impact protection and five stars for side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Murano its highest rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side crash tests.
Driving
The 2013 Nissan Murano's well-tuned suspension and steering deliver agile handling that's among the best in the category. Ride quality is quite decent, at least on models without the available 20-inch wheels. Complementing this setup is the combination of the strong 3.5-liter V6 and smooth CVT. Unlike other engines fitted with CVT automatics, the Murano's powertrain performs as well as any traditional automatic while helping to boost fuel efficiency.
Interior
The Murano's passenger cabin may not be as attention-getting as its exterior styling but it's an attractive place nonetheless. The pleasing aesthetics are enhanced by high-quality materials as well as gauges and controls that substitute trendy trying-too-hard interior design for a much simpler user interface. Even the in-car technology like the navigation system and iPod integration operates quite intuitively.
As far as passengers are concerned, even rear-seat occupants have a generous amount of head- and legroom, not to mention the added comfort that comes from the reclining rear seatbacks. In the cargo hold, the Murano offers 31.6 cubic feet with both sections of those 60/40-split seatbacks up and 64 cubic feet of room with them folded down, numbers that are respectable, though less generous than you'll find in other crossovers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Murano.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Murano
Related Used 2013 Nissan Murano info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019