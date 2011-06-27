  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2013 Nissan Murano
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2013 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • spacious backseat
  • responsive powertrain
  • confident handling
  • smooth ride
  • user-friendly controls.
  • Less cargo space than some rivals
  • compromised rear visibility.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Nissan Murano for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$8,900 - $18,984
Used Murano for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Nissan Murano is a well-rounded midsize crossover that offers an engaging driving experience and overall sophistication.

Vehicle overview

When the original Nissan Murano debuted, its heavily rounded form was different enough that many folks found the design a little off-putting. A decade later, the market has evolved, and the 2013 Nissan Murano no longer looks so avant-garde. But there's more to the Murano than just styling, and it remains a solid choice for a midsize crossover SUV.

The Murano still offers the same strengths that eventually won over both reviewers and consumers. These include a gutsy 3.5-liter V6, one of the best continuously variable automatic transmissions (CVT) in the business and a sport-tuned suspension that makes this one of the more engaging crossovers on the market. The interior also remains a handsome and comfortable space that offers the latest in technology, with Moving Object Detection and blind-spot/lane-departure warning systems added to the amenities lineup this year. As far as negatives go, there are significant rear blind spots, and cargo room is mediocre.

There are other solid choices for a midsize crossover, including the 2013 Ford Edge, 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2013 Toyota Venza. But overall, the stylish 2013 Nissan Murano continues to impress.

2013 Nissan Murano models

The 2013 Nissan Murano is available in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and LE.

The entry-level S comes well-equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, variable intermittent wipers, deep-tinted rear privacy glass, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a reclining 60/40-split rear seat, a 7-inch monochrome screen, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio input jack.

The SV adds automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack side rails, heated power front seats (eight-way driver and four-way passenger), a 7-inch color display, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a universal garage door opener, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio and iPod integration.

Stepping up to the SL trim gets you rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, power-return rear seats, heated front seats, driver seat memory, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a nine-speaker Bose premium audio system. The LE trim adds 20-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, heated rear seats, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering column and wood interior trim.

Optional on SV models is a Value package that bundles the power liftgate and Bose audio system plus voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity and a navigation system. A Navigation package offered for the SL includes those extra features plus blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-patch detection. The Platinum Edition option for LE models is similar but includes exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels and exterior paint color.

These two trim levels are also offered with a rear-seat entertainment system with twin headrest-mounted displays.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Nissan Murano receives a few new safety features that include lane-departure warning, blind-spot detection and rear cross-path detection.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Nissan Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. This engine is mated to a CVT, with the choice of standard front-wheel drive or an available all-wheel-drive system. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 18/23/20 with all-wheel drive.

Safety

All 2013 Nissan Murano models feature standard antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Murano with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet: an average performance for this class.

In government crash testing, the Murano received an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for overall front impact protection and five stars for side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Murano its highest rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

The 2013 Nissan Murano's well-tuned suspension and steering deliver agile handling that's among the best in the category. Ride quality is quite decent, at least on models without the available 20-inch wheels. Complementing this setup is the combination of the strong 3.5-liter V6 and smooth CVT. Unlike other engines fitted with CVT automatics, the Murano's powertrain performs as well as any traditional automatic while helping to boost fuel efficiency.

Interior

The Murano's passenger cabin may not be as attention-getting as its exterior styling but it's an attractive place nonetheless. The pleasing aesthetics are enhanced by high-quality materials as well as gauges and controls that substitute trendy trying-too-hard interior design for a much simpler user interface. Even the in-car technology like the navigation system and iPod integration operates quite intuitively.

As far as passengers are concerned, even rear-seat occupants have a generous amount of head- and legroom, not to mention the added comfort that comes from the reclining rear seatbacks. In the cargo hold, the Murano offers 31.6 cubic feet with both sections of those 60/40-split seatbacks up and 64 cubic feet of room with them folded down, numbers that are respectable, though less generous than you'll find in other crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Murano.

5(50%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 4th Murano 2013 SL w/Nav
scubadave1,10/02/2013
Leased 9/26/13. After shopping and test driving a whole bunch of cars, I decided to stay with Murano for my 4th time.(39 month lease) The CVT is unmatched for a smooth ride and the addition of a navigation package was smart idea on my part. I gave only "average" ratings on design because it's been unchanged in 10 years, not a negative, just not anything new. The Blind spot monitoring is a great feature, although it'll take me a while to trust it. Build quality and reliability on my last 3 Murano's has been perfect, I've got my fingers crossed that the 2013 model continues that trend.
Generally happy after 50,000 miles
jeep53,09/25/2013
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Well, I'm finally getting around to writing another review for my 2013 Nissan Murano SL. I've now had this vehicle for four years now. I just passed the 50,000 mile mark. I have to say, other than normal wear and tear, this SUV hasn't had any problems. I will be needing new tires at the next oil change. The one main complaint I have is that the interior plastics are fading and not holding up all that well. I'm going to get the car detailed in spring and see what they can do about it, if anything. The leather seats are decent for its age. Pros: Nice amenities except I didn't put out the extra 2,100 for GPS. Love the panoramic sunroof. Seats are extremely comfortable. Power driver's seat and passenger power seat are a nice feature. Pretty good power for a CVT transmission. Decent fuel economy but not great. Good Bose sound system. Bluetooth generally works good. Rearview camera is a must and is very helpful, although I feel there should be some type of sound when approaching objects in the rear. Nice ride overall and quiet on the road. Love the power trunk opener and Nissan's keyless system. You never need to take the key out of your pocket. Cons: Daytime running lights should be standard on this car. I understand now most Nissan models have them. Interior materials seems to scratch easily. Headlights are not LED like my 2011 Rogue had. They are not powerful enough. High beams need to be better too. Overall, I like this midsize SUV and have had really no problems in the time I've had it. Hope it continues. In the future I will take a look at the redesigned Murano and see whether it's worth making a change. I would recommend this vehicle if you're looking for a reliable midsized SUV.
Good, but Bad
Guy Crossley,03/05/2018
SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This is a good car with one glaring exception. The ride feels a bit top heavy, but otherwise is comfortable. The exception is the transmission. Before we bought we research and were confident that Nissan's transmission's woes were behind them. They ARE NOT. Our's went out after 80,000 miles. From what I read online, this has been an ongoing problem for Nissan for well over 10 years. Yet they refuse to provide any sort of financial help or recall anything. I would not buy a Nissan ever again for this reason. Please note that this comes from someone who has bought and owned Nissans solid since 1991.
Great Auto to own and drive
Karen,12/12/2018
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I bought this SUV New. I have had no problems in the 5 years I have owned it. No repair cost except for maintenance, oil changes, tire rotations, filter changes, and wiper blades. I just changed the battery a couple of months ago. I would say that was great service out of a automobile. It is comfortable to drive and picks up speed without hesitation.
See all 8 reviews of the 2013 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Nissan Murano

Used 2013 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $11,988 and$18,984 with odometer readings between 39656 and98112 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Murano SV is priced between $8,900 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 52899 and87495 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Nissan Murano for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2013 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,900 and mileage as low as 39656 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Nissan Murano.

Can't find a used 2013 Nissan Muranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,262.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,831.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,122.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Nissan Murano?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Murano lease specials

Related Used 2013 Nissan Murano info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles