Overall, this is an absolutely great car with very few drawbacks. Upgrades I have added: - Full entertainment system with Bluetooth, USB port, CD, DVD, radio double DIN system with new aftermarket faceplate to replace the air conditioning controls. Kenwood Audio & Metra 99-7612A models - Tow hitch package from Curt - Tinted Rear passenger and trunk doors (purely aesthetic) - 2-way remote starter and full alarm system from Prestige Negatives of the car: - Headlight restoration products from 3M used due to constant foggy appearance (considering full replacement to HID or similar) - Had to replace bracket in drivers side seat (About 3 hour install but part was free due to recall) - Many issues with the gas tank at the beginning of its life which have now subsided after 2 full replacements at the dealership under warranty - Expensive CVT transmission fluid flushes (about $300 every 50k miles) - Fuel pump sensor is faulty in winter weather -- haven't run out of gas yet since I keep track of my miles, lived with it for 2 years The car is very smooth riding, and quiet as can be. This thing eats up road on long trips with the CVT transmission and good cruise controls. That being said, the CVT is a power sucker and the acceleration does suffer -- but mid range power is solid with the Overdrive Mode. The back row has the most leg room of ANY car that I have ever sat in! It is almost the size of a 3 row car, but with only 2 rows, there is massive room in the trunk and 2nd row. The roof height is great for tall guys (I am 6'3") I am right around 152,500 miles right now and these issues that have happened are very minor in my opinion. Besides having the AWD version, there is absolutely nothing else that I would want on this car. I plan on keeping it for as long as humanly possible. Might I mention that the new Tesla Model X looks very similar to this here car.. coincidence? I think not! Great looking car all around, mine is the Metallic Silver btw.

