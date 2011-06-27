  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2006 Nissan Murano
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(136)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2006 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling, strong standard engine, comfortable and practical interior, all major safety features are standard.
  • Continuously variable transmission detracts from performance, SE model's rides harshly, no third-row seat.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Nissan Murano for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$4,488 - $4,995
Used Murano for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Nissan Murano is a likable crossover SUV that blends unique styling with a spacious, comfortable interior and a fun-to-drive character. If it wasn't for the power-sapping CVT transmission, it would get our top recommendation.

Vehicle overview

Realizing that most sport-utes never venture any further off-pavement than that pothole-riddled side road you take to drop the kids off at soccer practice, car manufacturers are now focused on crossover SUVs, which, as you probably know, emphasize a carlike ride, leaving off-road functionality but a vestige. Nissan's crossover entrant is the stylish Murano and it's marketed as an "urban SUV." Buyers seeking something more rugged have their choice of the five-passenger and seven-passenger Xterra.

The Nissan Murano, which gets its name from glass art made on islands near Venice, Italy, boasts a sleek exterior that features wraparound surface construction, a prominent stylized front grille and an upswept greenhouse that helps the Nissan SUV live up to it's stated aim of creating a "sculpture in motion." Vertically stacked headlights with HID bulbs are offered to shed light on the road ahead; in back, a lightweight cargo door made from an advanced steel-reinforced plastic makes for easier opening and closing. Spoilers front and rear spoiler add aerodynamic sportiness to the SUV's lines, with the whole kit-and-caboodle riding on large 18-inch wheels and tires.

The Murano's spacious, cleanly styled interior provides seating for five. Aluminum trim graces the instrument panel, which features a monitor with integrated climate and audio controls. The Nissan Murano shares its platform with the Altima and Maxima sedans and, as such, boasts a four-wheel independent suspension. Handling characteristics are excellent, particularly for a utility vehicle. The Murano's sharp reflexes are complemented by Nissan's award-winning 3.5-liter V6, this time paired with a continuously variable transmissions (CVT). While the CVT has noticeable benefits on fuel economy, its sluggish response in traffic detracts from an otherwise enjoyable driving experience. Even so, the 2006 Nissan Murano has a lot to recommend it for anyone seeking a spacious and stylish transport through the urban maze.

2006 Nissan Murano models

The five-passenger Nissan Murano comes in three trim levels: base S, luxury-oriented SL and sporty SE. The S trim includes 18-inch wheels, cloth seating, dual-zone climate control, a CD player and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The SL adds a cargo cover and net, a rearview monitor and a 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar. The SE adds a sport-tuned suspension and HID headlamps. The optional Premium Package includes a roof rack, adjustable pedals, a Bose stereo system with a six-disc CD changer, while the Dynamic Control Package adds a tire-pressure monitoring system and stability control. Other stand-alone options include a sunroof and a DVD-based navigation system.

2006 Highlights

Changes to the Murano for 2006 include revised exterior trim, a standard 7-inch LCD display, revised instrumentation and a standard rearview monitor for SL and SE models.

Performance & mpg

Available with front- or all-wheel drive, the Nissan Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 similar to the one found in the Altima and Maxima. It makes 245 horsepower and 246 pound-feet of torque. The sole transmission choice is a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Benefits of the CVT include smoother operation and greater fuel-efficiency than a traditional automatic.

Safety

This Nissan SUV comes with a comprehensive list of standard safety features, including four-wheel antilock disc brakes (supplemented by BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), front seat-mounted side airbags, head-protecting side curtain airbags for all outboard occupants and active head restraints. A stability control system (dubbed Vehicle Dynamic Control) is optional on the SL and SE. In government crash tests, the 2006 Nissan Murano earned four stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact testing, it earned five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for the rear. Testing conducted by the IIHS returned a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset impacts.

Driving

Acceleration is lively for the most part, though the CVT can make for sluggish starts in traffic. Handling is sharp, even compared to other car-based crossover SUVS. Buyers can choose between the sport-tuned SE model or the more softly calibrated S and SL forms. Unless you're really into driving your SUV fast on a curvy road, we'd suggest the SL for day-to-day comfort.

Interior

Immediately noticeable when you climb aboard is the distinctive "floating dash" design, complemented by the real aluminum trim liberally sprinkled around the cabin. The gauges glow orange and are easy to read. Split-folding rear seats are pretty standard these days, but in the Nissan Murano, they have a reclining feature and a remote flip-down function, allowing the seats to be easily released from the rear cargo area. For storage, there's a two-tiered lockable center console box roomy enough to hold a laptop computer, door pockets with a flip-out function, as well as assorted nooks and crannies for items such as cell phones, sunglasses and coins. With the rear seats down, the cargo bay offers a healthy 81.6 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Nissan Murano.

5(74%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.6
136 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 136 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2006 Murano S FWD @9 Years old and 150,000 + miles
Alan,12/21/2015
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Overall, this is an absolutely great car with very few drawbacks. Upgrades I have added: - Full entertainment system with Bluetooth, USB port, CD, DVD, radio double DIN system with new aftermarket faceplate to replace the air conditioning controls. Kenwood Audio & Metra 99-7612A models - Tow hitch package from Curt - Tinted Rear passenger and trunk doors (purely aesthetic) - 2-way remote starter and full alarm system from Prestige Negatives of the car: - Headlight restoration products from 3M used due to constant foggy appearance (considering full replacement to HID or similar) - Had to replace bracket in drivers side seat (About 3 hour install but part was free due to recall) - Many issues with the gas tank at the beginning of its life which have now subsided after 2 full replacements at the dealership under warranty - Expensive CVT transmission fluid flushes (about $300 every 50k miles) - Fuel pump sensor is faulty in winter weather -- haven't run out of gas yet since I keep track of my miles, lived with it for 2 years The car is very smooth riding, and quiet as can be. This thing eats up road on long trips with the CVT transmission and good cruise controls. That being said, the CVT is a power sucker and the acceleration does suffer -- but mid range power is solid with the Overdrive Mode. The back row has the most leg room of ANY car that I have ever sat in! It is almost the size of a 3 row car, but with only 2 rows, there is massive room in the trunk and 2nd row. The roof height is great for tall guys (I am 6'3") I am right around 152,500 miles right now and these issues that have happened are very minor in my opinion. Besides having the AWD version, there is absolutely nothing else that I would want on this car. I plan on keeping it for as long as humanly possible. Might I mention that the new Tesla Model X looks very similar to this here car.. coincidence? I think not! Great looking car all around, mine is the Metallic Silver btw.
Hidden Transmission warranty
My2006,06/07/2016
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
OK, need some Karma so thought I'd take the time to post. My wife's 2006 Murano with ~115K on it had the transmission die. IIRC, Nissan has a free Extended Warranty added to all 2003 (?) - 2009 or 2010 Murano's transmissions. My $4000 Dealer price replacement ended up being free. Did have a minor problem as my wife's Murano was a Japanese Manf. vehicle, and the VIN had aged out of their system. Took a day or so for the Dealer (Napa Ca ended up being the most helpfuly and did the work) to get it pulled back from HQ database. This isn't exactly advertised as far as I know, or at least not widely. This covers only the transmission, and is valid for Murano's with 10 years/120K or less. Here is the notice actually: http://www.nissanassist.com/ProgramDetails.php?menu=2 Was initially PO'd as wife had given me her car as we've moved from NorCal to WNY and the AWD was a prime feature. Very nice that Nissan recognized the problem with early CVT introduction to their line, and didn't screw over their customers.
Repairs a Nightmare
Carol,11/24/2015
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I have had this car for going on 9 years, I have had to change the struts, CV Boots leaked, the transmission blew up (TWICE), (Thank God It was still under warranty) The drivers side window motor doesn't work and I can't afford to have it replaced yet. Because the Dealer's are too damn expensive. The front head lamp lenses are too foggy (AGAIN Too expensive to replace). There were at least two other major problems on this SUV, I can't remember what they were right now., But Yes, I will truly look at other makes and models next time I go looking for another car. Everything interior was mostly good, however, the mechanic's of the vehicle have NOT been reliable to me. It has cost me too much to have, and I will be looking other places for sure!
Nissan Murano
Traci,08/30/2006
Great ride, good fuel mileage, nice to look at, comfortable. I love almost everything about this car.
See all 136 reviews of the 2006 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Nissan Murano

Used 2006 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2006 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Nissan Murano S is priced between $4,995 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 152331 and152331 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Nissan Murano for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,488 and mileage as low as 152331 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Nissan Murano.

Can't find a used 2006 Nissan Muranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,094.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,697.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,871.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,387.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Nissan Murano?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Murano lease specials

Related Used 2006 Nissan Murano info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles