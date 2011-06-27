Vehicle overview

Fortune favors the bold. History is littered with characters who took the safe way out by sticking to the straight and narrow, but we really only celebrate the ones who took a chance -- win or lose. The 2011 Nissan Murano is a bit like an anti-establishment maverick, with concept-car styling and engaging driving dynamics that bucks the crossover trend.

Under the sleek, modern skin of the Murano, buyers will find sophistication and clever engineering usually associated only with pricier cars. The 3.5-liter V6 provides a decent punch and the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is simply one of the best of its kind. Riding on a sporty yet compliant suspension, the Murano is as capable carving turns as it is transporting a small family in comfort. Inside, the cabin boasts premium materials, fine craftsmanship and spacious seating for all five occupants. The 2011 Murano further breaks with convention with a two-door convertible model called the CrossCabriolet.

On the downside, the 2011 Nissan Murano lacks a third row of seats (something some of its rivals have) and it's also slightly more restrictive in its cargo capacity. For lower-trimmed editions of the Murano -- those without a rearview camera -- reversing may require some guesswork due to the roof's thick pillars.

Fortunately, the Murano gets a few improvements for 2011. Ordering one is easier, thanks to a simplified trim level structure that eliminates the complicated option packages from previous years. The navigation system also gains the added functionality of real-time traffic and weather, a Zagat restaurant guide and Bluetooth streaming audio.

Stacked against other crossovers, the 2011 Nissan Murano's uncommon performance places it well out of reach of the competition. Sure, a 2011 Buick Enclave, 2011 Ford Flex or 2011 Toyota Venza might have a third row of seats, but they feel geriatric compared to the Nissan. The new 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers a long list of features and also scores with off-road capabilities. In the grand scheme, the Ford Edge with its modern styling and high-tech slant represents the Murano's closest rival. Both share comparable cargo capacity as well, so we recommend taking a look at both before making a decision.