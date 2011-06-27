  1. Home
2011 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • spacious backseat
  • responsive powertrain
  • precise steering and confident handling
  • smooth ride
  • user-friendly controls.
  • Less cargo space than many rivals
  • compromised rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Nissan Murano stands out among other crossovers for its unique styling, engaging driving experience and overall sophistication.

Vehicle overview

Fortune favors the bold. History is littered with characters who took the safe way out by sticking to the straight and narrow, but we really only celebrate the ones who took a chance -- win or lose. The 2011 Nissan Murano is a bit like an anti-establishment maverick, with concept-car styling and engaging driving dynamics that bucks the crossover trend.

Under the sleek, modern skin of the Murano, buyers will find sophistication and clever engineering usually associated only with pricier cars. The 3.5-liter V6 provides a decent punch and the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is simply one of the best of its kind. Riding on a sporty yet compliant suspension, the Murano is as capable carving turns as it is transporting a small family in comfort. Inside, the cabin boasts premium materials, fine craftsmanship and spacious seating for all five occupants. The 2011 Murano further breaks with convention with a two-door convertible model called the CrossCabriolet.

On the downside, the 2011 Nissan Murano lacks a third row of seats (something some of its rivals have) and it's also slightly more restrictive in its cargo capacity. For lower-trimmed editions of the Murano -- those without a rearview camera -- reversing may require some guesswork due to the roof's thick pillars.

Fortunately, the Murano gets a few improvements for 2011. Ordering one is easier, thanks to a simplified trim level structure that eliminates the complicated option packages from previous years. The navigation system also gains the added functionality of real-time traffic and weather, a Zagat restaurant guide and Bluetooth streaming audio.

Stacked against other crossovers, the 2011 Nissan Murano's uncommon performance places it well out of reach of the competition. Sure, a 2011 Buick Enclave, 2011 Ford Flex or 2011 Toyota Venza might have a third row of seats, but they feel geriatric compared to the Nissan. The new 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers a long list of features and also scores with off-road capabilities. In the grand scheme, the Ford Edge with its modern styling and high-tech slant represents the Murano's closest rival. Both share comparable cargo capacity as well, so we recommend taking a look at both before making a decision.

2011 Nissan Murano models

The 2011 Nissan Murano is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in S, SV, SL and LE trim levels. A two-door convertible called the Murano CrossCabriolet will arrive later in the model year and will feature appointments similar to those of the SE.

The base S comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, rear tinted glass, cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a reclining rear seat and a six-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SV adds a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, automatic headlights, foglights, a 7-inch color display screen, a rearview camera, power front seats (eight-way driver and four-way passenger), satellite radio, iPod integration, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and Bluetooth. Stepping up to the SL trim gets you a power liftgate, automatic wipers, heated outside mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, driver seat memory and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with digital music storage. The LE trim adds 20-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights, heated rear seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column and wood interior trim.

An optional navigation system is available on the SL and LE trims and also includes voice recognition, real-time traffic and weather, a Zagat restaurant guide, Bluetooth streaming audio and increased digital music storage. Those Murano trims are also eligible for a twin headrest-mounted rear DVD entertainment system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Nissan Murano receives a few styling updates as well as a new SV trim level. Power output is slightly reduced, but fuel economy remains the same. The optional navigation system gets real-time traffic and weather, a Zagat restaurant guide and Bluetooth streaming audio. Most of the previous year's option packages have been integrated into trim levels to simplify ordering. The Murano CrossCabriolet, a two-door convertible, will also debut later in the model year.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Nissan Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. This engine is mated to a CVT. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on all trim levels. EPA estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined regardless of whether it's front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Safety

Every model of the 2011 Nissan Murano model features antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, an AWD Murano with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet -- a good performance for this class.

The Murano has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) resulted in four out of five stars for frontal protection and five stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Murano its highest rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

The 2011 Nissan Murano is a standout among midsize crossovers for its finely tuned suspension and responsive steering, making it one of the most rewarding and involving cars in its class. The Murano is also notable for its comfortable ride, easily soaking up bumps and potholes. The LE trim's 20-inch wheels do transmit more impact harshness, however.

The willing V6 engine proves more than adequate for most drivers, while the CVT is one of the best available transmissions of this kind. Most other CVTs we've tested are slow to react and keep the engine at a constant, annoying drone. The Murano CVT, however, reacts quickly to throttle inputs and is superior to a traditional automatic.

Interior

The five-passenger 2011 Nissan Murano features a cabin with high-quality materials and excellent fit and finish, rivaling its more prestigious Infiniti FX cousin. Second-row passengers enjoy plenty of head- and legroom as well as reclining seatbacks. The range-topping LE trim boosts the comfort level with heated rear seats. Luggage space behind the rear seats provides up to 31.6 cubic feet, which is about average for competing crossovers. Folding the seats flat unlocks 64 cubic feet, which is slightly smaller than the Murano's rivals.

The Murano scores points for the user-friendliness of its in-car technology, particularly its iPod interface, optional navigation and rear entertainment systems.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Nissan Murano.

5(58%)
4(21%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So much more refined than any competitor!
meister04,04/27/2011
Looked at pretty much everything except the American brands (sorry, they just can't compete for the money they charge), and went with the 2WD Murano LE based on the "fit" (I'm 6'-4") and finish of the interior, and the good looks of the exterior. The Murano is a couple thousand $ more than a Kia, Outback, Hyundai, or Mazda, but the refined interior (i.e., high quality materials, absolutely superb electronics, and solid driving feel) combined with an overall solid build quality make the extra $ well worth it. Previously owned a massive gas-sucking Nissan Armada, so this was quite a step down in size, but a HUGE step up in comfort and interior refinement. Overall: I REALLY like this car.
Better Than Expected
such,04/24/2011
We purchased an AWD LE with all the opt'ns. We are a family of 4; 2 girls 5'8", 1 girl at 5' & 1 male at 6'2". We have a Sequoia 3 row in addition to the Murano. The Murano is so easy to maneuver at malls & parallel parking. The auto lift gate is very easy to access, especially when hands are full. Highway driving is very NICE even w 20" wheels. It has a very smooth ride, don't feel the highway but it's also not too "soft" of a ride. My mom has the '04 & there are so many impvts in both quality of ride & fit & finish of interior components. The space is great 99% of the time. No prob for people space on trips but I'm getting cargo box for luggage with all 4 of us (my girls do pack a lot)
Just got the Murano SV AWD
BeReal,11/15/2010
My wife and I just got the SV Murano trim and AWD trans. type. We got the extra splash guards , mats, and chrome finishes. The base without options is $33.5k we got like $1500 off that base price, but i think depending on your location and dealership you go to. You can get $2k off the base price. We didn't' have invoice to work with since it's so new of a model and car. But if you can get like around $31k (before tax and fees and options) you right on the money i think.
2011 Murano SL vs. 2009 Murano LE
stradivarius,03/04/2011
I purchased a 2009 Murano LE September 2008 and recently traded for 2011 SL @ 74K miles. The '09 was my first Nissan and I really liked it so I opted for another. The SL now has the power lift gate and memory seats which are important to me so I did not need LE. For the most part the vehicles are very similar. The '11 seems to ride and handle better with 18"wheels vs. 20". I also seem to be getting better gas mileage which should improve when broken in. Biggest gripe is voice recognition of bluetooth is horrible vs. '09. Also I can't believe that Nissan did away with cd changer on $39K vehicle which I did not catch before buying. As far as headlights not being xenon, I can't tell difference.
See all 19 reviews of the 2011 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2011 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Nissan Murano

Used 2011 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2011 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $7,500 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 69543 and120741 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Murano LE is priced between $11,000 and$13,888 with odometer readings between 49216 and92762 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Murano S is priced between $7,999 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 124203 and124203 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Murano SV is priced between $7,500 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 142948 and142948 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Nissan Murano for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2011 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,500 and mileage as low as 49216 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Nissan Murano.

Can't find a used 2011 Nissan Muranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,368.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,876.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,108.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,366.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Nissan Murano?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Murano lease specials

