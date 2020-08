Used 2003 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

Grand Blanc Mitsubishi - Grand Blanc / Michigan

Super Black 2004 Nissan Murano SL FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC CVT with Xtronic. We have a selection of lenders and Credit Unions to choose from with the most competitive Rates & Terms available. Grand Blanc Mitsubishi has Guaranteed Financing where EVERYONE'S APPROVED! This vehicle is a vehicle we sell Wholesale to public it is sold AS-IS with No Warranty Implied nor Expressed. No warranty available for purchase. Carfax Report is available Grand Blanc Mitsubishi is located in Grand Blanc MI and has been in business for over 35 Years! You can make your purchase with confidence and complete your purchase hassle free in a timely manner. Recent Arrival!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Nissan Murano SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ08T84W223466

Stock: GD0168A

Certified Pre-Owned: No