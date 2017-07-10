Used 2015 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

5,053 listings
Murano Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,053 listings
  • 2015 Nissan Murano SL in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano SL

    30,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,499

    $5,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano SL in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano SL

    30,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,933

    $2,670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano SV in Orange
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano SV

    41,708 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $16,000

    $2,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano SV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano SV

    29,918 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,950

    $3,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano Platinum

    48,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,000

    $4,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum in Orange
    certified

    2015 Nissan Murano Platinum

    68,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,765

    $5,360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano SL in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano SL

    31,017 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,995

    $2,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano SV in Dark Blue
    certified

    2015 Nissan Murano SV

    68,284 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,998

    $2,374 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano SL

    93,241 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum in Orange
    certified

    2015 Nissan Murano Platinum

    119,954 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,100

    $3,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano SL

    34,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,420

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum in Dark Red
    certified

    2015 Nissan Murano Platinum

    79,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,339

    $2,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano Platinum

    71,708 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,299

    $3,573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano Platinum

    126,449 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,997

    $1,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano Platinum

    131,041 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,996

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano S in Dark Red
    certified

    2015 Nissan Murano S

    60,814 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,991

    $2,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano SL

    70,901 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,495

    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Murano S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Nissan Murano S

    166,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Murano searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Murano
Overall Consumer Rating
4102 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (8%)
First impressions
gibson6,03/05/2015
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Just traded in 2011 murano for the new 2015 murano sl awd. This is a completely different suv. Much more comfortable seating and better set up of the dash and gauge arrangement. Living in Canada the roads are rough and full of potholes in the winter. The new murano soaks up the bumps much better then my 2011 did. With temperatures near -30 C this murano was still smooth and absorbed the harshest of road conditions this country has to offer. Heated seats and steering wheel a big plus. Great value for the buck.
Report abuse
