Used 2015 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,499$5,164 Below Market
West Chicago Auto Mall - West Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1FN259545
Stock: 147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,933$2,670 Below Market
North Shore Honda - Glen Head / New York
Experience the Difference at North Shore Honda, exclusive home of the NSHonda MVP Program that is included with the purchase of any New or Pre-Owned car (includes fee oil changes, tire rotations and much more!) Value priced below the market average! This 2015 Nissan Murano SL, has a great Brilliant Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Oil Changed -New Wiper Blades -New Engine Air Filter -Only 30,148 miles which is low for a 2015 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Premium Sound System -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Remote Start -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Power Lift Gate -Seat Memory -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 611 Glen Cove Rd, Glen Head, NY 11545. Visit nshonda.com for pricing details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN225321
Stock: 14361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 41,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$16,000$2,772 Below Market
Germain Toyota of Naples - Naples / Florida
Navigation, Service Records Available!, BACKUP CAMERA W /PROJECTED PATH, Clean Carfax, Rear View Camera, Reverse Camera, GPS, Nav, Murano SV Clean Carfax, Navigation, Service Records., 3.5L V6 DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation, Spoiler, Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum-Alloy.https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/vnq0x2015 Nissan Murano SV Clean Carfax, Navigation, Service Records. Clean Carfax, Navigation, Service Records.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 21495 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG3.5L V6 DOHCPacific Sunset Metallic4D Sport UtilityAWDCVT with XtronicAt Germain Toyota of Naples, we make it Fast, Easy and Simple. Call us, and see why we are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned dealer in Southwest Florida.SVAt Germain Toyota, we make Fast, Easy and Simple. Call us to see why we are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Southwest Florida!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8FN258067
Stock: LP045800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
View OffersAdEditors Recommend SV2019 Nissan MuranoS, SV, SL, PlatinumSEE ALL TRIMSCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 29,918 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,950$3,755 Below Market
Teddy Nissan - Bronx / New York
Featuring a push button start, remote starter, Bluetooth, a navigation system, braking assist, dual climate control, a power outlet, hill start assist, stability control, and traction control, be sure to take a look at this 2015 Nissan Murano SV before it's gone. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $14,950. This SUV AWD is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Rocking a timeless white exterior and a graphite interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Teddy Nissan, 3660 Boston Road, Bronx, NY, 10469, Phone: 8778939774, E-mail: teddynissan@leadcrm.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3FN284060
Stock: 18816U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000$4,065 Below Market
Southern 441 Nissan - Royal Palm Beach / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum **LIFETIME WARRANTY INCLUDED-SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**, Murano Platinum, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Magnetic Black Metallic, Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 days a week to serve you. Prices do not include tax, tag, dealer fees, reconditioning and certification if applicable. *COMPLIMENTARY LOANERS AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE! **3 DAY LOVE IT OR EXCHANGE IT ON ALL NEW AND USED VEHICLES!! *Ask about our 4D Purchase Experience: Door-Step In-House Delivery, Dealer Direct Pricing, Door-Step Service Pickup. **Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,500 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. Must finance with dealer. See Dealer for complete details.***WE ARE NOW THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY - UNLIMITED TIME & MILES ****ASK YOUR SALES REP. FOR DETAILS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN235301
Stock: 235301P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 68,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,765$5,360 Below Market
South Shore Nissan - Amityville / New York
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, HEATED SEAT PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO, PREMIUM LEATHER, REAR PARKING BACKUP CAMERA, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control, Knee airbag, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Platinum Technology Package, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20 Machined Aluminum-Alloy. Odometer is 5707 miles below market average! Certified. 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD TECHNOLOGY PCKG AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC Pacific Sunset Metallic Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.21/28 City/Highway MPGNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* 167 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8FN214151
Stock: U04507
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 31,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995$2,021 Below Market
North Shore Honda - Glen Head / New York
Experience the Difference at North Shore Honda, exclusive home of the NSHonda MVP Program that is included with the purchase of any New or Pre-Owned car (includes fee oil changes, tire rotations and much more!) CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2015 Nissan Murano SL, has a great Gun Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Only 31,012 miles which is low for a 2015 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Premium Sound System -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Remote Start -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Power Lift Gate -Seat Memory -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 611 Glen Cove Rd, Glen Head, NY 11545. Visit nshonda.com for pricing details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5FN216276
Stock: 14311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
View OffersAd2019 Nissan MuranoSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- certified
2015 Nissan Murano SV68,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,998$2,374 Below Market
Empire Nissan - Ontario / California
SV CVT with Xtronic. Certified. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Nissan Murano SV 4D Sport Utility FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC21/28 City/Highway MPGNissan Details:* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 167 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100Thanks for looking. If you need any additional information such as more photos or a copy of your free Car Fax history report we are here to help! You can contact us at www.empirenissan.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location off the 15 Fwy and Jurupa exit in the Ontario Auto Center.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG2FN222477
Stock: PN13966
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 93,241 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998
CarMax Garland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Garland / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG9FN218314
Stock: 19161225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,100$3,570 Below Market
Nissan of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
2015 Nissan Murano Platinum Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/28 City/Highway MPGSERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM, RECENT TURNERSVILLE TRADE IN, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, **NOT A RENTAL**, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, FRESH OIL CHANGE, RECENTLY DETAILED, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, ***This 2015 NISSAN MURANO PLATINUM AWD *** is in unbelievable condition. It runs great and drives like new***WITH ONLY 119,942 MILES*** It is the perfect vehicle FOR YOUR NEXT FAMILY VACATION ***Buy with confidence it is very reliable***It has been very well maintained***Do not pass this one up***The interior is immaculate***The carpets look good***The exterior is like new***You must see this one to believe it***Contact Internet Sales Manager Amanda Ross at 856-516-6335 to schedule your VIP Experience*** Internet price reflects $500 Nissan of Turnersville College Grad and all Financing Rebates/Incentives up to $500***Innovation That Excites*** DOES NOT INCLUDE DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS., Murano Platinum, 4D Sport Utility, AWD, Bronze, Navigation System, Security system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5FN236463
Stock: N36463
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 34,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,420
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN264832
Stock: 10422067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 79,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,339$2,999 Below Market
Rocking Nissan of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
Certified.At Rocking Nissan Of Stafford we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Transferable WarrantyCARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH/HANDS-FREE, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTION, NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS, PREMIUM WHEELS, NISSAN DEALER MAINTAINED, METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, 2ND ROW HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, HEATED STEERING, FRONT/FRONT-RIGHT/TOP-DOWN VIEW CAMERA, NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, CVT with Xtronic.The team at Rocking Nissan of Stafford would like to welcome you to our dealership in Stafford, where we're confident you'll find the vehicles you're looking for at a price you can afford. Come and check out our full selection of new Nissan vehicles, or get a great deal on a reliable pre-owned model. No matter which vehicle you decide on, our professional finance team will help you get settled with a competitive financing or lease plan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MGXFN273872
Stock: 120307A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-08-2019
- 71,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,299$3,573 Below Market
CarLux - Lennox / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG0FN229864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,449 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,997$1,894 Below Market
South Shore Jaguar Land Rover - Schererville / Indiana
Designed with you and your active life in mind, our 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD in Pearl White offers a blend of luxury and power that drivers like you rave about! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 260hp while paired with a CVT to deliver plenty of get-up-and-go. Our All Wheel Drive yields near 28mpg on the highway and the tenacious traction is enhanced with gleaming alloy wheels, roof rails, and the v-motion grille that lets you stand out from the crowd.A haven of comfort and refinement, the Platinum interior greets you with a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and heated/cooled leather seats that are highly contoured for your comfort. Enjoy technology that is state of the art with voice-recognition, navigation, smartphone app integration, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a prominent touchscreen, Bose audio with available satellite/HD radio, and an iPod interface.Of course, our Nissan Murano is well-equipped with advanced safety features such as a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alerts, and a 360-degree parking camera system to provide you with ultimate peace of mind. Step up to this top-of-the-line Murano, and you'll see it's up for any task with terrific performance and functionality that will enhance your daily routine! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5FN210574
Stock: JP0355A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 131,041 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,996
Grubbs Nissan - Bedford / Texas
2015 Nissan Murano magnetic black metallic 3.5L V6 DOHC CVT with Xtronic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. AWD Leather, Navigation GPS, Bluetooth Handsfree Phone, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back Up Camera, CVT with Xtronic, AWD.This car has been through a multi-point inspection by an ASE Certified Mechanic. All applicable maintenance deemed necessary for a vehicle of this age and miles has been performed. Car has been fully detailed for as near a new car experience as possible, ready for immediate delivery. We work with all credit types from good to bad. Get pre-approved in minutes at:https://www.grubbsnissan.com/financing/application-short.htmDallas Fort Worth Used Car Superstore located in the Mid-Cities region of North Texas. We look forward to seeing you here soon.Platinum 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8FN220693
Stock: N24014A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2015 Nissan Murano S60,814 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,991$2,943 Below Market
West Palm Beach Nissan - Riviera Beach / Florida
2015 Nissan Murano S AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC Cayenne Red Metallic CVT with Xtronic, AWD. Certification Program Details: Benefits of buying a Certified Pre-Owned Nissan include: 7-year/100,000-mile limited warranty 24-hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Car Rental Reimbursement and Towing Benefit Genuine Nissan parts CARFAX® Vehicle History Report SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 3-month trial subscription Optional Security+Plus® Extended Protection Plan 1 *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance to receive the $1200 Finance Assist Credit. See Dealer for complete details. 2 **Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,200 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. See Dealer for complete details. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification. At West Palm Beach Nissan We Offer Market Based Pricing, so please Call 561.537.7567 to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours Open Mon-Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 9am-7pm, Sun 11am-6pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1FN264289
Stock: FN264289
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 70,901 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,495
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
GREAT MILES 70,800! SL trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $17,995, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, [H01] SL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation Nissan SL with Magnetic Black Metallic exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESSL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Forward Emergency Braking (FEB), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Power Panoramic Moonroof. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks.EXPERTS RAVE"Spacious and upscale interior; comfortable seats; nice balance of power and fuel economy; pleasant ride." -Edmunds.com.EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $17,995.WHO WE AREAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG2FN220499
Stock: UN220499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 166,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
[U01] Navigation Package [N93] Electrochromic Mirror [M92] Cargo Package [S92] Blindzone Mirrors Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Beige; Cloth Seat Trim Pearl White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of The Woodlands has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Nissan Murano. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Nissan Murano S handles with ease. The 2015 Nissan exterior is finished in a breathtaking Pearl White, while being complemented by such a gorgeous 190 interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! More information about the 2015 Nissan Murano: In a crowded crossover segment, the redesigned Nissan Murano stands out. It punches above its weight by offering standard V6 power, a premium interior, athletic handling, and unmistakable exterior styling that make it the freshest choice available. With a base price under $30,000, there's little reason not to consider it. Strengths of this model include Unmistakable styling, powerful V6, optional tech features, and spacious interior Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AZ2MG2FN214136
Stock: FN214136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Murano searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano
- 5(53%)
- 4(21%)
- 3(13%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(8%)
Related Nissan Murano info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2011
- Used Audi A6 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2015
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Lexus LX 570
- Used Audi Q7
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan
- Used Chrysler Pacifica
- Used Nissan Armada
- Used Lexus GX 460
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Lincoln Aviator
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used HUMMER H2
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Armada Frisco TX
- Used Nissan Juke Rockville MD
- Used Nissan Kicks Long Beach CA
- Used Nissan GT-R Miami FL
- Used Nissan Kicks Virginia Beach VA
- Used Nissan NV200 Gainesville FL
- Used Nissan NV200 Atlanta GA
- Used Nissan Kicks Las Vegas NV
- Used Nissan Quest Roanoke VA
- Used Nissan Cube Tempe AZ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015 Fayetteville NC
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2016 Ann Arbor MI
- Used Nissan Sentra 2013 Tulsa OK
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2020 Accent
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Mazda CX-3 2020
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020