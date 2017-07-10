Used 2015 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

North Shore Honda - Glen Head / New York

Value priced below the market average! This 2015 Nissan Murano SL, has a great Brilliant Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Oil Changed -New Wiper Blades -New Engine Air Filter -Only 30,148 miles which is low for a 2015 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Premium Sound System -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Remote Start -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Power Lift Gate -Seat Memory -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN225321

Stock: 14361

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-06-2020