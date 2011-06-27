Vehicle overview

The Nissan Murano has always represented something different. Its rounded shape and edgy design was launched in a world of boxy SUVs, making the Murano look like a concept vehicle rather than something used to schlep the kids to soccer practice. The result was an immediate sales success that managed to grow more popular with age. Redesigned last year, the 2010 Nissan Murano still looks like nothing else on the road, for better or worse. Yet it's the engineering and interior improvements that make this midsize crossover more than a successful design exercise -- it's a class leader as well.

The Murano offers a wealth of sophistication and refinement that places it ahead of the competition. Drive the Murano back to back with a Ford Edge, Chevrolet Equinox or Toyota Venza and you'll notice that this stylish Nissan provides more connection to the road, a more polished ride and an unusually upscale cabin that could easily be confused with an Infiniti's. The powertrain is also a pleasure thanks to the award-winning 3.5-liter V6 under the hood and the well-matched continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The Murano may offer a bit less cargo capacity than many rivals, and there's no third-row seat like in a Buick Enclave or Ford Flex, but the second row is one of the most spacious and comfortable around. It reclines, features height-adjustable seatbelts and is heated in the LE trim level. There are even rear-facing air vents mounted in the B-pillars. It's thoughtful touches like these that set this Nissan apart from the crossover status quo.

Of course, all of these virtues are moot if you don't appreciate the Murano's particular brand of style. Its strange grille is especially polarizing, and many have said the new Murano isn't as appealing to look at as the last. But you can't deny that it's unique. Despite the fact that Nissan has sold tons of these things over the years, you'll still be cruising down the road in a vehicle that's decidedly different from the pack. Sensible and stylish at once -- now that is something different, and it's why the 2010 Nissan Murano is one of our favorite crossover SUVs.