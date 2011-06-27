  1. Home
2010 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin, spacious backseat, responsive powertrain, precise steering and confident handling, smooth ride, user-friendly controls.
  • Less cargo space than many rivals, compromised rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you dig its avant garde styling, you'll find the 2010 Nissan Murano to be a class-leading crossover SUV that does most things very well.

Vehicle overview

The Nissan Murano has always represented something different. Its rounded shape and edgy design was launched in a world of boxy SUVs, making the Murano look like a concept vehicle rather than something used to schlep the kids to soccer practice. The result was an immediate sales success that managed to grow more popular with age. Redesigned last year, the 2010 Nissan Murano still looks like nothing else on the road, for better or worse. Yet it's the engineering and interior improvements that make this midsize crossover more than a successful design exercise -- it's a class leader as well.

The Murano offers a wealth of sophistication and refinement that places it ahead of the competition. Drive the Murano back to back with a Ford Edge, Chevrolet Equinox or Toyota Venza and you'll notice that this stylish Nissan provides more connection to the road, a more polished ride and an unusually upscale cabin that could easily be confused with an Infiniti's. The powertrain is also a pleasure thanks to the award-winning 3.5-liter V6 under the hood and the well-matched continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The Murano may offer a bit less cargo capacity than many rivals, and there's no third-row seat like in a Buick Enclave or Ford Flex, but the second row is one of the most spacious and comfortable around. It reclines, features height-adjustable seatbelts and is heated in the LE trim level. There are even rear-facing air vents mounted in the B-pillars. It's thoughtful touches like these that set this Nissan apart from the crossover status quo.

Of course, all of these virtues are moot if you don't appreciate the Murano's particular brand of style. Its strange grille is especially polarizing, and many have said the new Murano isn't as appealing to look at as the last. But you can't deny that it's unique. Despite the fact that Nissan has sold tons of these things over the years, you'll still be cruising down the road in a vehicle that's decidedly different from the pack. Sensible and stylish at once -- now that is something different, and it's why the 2010 Nissan Murano is one of our favorite crossover SUVs.

2010 Nissan Murano models

The 2010 Nissan Murano is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in S, SL and LE trim levels. The base S comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, rear tinted glass, cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a reclining rear seat and a six-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SL adds foglights, roof rails, an eight-way power driver seat, powered rear seatbacks and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The Premium package adds to the SL a rearview camera, 7-inch color display screen, auto-dimming mirror and a nine-speaker Bose stereo with two subwoofers and satellite radio. The Technology package adds automatic bi-xenon headlights, dual heated mirrors, automatic wipers, a power liftgate and Bluetooth. The Leather package adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver power lumbar and a four-way power passenger seat. A dual-pane panoramic sunroof is optional.

The LE adds 20-inch wheels, the panoramic sunroof, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, heated rear seats, wood trim, an iPod interface and all the optional package content from the SL.

The Navigation package is optional on the LE and the SL with Technology package. It includes a hard-drive-based navigation system, real-time traffic and digital music storage, and replaces the six-CD changer with a single-CD player. A roof-mounted DVD entertainment system is optional on the SL with the Technology package (and without the panoramic sunroof), while a headrest-mounted system is a new-for-2010 stand-alone option on SL and LE models.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the top-line Nissan Murano LE trim level is now offered with front-wheel drive -- it was previously all-wheel drive only. All Muranos get standard keyless ignition/entry, the SL gets standard roof rails and a security system, and the LE gets a standard dual-panel sunroof. Options packages have also been revised for slightly easier ordering.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Nissan Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 paired with a CVT. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on all trim levels. Output is a healthy 265 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. In performance testing, an all-wheel-drive Murano went from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds. EPA estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined regardless of whether it's front- or all-wheel drive.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags are standard across the board. In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Murano with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet -- a good performance for this class. In government crash testing, the Murano received four out of five stars for frontal protection and five stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Murano its highest rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

A finely tuned suspension and responsive steering make the 2010 Nissan Murano a willing and surprisingly communicative partner in daily driving. Among midsize crossovers, the Murano is easily one of the most rewarding and involving to drive. The ride is well-sorted too, soaking up bumps in a sophisticated manner that makes it feel like a more meticulously engineered vehicle than some of its competitors. The LE's 20-inch wheels do add some impact harshness, however.

The 265-hp V6 provides plenty of power for almost all situations, while the CVT offers quick reactions to throttle input and is well suited to this engine. While we sometimes have mixed feelings about this sort of transmission, the Murano's is one of the best and in many ways superior to a traditional automatic.

Interior

The difference between the 2010 Nissan Murano's cabin and the previous generation is like night and day. High-quality materials and excellent fit and finish make it easy to mistake this Nissan for an Infiniti. Although a third-row seat is not available, passengers in the second row enjoy an abundance of leg- and headroom. Kids and short folks will appreciate the height-adjustable seatbelts back there, while everyone should enjoy the LE's heated rear seat. With the rear seatbacks folded, the Murano has 64 cubic feet of cargo space available, a small figure for a midsize crossover SUV.

All the state-of-the-art electronics gizmos one could want are available on the Murano, including an excellent iPod interface (one of the best we've used), a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic plus 9.3GB of memory allotted for music storage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan Murano.

Reliable
twp_chief,05/11/2015
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This was my third Murano,SL AWD. Bought my first one in 2004. I now have 163,500 miles on it and it is still in top shape. I do not garage keep this car and it has sat out in Pittsburgh area weather for the last five years and stills looks as good as it did when I bought it in 2010. I average between 20 and 22 mpg around town. I get between 24 and 29 mpg on a trip, depending on the speed. If I keep it around 60-65 I get better mileage. Awesome in the snow and ICE!!! One heavy car. Handles like a sports car and nearly drives itself on the open road. Change oil and rotate the tires every 3000 miles. Use standard oil, no synthetic. I have been averaging 40,000 miles to a set of tires. Update: now have over 217,000 miles on this 2010. Doesn’t burn oil, still good on tires averaging 40,000 miles on a set. Just a small surface rust spot on the door seal, bottom of the drivers door. No where else. Replaced the air conditioner compressor( $1,000) , replaced cv joint right front, replaced one catalytic converter, and repaired exhaust system $1,500. Put in a new battery, replaced front windshield due to a stone hit from a truck (insurance handled) Had a problem with the tire sealing to the rims due to corrosion. Tire people sanded and used grinder on rims then painted the rim seal. That stopped the air leaks. The rims are very expensive to replace. The interior and exterior showing signs of age, but still look great. Even the dealer mechanics can’t believe that the car has that many miles on it and that it’s a 2010. Bought a 2014 for the wife. SL AWD. It has 32,000 on it and no major problems. I don’t care for the styling of the newer Murano. Shame. I would buy another they are that reliable.
7,000 Mile Update
Idaho Opinion,10/24/2010
Now that we've put on a few more miles an updated review seems in order. We drove on 2 winding, steep mountain roads in the Hell's Canyon area of Idaho, and were so pleased with how little effort it took for the Murano to negotiate those roads. Going down I used low gear or the over-drive button on the side of the shifting lever, so that hardly any braking was needed. Going up I left it in "over-drive off" and the vehicle seemed to just glide around and up those steep corners and hills. With the Murano's ease of steering I could keep one hand on the wheel and one on the shifing lever. This is all coupled with an incredibly smooth ride, so that driving those roads was simply a joy to behold.
Defecitve Throttle
Defective Throttle,10/12/2010
The Murano had less than 5 miles when purchased. 6 months later, A/C went out. Diagnosis:Defective Hose. 8 months later, throttle accelerates on its own, which prevented me from braking. Luckily, I was able to kill the engine. Diagnosis:Defective Throttle. Car was towed to Baker Nissan. They suggested I call the dealership I purchased vehicle from. Said "If they care, they will buy it back". Called Sterling McCall, they said there was nothing they could do & directed me to Nissan Corp. Even after the Toyota issues,they said it has been fixed & denied the request for a buy back. Instead, they offered me a service program to make me feel better.
CVT transmissions are from the Devil
nathan,12/29/2014
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I have a 2010 Nissan Murano, SL, AWD. First noticed transmission oil leak at 20K on garage floor. Maybe tablespoon full of fluid, Took to Lee Nissan in Topsham, Maine and techs could not locate the leak. Drove car directly to my personal mechanic who located the leak within 30 seconds of having the car on his lift. Leaking transfer case at the impellar shaft. Took it back to Nissan who all of a sudden, could also see the leak! 'Fixed' under warranty. At about 48K, noticed leak again. Same runaround with Lee Nissan of Topsham. Fixed under warranty. Fast foward to 77k on odometer. Wife is driving on highway and transmission stops working. Car towed to Nissan who states that both Tranmission and AWD transfer case are toast. Even though they'd 'rebuilt' tranny twice and replaced it once under warranty, they said this one was on us. Stiffed us for $2400 in repairs. I couldn't sell it fast enough. I'll never buy another Nissan product again, never do business with Lee Nissan of topsham Maine and wouldn't own another CVT tranny if it came with a free unicorn. Be warned; If you buy a CVT equipped car, you will end up crying and paying a lot of money to fix it at some point.
See all 68 reviews of the 2010 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2010 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2010 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $6,599 and$10,290 with odometer readings between 67712 and144121 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Nissan Murano LE is priced between $7,977 and$7,977 with odometer readings between 160340 and160340 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Nissan Murano S is priced between $8,495 and$8,495 with odometer readings between 106089 and106089 miles.

Which used 2010 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Nissan Murano for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2010 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,599 and mileage as low as 67712 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Nissan Murano.

Can't find a used 2010 Nissan Muranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,221.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,141.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,312.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,935.

