2017 Nissan Murano Review
Pros & Cons
- High-quality interior materials and unique design features
- Exceptionally comfortable front seats
- Right balance of power and fuel efficiency
- Spacious rear seats that accommodate passengers and car seats with equal ease
- Modest cargo capacity limits practicality
- Can't tow heavy weekend toys like some competitors
- Funky exterior design creates compromised outward visibility
- Advanced safety features are only available on upper trim levels
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Murano does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2017 Nissan Murano is a versatile five-passenger midsize crossover with ample room for all passengers. It's a smart choice if you want an upscale, V6-powered vehicle without the luxury brand premium.
What's it like to live with?We bought a 2015 Nissan Murano and drove it for an entire year, documenting all our ups and downs with this comfy midsize SUV. Not much has changed with the Murano since then, so our impressions are just as relevant today. If you're thinking of buying a Nissan Murano, make sure to check out our long-term test page, where we cover everything from some surprising maintenance costs to the joys of ventilated seats, and even answer the question, "Will it Girl Scout?"
2017 Nissan Murano models
The 2017 Nissan Murano crossover is offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. Front-wheel drive comes standard; all-wheel drive is optional.
The base S comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque), a continuously variable transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, rear privacy glass, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone app integration (including Siri Eyes Free voice command), a 7-inch color touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio, and USB and auxiliary audio jacks.
The S is offered with an optional navigation package that consists of an 8-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, a navigation system, HD radio, an additional USB port and Apple CarPlay.
Moving up to the SV brings the navigation package features as well as remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, foglights and power-adjustable front seats. Three optional packages are available for the SV. The Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and mirrors, and an 11-speaker Bose audio system, while the Driver Assistance package offers an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 360-degree parking camera system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a new drowsy driver warning system. The Premium Plus package bundles the above features and includes unique 18-inch wheels.
The SL model includes the Bose audio system and the SV's optional Driver Assistance package features plus heated side mirrors, driver seat/mirror memory settings, leather upholstery, heated front seats, ambient interior lighting and a power liftgate.
The top-line Murano Platinum is loaded with the above features plus 20-inch alloy wheels, a power tilt-and-telescope steering wheel, LED headlights, additional memory settings, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, and power-folding rear seats.
The SL and Platinum are offered with a Technology package that includes the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking. For the Murano Platinum only, a new Midnight Edition optional styling package adds black roof rails, black mirror caps, splash guards and special 20-inch wheels.
Trim tested
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior4.5
Utility3.0
Technology3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|4.5
|Utility
|3.0
|Technology
|3.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Murano.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Murano models:
- Automatic Emergency Braking (optional)
- Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Murano can apply the brakes to avoid/mitigate impact.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- The Murano's stylish exterior also makes for reduced side and rear visibility. This feature helps compensate. Standard on SL and Platinum.
- Around-View Monitor
- Four cameras display a 360-degree bird's-eye image of the car. Selectable curbside view works great for parking. Standard on SL, Platinum.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Murano
Related Used 2017 Nissan Murano info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Nissan Titan 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2019