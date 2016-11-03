  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(58)
Appraise this car
2017 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality interior materials and unique design features
  • Exceptionally comfortable front seats
  • Right balance of power and fuel efficiency
  • Spacious rear seats that accommodate passengers and car seats with equal ease
  • Modest cargo capacity limits practicality
  • Can't tow heavy weekend toys like some competitors
  • Funky exterior design creates compromised outward visibility
  • Advanced safety features are only available on upper trim levels
List Price Range
$16,851 - $28,989
Used Murano for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Murano does Edmunds recommend?

We like the fact that even the base Murano S trim level is very well equipped with essential features such as keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port. The optional navigation package is a reasonably priced upgrade that adds traffic information, a larger display screen and an additional USB port for the rear seat.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The 2017 Nissan Murano is a versatile five-passenger midsize crossover with ample room for all passengers. It's a smart choice if you want an upscale, V6-powered vehicle without the luxury brand premium.

What's it like to live with?

We bought a 2015 Nissan Murano and drove it for an entire year, documenting all our ups and downs with this comfy midsize SUV. Not much has changed with the Murano since then, so our impressions are just as relevant today. If you're thinking of buying a Nissan Murano, make sure to check out our long-term test page, where we cover everything from some surprising maintenance costs to the joys of ventilated seats, and even answer the question, "Will it Girl Scout?"

2017 Nissan Murano models

The 2017 Nissan Murano crossover is offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. Front-wheel drive comes standard; all-wheel drive is optional.

The base S comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque), a continuously variable transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, rear privacy glass, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone app integration (including Siri Eyes Free voice command), a 7-inch color touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio, and USB and auxiliary audio jacks.

The S is offered with an optional navigation package that consists of an 8-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, a navigation system, HD radio, an additional USB port and Apple CarPlay.

Moving up to the SV brings the navigation package features as well as remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, foglights and power-adjustable front seats. Three optional packages are available for the SV. The Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and mirrors, and an 11-speaker Bose audio system, while the Driver Assistance package offers an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 360-degree parking camera system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a new drowsy driver warning system. The Premium Plus package bundles the above features and includes unique 18-inch wheels.

The SL model includes the Bose audio system and the SV's optional Driver Assistance package features plus heated side mirrors, driver seat/mirror memory settings, leather upholstery, heated front seats, ambient interior lighting and a power liftgate.

The top-line Murano Platinum is loaded with the above features plus 20-inch alloy wheels, a power tilt-and-telescope steering wheel, LED headlights, additional memory settings, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, and power-folding rear seats.

The SL and Platinum are offered with a Technology package that includes the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking. For the Murano Platinum only,  a new Midnight Edition optional styling package adds black roof rails, black mirror caps, splash guards and special 20-inch wheels.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum (3.5L V6; CVT automatic).

Driving

3.0
The Murano accelerates like most other V6-powered crossovers in the class. It's not quick, but it easily merges into highway traffic. Its continuously variable transmission balances performance and efficiency; the suspension leans toward comfort. A solid all-around performer, but not sporty.

Acceleration

3.0
The 260-hp engine is more than adequate to propel this midsize SUV. The V6's pairing with a CVT is easy-driving, quiet and responsive. We measured a 0-to-60 mph time of 7.5 seconds, about average for the class. Noise suppression and refinement levels under hard acceleration are also about average.

Braking

3.0
Braking in this vehicle is intuitive and easy. Its pedal is just the way we like it, responsive and easy to modulate. Panic stops from 60 mph require 123 feet, which equals the Murano's most direct competitor, the Ford Edge.

Steering

3.0
The very lightweight feel at parking lot speeds makes the Murano easy to maneuver. As speeds increase, it adds some heft, but there's never much road feel. It's a pretty typical setup for this kind of vehicle.

Handling

3.0
The Murano's handling is adequate for the class. Not sporty, but not so soft that it ever feels out of control. It handles big dips in the road without jostling passengers, but sharp corners do bring about some noticeable body roll.

Drivability

3.5
Nissan's pairing of a powerful V6 with a continuously variable transmission gives the Murano all the quickness and responsiveness it needs. Press the gas pedal even a little bit and you get an immediate response from the under the hood.

Comfort

3.0
Though it leans toward comfort over performance, the Murano isn't the most supple SUV we've driven. Most of our impressions are of a Platinum model with 20-inch wheels and tires, so lesser trims are likely more comfortable over rough roads. The quiet cabin and excellent seats help offset any flaws.

Seat comfort

5.0
Outstanding seats front and rear. Among the most comfortable in the business. Soft enough to never create hot spots but not so soft that you sink in. Lateral support is minimal, but because this vehicle isn't likely to do much fast cornering, it's an insignificant shortcoming.

Ride comfort

3.0
A middle-of-the-road performer in this category. Not overly soft, but not uncomfortably stiff either. It feels hunkered to the road, so it gives the driver a feeling of confidence. Hit a bump and you'll feel it, but it's not so jarring that you'll find the ride objectionable.

Noise & vibration

3.0
Probably the biggest perk to pairing a torquey engine with a CVT is the elimination of extended high-rpm operation, which reduces noise. The Murano's engine is no louder than its competitors that have conventional automatic transmissions.

Climate control

3.5
Upper-end models come with dual-zone automatic climate control. It's a simple system with knobs for the temperature control and buttons for manual fan speed adjustments. There are extra vents for the rear seats and available ventilated and heated seats. It's a solid setup with no notable issues.

Interior

4.5
Big effort was spent to increase the interior quality in this Murano. Top trims offer interior materials similar to what you'll find in Infiniti models. Leather adorns most surfaces, and built-in lighting is striking. Some unconventional design choices, but none results in loss of functionality.

Ease of use

3.5
Most controls are logically arranged and easily accessible. One issue is the placement of the Murano's start button low on the center stack, but it's not a deal breaker. There's good placement of most secondary controls such as temperature and volume and a very good infotainment interface.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
The Murano's front doors open to almost 90 degrees, and the vehicle doesn't stand very high, so getting in and out is relatively easy up front. The rear doors don't open up quite as wide, and the opening is slightly narrower.

Driving position

3.5
Multi-adjustable seats and a tilt-and-telescope steering column (power-adjustable on upper trims) mean no problem finding a comfortable position for most drivers. Sun glare from interior surfaces and the contoured hood is an occasional problem, depending on your seating position.

Roominess

4.5
The Murano is big inside, but it doesn't always feel like it. It has ample front and rear headroom, even for 6-foot-plus occupants. The wide interior provides plenty of shoulder and hiproom. You'll find plenty of lateral space and toe room under front seats.

Visibility

2.5
The tall hood hurts forward visibility, as do long, sweeping front windshield pillars. Rear quarter visibility is just OK due to a small rear window between the rearmost pillars. Blind-spot monitoring plus rearview and surround-view cameras improve safety.

Quality

4.0
Between the leather surfaces, soft touch points where elbows, arms and fingers interact, classy contrast double stitching and phenomenal seats, the Murano's cabin quality punches above its weight. This is a luxury, Infiniti-like experience.

Utility

3.0
Not the largest cargo area in the class, but not the smallest either. The Murano is similar to its main rivals with a wide, flat opening at the rear that's able to swallow a solid chunk of luggage without infringing on the second row. A lack of small item storage space up front is a big drawback.

Small-item storage

2.0
The lack of storage compartments up front hurts the Murano in this category. Other than the center console, there are few places to put personal items. The small opening just ahead of the console is barely big enough for one phone or a set of keys, and there's no space in front of the shifter.

Cargo space

3.0
Overall space is similar to that of the Ford Edge and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Split-folding rear seats fold completely flat. Rear seatbacks offer remote release and power lift on the Platinum trim. Door pockets accommodate large bottles but little else.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.0
There's plenty of room to install a rear-facing child seat in either of the outboard rear seat positions and still have adequate space for the driver or front passenger. LATCH attachment points are easy to find.

Towing

2.0
At 1,500 pounds, the Murano's towing capacity isn't as high as that of competitors with similar power, most of which tow at least 2,000 pounds or more.

Hauling

3.5
Smaller maximum cargo capacity than competitors but still impressive. No problem loading bikes or a 10-foot surfboard front to back. The quick-release and power-folding upright rear seat proves more convenient in daily use than it might sound.

Technology

3.5
There isn't much the Murano doesn't offer if you're willing to pay for the pricier trim levels. Everything from advanced safety technologies to a full-featured navigation system with an 8-inch touchscreen.

Audio & navigation

3.5
Turn-by-turn nav directions in the gauge cluster are a thoughtful touch, reducing constant reliance on the larger center stack display. Standard audio system (HD/sat radio, Bluetooth device streaming) should satisfy most, but the optional Bose upgrade (SV and above) is worth it for music lovers.

Smartphone integration

3.0
Bluetooth device integration standard on all models. Painless pairing process. Optional NissanConnect with Mobile Apps (unavailable on our test model) includes Pandora, iHeartRadio and Facebook functionality.

Driver aids

3.5
Standard blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert. Front collision warning included in pricey option package (SL, Platinum) but pays for itself with just one averted collision. Around View camera is invaluable for moving in tight spaces. Doesn't offer lane departure warning or lane keeping assist.

Voice control

3.0
Phonebook, audio and navigation offer voice control. Selecting music by voice works fine but requires jumping through more confirmation hoops than Ford's Sync, for example. Recognition capability is very competent.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.0
Comfort3.0
Interior4.5
Utility3.0
Technology3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Murano.

5(59%)
4(12%)
3(19%)
2(5%)
1(5%)
4.1
58 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Like riding on clouds!
Vicki B,03/26/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This is the most comfortable car I have ever driven or ridden in. I knew exactly what I wanted, not a lot of extras, the car comes with almost everything I wanted, drove 142 miles to buy it. I drove it home and wasn't miserable. I have been driving a Volvo XC90 and thought it was a comfortable car until I got the Murano... I am still learning how to operate all the newer gadgets, but it is not difficult at all. So far, the only thing I wish I had added is darker tint on the glass. The Apple play is not useful for those of us who don't care for iPhones. I had heard that the 20 inch wheels were not as smooth as 18s, but I would fall asleep if it were any smoother. Even my husband, who is a very tough sell on new ideas, is very impressed. He is 6'3", weighs about 240 lbs and can drive the car very comfortably. I have not folded the rear seats, not sure I ever will, so I can't comment. So far, so great!!! Six months later and I still love the car! Okay it's a year old now and I still love this car! Two years have gone by and I am still crazy about my Murano!
Superior choice!
Martha D,08/30/2017
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
8/31/18 Update: It has now been 15 months since purchasing my 2017 Nissan Murano and everything that I have been enamored with before about this vehicle has solidified and increased. The powerful V6 engine has propelled me out of harms way more than once; I have made numerous trips moving possessions from one home to another and have been really pleased with how much I can fit in; my handicapped mother can easily get in and out of the passenger seat (huge relief!); the convenience of the voice activated commands have proved valuable as I do not have to take my eyes off the road to make/receive calls and change the radio stations. Overall, my opinion has improved and I am thoroughly pleased with this car! Nothing as a drawback. Having owned two Nissan Altimas previously, I was aware of the quality of Nissan cars. My current needs dictated that I step up to a larger vehicle and test drove Nissan Pathfinder, Rogue and Murano. While all three provided the extra space that was needed, the biggest selling feature on the 2017.5 Murano was the comfort with the styling of the interior and exterior sweetening the decision. The final deciding factor was the fact that my physically challenged mother was easily able to get in and out of the car because the seats are chair level. Transferring from a wheelchair or walker is incredibly easy with this car. It should be noted that I had also test drove popular cars - Toyota Rav 4 and Highlander, Honda CRV and Pilot, Mazda CX5 and CX9 among others (all for at least 24 hours each), my mother and husband both had problems getting in and out of these cars and the design and handling of these vehicles were in a different league than the Murano. I have my 2017.5 SL AWD Murano for 3 months now and my fondness for this car increases with each ride. I am impressed with the turning radius, advanced safety features, intuitive placement of all controls, lovely styling of the interior ambient light, sure handling with quick response and sense of security in this car. My six months of research have paid off! The only thing that I would suggest to the designers of this car would be to add another light in the rear of the car. Other than that, it is very evident that a great deal of thought went in to the safety, styling and comfort of the Murano. I am looking forward to many more years of being satisfied!
This car makes you feel good!
Rob Roginski,05/20/2017
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The engineers at Nissan designed a great vehicle. The Murano satisfies all my needs and gives me a lot of extras found on luxury cars. As a matter of fact, it beats luxury cars in styling, roominess, and value. It's like looking at a piece of art. It's plenty quiet, accelerates quick and smooth, and contains many safety and convenience features. You can spend less for a competitor's crossover, but you won't get anything close to the Murano. I got the SL package because you need the all around view camera system to see in tight spots. The SL package also gives you the leather seats.
I may never love another vehicle again....
BrentonB,08/26/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This vehicle has spoiled me beyond measure. I got the 2017.5 Platinum FWD Murano in Pearl White/ Cashmere a few days ago and I am just in shock at how advanced this car is in comparison to my INFINITI. The ride quality is outstanding (it feels like it just floats on the road), the tech package is nothing short of amazing, the heated and cooled seats (oh the seats!!!) are so good I hope Nissan comes out with a line of furniture. Nissan literally thought of everything in this vehicle, not to mention it catches your attention with its bold curves and hunkered down sporty stance! I consider myself a smart investor and hopefully this nissan will give me many wonderful (safe) years ahead. Go test drive this vehicle! You will NOT be disappointed!
See all 58 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Murano models:

Automatic Emergency Braking (optional)
Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Murano can apply the brakes to avoid/mitigate impact.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
The Murano's stylish exterior also makes for reduced side and rear visibility. This feature helps compensate. Standard on SL and Platinum.
Around-View Monitor
Four cameras display a 360-degree bird's-eye image of the car. Selectable curbside view works great for parking. Standard on SL, Platinum.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Nissan Murano

Used 2017 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $21,095 and$28,346 with odometer readings between 11312 and75298 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Murano S is priced between $16,851 and$23,232 with odometer readings between 14115 and82134 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV is priced between $16,995 and$25,188 with odometer readings between 16852 and71367 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum is priced between $22,595 and$28,989 with odometer readings between 16031 and62740 miles.

Which used 2017 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Nissan Murano for sale near. There are currently 91 used and CPO 2017 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,851 and mileage as low as 11312 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Nissan Murano.

