8/31/18 Update: It has now been 15 months since purchasing my 2017 Nissan Murano and everything that I have been enamored with before about this vehicle has solidified and increased. The powerful V6 engine has propelled me out of harms way more than once; I have made numerous trips moving possessions from one home to another and have been really pleased with how much I can fit in; my handicapped mother can easily get in and out of the passenger seat (huge relief!); the convenience of the voice activated commands have proved valuable as I do not have to take my eyes off the road to make/receive calls and change the radio stations. Overall, my opinion has improved and I am thoroughly pleased with this car! Nothing as a drawback. Having owned two Nissan Altimas previously, I was aware of the quality of Nissan cars. My current needs dictated that I step up to a larger vehicle and test drove Nissan Pathfinder, Rogue and Murano. While all three provided the extra space that was needed, the biggest selling feature on the 2017.5 Murano was the comfort with the styling of the interior and exterior sweetening the decision. The final deciding factor was the fact that my physically challenged mother was easily able to get in and out of the car because the seats are chair level. Transferring from a wheelchair or walker is incredibly easy with this car. It should be noted that I had also test drove popular cars - Toyota Rav 4 and Highlander, Honda CRV and Pilot, Mazda CX5 and CX9 among others (all for at least 24 hours each), my mother and husband both had problems getting in and out of these cars and the design and handling of these vehicles were in a different league than the Murano. I have my 2017.5 SL AWD Murano for 3 months now and my fondness for this car increases with each ride. I am impressed with the turning radius, advanced safety features, intuitive placement of all controls, lovely styling of the interior ambient light, sure handling with quick response and sense of security in this car. My six months of research have paid off! The only thing that I would suggest to the designers of this car would be to add another light in the rear of the car. Other than that, it is very evident that a great deal of thought went in to the safety, styling and comfort of the Murano. I am looking forward to many more years of being satisfied!

Read more