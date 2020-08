Used 2005 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

I have owned my '05 SL 2WD since it arrived off the boat October 2005. It currently has 132,000 miles. I have NEVER kept a vehicle over 75,000 miles before. I drive 65 miles R/T 4-5 days a week through the Arizona desert and farmlands at 45-70 MPH, mostly using cruise control. In the summer I average 21.5 mpg or around 420 mpt. In the fall-spring without A/C I average 23.6 or 475 mpt. The most was a confirmed 525 mpt one winter. My local dealership has done all recall work as well as routine maintenance. All in all, it has been a great family ride and has never left us stranded. Unlike many Ford or Chryslers I have owned. Sure it has its known problems and this one is no different.

