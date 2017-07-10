Used 2014 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

[U01] Navigation Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats [N92] Illuminated Door Sills Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Appointed Seat Trim Midnight Garnet Metallic AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Nissan Murano. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Nissan Murano SL defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Murano SL. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Fast and exciting, this Nissan Murano SL is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Nissan. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare Nissan Murano. More information about the 2014 Nissan Murano: The 5-passenger Murano is Nissan's mid-size crossover model, and with the transformation of the Pathfinder to a 3-row crossover instead of a body-on-frame truck, the Murano now fits neatly into a complete Nissan crossover lineup, between the compact Rogue and the larger Pathfinder. The Murano offers a little more style and panache than some other entries in the mid-size class, while in top SL and LE trims it has the feature set of a luxury-badge vehicle. This model sets itself apart with easy to get in and out, luxury-caliber feature list, cargo versatility, smooth, responsive powertrain, Car-like ride and handling, stylish cabin appointments, and active safety options

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ1MU0EW421691

Stock: EW421691

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020