Used 2014 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Nissan Murano SL in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano SL

    87,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,991

    $2,663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano S in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano S

    74,913 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,540

    $2,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano S

    90,983 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,987

    $2,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano SL in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano SL

    89,958 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,998

    $2,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano S in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano S

    105,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,495

    $1,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano SV in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano SV

    86,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,695

    $2,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano S in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano S

    109,467 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $1,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano SL

    103,343 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano SL in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano SL

    75,221 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,597

    $1,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano SL in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano SL

    45,850 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $2,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano LE in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano LE

    120,880 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,350

    $1,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano SL in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano SL

    54,472 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $1,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano SL in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano SL

    77,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,977

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano SL in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano SL

    89,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,819

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano LE in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano LE

    62,865 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,337

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano LE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano LE

    73,738 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano S in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano S

    61,306 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,400

    $2,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano S in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano S

    78,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,495

    $1,915 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Murano
Overall Consumer Rating
4.617 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (6%)
New Nissan Murano Crossover
Elysia Edmondson,02/20/2015
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
My first Nissan. I have been impressed so far. My baby is Arctic Blue metallic with black leather interior. I fell in Love with the exterior design. Very sexy! She is gorgeous . Have had it for about a month now. Good gas mileage with extended range. Lots of Interior room, very comfortable. Has a lot of get up and go. All wheel drive is great, snow and Ice no problem.
Report abuse
