Used 2014 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 87,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,991$2,663 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2014 Nissan Murano FWD 4dr SL..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU4EW416915
Stock: X416915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 74,913 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,540$2,016 Below Market
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! All Wheel Drive! S Package! Power Group! Premium Alloy Wheels! LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! Extended warranties available! See salesperson for complete details. Give us a call today at Choice Auto Sales for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic Nissan Murano S all wheel drive suv! Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW4EW531810
Stock: 109858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,983 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$8,987$2,215 Below Market
PRNDL Auto Group - Irvington / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU1EW408559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,958 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,998$2,501 Below Market
Heartland Chevrolet - Liberty / Missouri
BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LOCAL TRADE, LEATHER, ACCIDENT FREE CarFax, NON-SMOKER, SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, ALUMINUM WHEELS, SL PACKAGE, CVT with Xtronic.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2547 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX.2014 Nissan Murano SL 3.5L V6 DOHC FWD CVT with XtronicAt Heartland Chevrolet we take pride in everything we do. Being the fastest growing Chevy dealer in the Kansas city area, is not an easy task. We have accomplished this by doing what customers want and expect. We take our time reconditioning every used vehicle we sell. Each vehicle gets a 172 multipoint inspection by one of our factory trained technicians, ensuring that you take delivery of a mechanically sound, safe, reliable vehicle. In addition to the mechanical inspection we also inspect the body panels, roof, and interior of each vehicle. We fix or replace items that are not to our standards. Our aim is to deliver you the best vehicle at the best value. Purchasing an used vehicle should not be a stressful time, we believe it should be fun and easy. As one price store, we search the market and compare similar vehicles daily, pricing our inventory to the market. This practice ensures that you get the most value for the lowest price. Give us a call at 816-781-3500 or shop online at www.heartlandchevrolet.com. Let one of our Nice people show you how buying a car should’ve always been.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU3EW410801
Stock: A9173A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 105,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,495$1,954 Below Market
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** Clean Carfax - AWD - Leather Seating - Runs Excellent *** We offer financing and welcome all trade ins. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns that you may have. We appreciate the chance to earn your business and look forward to hearing from you soon. Please visit our website at www.sportsandimports.us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW1EW505553
Stock: EW505553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,695$2,358 Below Market
Great Neck Car Buyers and Sellers - Great Neck / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MWXEW519001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,467 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,999$1,584 Below Market
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
Runs and drives great, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, aluminum wheels with newer tires, CD changer, keyless entry and start, Louisiana vehicle no rust. All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU6EW408105
Stock: 4025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,343 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,995$2,543 Below Market
Integrity Auto Group - Wichita / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW4EW505899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,221 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,597$1,844 Below Market
Carite of Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
SL trim. In Good Shape. JUST REPRICED FROM $13,868. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Nissan SL with Midnight Garnet Metallic exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "If you're looking for a crossover SUV that has sports-car styling, nimble handling, and room for people and cargo, the 2014 Nissan Murano is a tempting choice." -KBB.com. A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $13,868. This Murano is priced $3,400 below NADA Retail. WHY BUY FROM CARite: At CARite, we understand that all you really want is an EASY way to drive an excellent vehicle that doesn't break the bank. That's why we clearly post the LOWEST PRICE on every vehicle for you to see and then offer you Auto Financing Options to suit your budget. That includes every Credit Situation (Good or Bad). Visit us and you will discover a HAGGLE-FREE and STRAIGHT-FORWARD approach. "Your JOB is your CREDIT" at CARite! Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW8EW525895
Stock: 2001003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2020
- 45,850 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,999$2,215 Below Market
Millennium Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW7EW532613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,880 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,350$1,399 Below Market
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
Superb Condition. WAS $12,251, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $3,200 below NADA Retail! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, [K02] PLATINUM EDITION PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESPLATINUM EDITION PACKAGE bumper protector, ITS System, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Moving Object Detection (MOD), Platinum Edition Badge, Wheels: 20" Unique Aluminum Alloy, Radio: HDD Navigation System, voice recognition, touch screen, 7" VGA screen, Bluetooth streaming audio, NavTraffic and NavWeather by SiriusXM and Zagat Survey Restaurant Guide. Nissan LE with Super Black exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6000 RPM*. Fully ServicedEXPERTS RAVE"If you're looking for a crossover SUV that has sports-car styling, nimble handling, and room for people and cargo, the 2014 Nissan Murano is a tempting choice." -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy.A GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $12,251. This Murano is priced $3,200 below NADA Retail.VISIT US TODAYBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La Vista, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 7010 South 124th Circle location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU5EW417698
Stock: J186523A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 54,472 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,500$1,999 Below Market
Car City Wholesale - Shawnee / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MWXEW528880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,977
Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
This vehicle is being offered for sale under our Express Value Vehicles program so that we can allow our customers access to vehicles before they go to auction. All of our Express Value Vehicles have passed a state inspection, have been cleaned, and are delivered with a full tank of gas. We welcome you to have the vehicle inspected prior to delivery as these vehicles are sold "as-is" without warranty unless the vehicle is currently under the manufacturer warranty. Many of these units may need some reconditioning and/or maintenance. We have already discounted all of our Express Value Vehicles to provide a hassle free experience for our clients.For the fastest personal response, please contact the Motorcars Grapevine Pre-Owned Internet Department directly through this website.We take great care to keep our listings up to date, but our inventory changes daily and not all vehicles are online. If you don't see what you're looking for, don't hesitate to ask!We look forward to providing you with the excellent customer service a Park Place client expects.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU7EW417251
Stock: MC29344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 89,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,819
AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
[U01] Navigation Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats [N92] Illuminated Door Sills Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Appointed Seat Trim Midnight Garnet Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Nissan Murano. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Nissan Murano SL defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Murano SL. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Fast and exciting, this Nissan Murano SL is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Nissan. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare Nissan Murano. More information about the 2014 Nissan Murano: The 5-passenger Murano is Nissan's mid-size crossover model, and with the transformation of the Pathfinder to a 3-row crossover instead of a body-on-frame truck, the Murano now fits neatly into a complete Nissan crossover lineup, between the compact Rogue and the larger Pathfinder. The Murano offers a little more style and panache than some other entries in the mid-size class, while in top SL and LE trims it has the feature set of a luxury-badge vehicle. This model sets itself apart with easy to get in and out, luxury-caliber feature list, cargo versatility, smooth, responsive powertrain, Car-like ride and handling, stylish cabin appointments, and active safety options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MU0EW421691
Stock: EW421691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 62,865 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> Our experienced The Sharpest Rides team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on it. <b>Vehicle Details</b> This 2014 Nissan Murano is fun to drive! Great condition and well maintained, this it is just like the day it rolled out of the factory. <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle has a V6, 3.5L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. The leather seats in this unit are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. With a moon roof that lets more light into it and makes the interior feel more spacious. W/Navigation system to keep you on the right path at all times. Are you curious about how much your vehicle is worth? A trained The Sharpest Rides vehicle appraiser can book out your vehicle and deliver you top market pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW9EW512914
Stock: S47138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 73,738 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500
Eastep's Wheels - Lincoln / Nebraska
Platinum Edition All Wheel Drive V6 panoramic moon roof heated front and rear leather seats heated steering wheel power rear hatch Bose sound with back up camera and Navigation blue tooth factory 20 wheels on Michelin tires blind sport monitor LOADED and IMMACULATE!!!! Visit Eastep's Wheels Inc. online at www.eastepswheels.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 402 464 9397 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW9EW505607
Stock: 505607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,306 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,400$2,002 Below Market
Clift Auto Sales - Annville / Pennsylvania
One word needed to describe this Nissan Murano S AWD- Flawless! This SUV has lead a pampered life. The exterior, interior, wheels, perfect-this SUV is without a doubt the best people mover on the road! Thank you for your interest in Clift Auto Sales' pre-owned inventory! We strive to be your complete automotive destination while delivering a family-friendly and pressure-free environment to create the best car buying experience possible. This SUV is ready to take on any challenge- snow, ice, hurricane, you'll be unstoppable in this extremely immaculate inside and out, head turner! If you've dreamed of owning an affordable Nissan Murano then this is absolutely the one, go ahead spoil yourself- classy, sporty, and luxurious all in one beautiful package . New Pa inspection, fluid change, ready for the first test drive towards ownership. All power equipment on this vehicle is in perfect working order. This extra clean exterior makes this used auto look new. Clift Auto Sales has an excellent reputation for selling high quality, pre-owned cars and trucks for less than the rest. We don't have commissioned sales people! When you call or stop by, you will always be talking with the owners, Renee and Eric. We operate on a very low over head and sell on lower margins, passing all the savings on to you. You simply get a better vehicle for less money. Come see what we are all about! All trades welcomed and financing available. See you soon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW8EW510488
Stock: T1727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$11,495$1,915 Below Market
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Feast your eyes upon the sophisticated and distinctively styled 2014 Nissan Murano S shown off in Brilliant Silver Metallic. Powering this All Wheel Drive upscale crossover is the award-winning 3.5 Liter V6 that produced 260hp while linked to the innovative Xtronic CVT to provide awesome acceleration and seamless shifting. Our All Wheel Drive can get nearly 24mpg on the open road. The unique exterior is accented with sporty 18-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights for a splash of style. Inside our Murano S, you'll find comfortable seating, climate controls, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, power windows, and lots of room! When it comes to safety, the Murano has you covered with six airbags, vehicle dynamic control, traction control and a tire pressure monitoring system all standard. Reward yourself with a crossover that is just as distinctive as it is versatile. The 2014 Murano. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1MW1EW502734
Stock: 502734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2019
