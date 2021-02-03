2022 Nissan Murano
- A full redesign looks likely for 2022
- If redesigned, the 2022 model will represent the beginning of the fourth Murano generation
What is the Murano?
The Nissan Murano is a midsize SUV with seating for five passengers. It was last redesigned in 2015 so it seems likely that we'll see an all-new Murano for the 2022 model year.
With a redesign, we expect it to adopt Nissan's graceful new styling that's shown on the upcoming all-electric Ariya. It's a fair bet that we'll see more economical engine choices and a thorough update for all safety and technology features. As it stands now, the Murano uses a 260-horsepower V6 engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission, and it trails our better-rated picks including the Honda Passport, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and Toyota Venza at the top of the class.
Edmunds says
The Nissan Murano scores well in comfort and interior refinement but trails several rivals in the highly competitive midsize SUV class. Its age is certainly a drawback, but the Murano's limited cargo capacity and compromised visibility have been present from Day One. If you're interested in buying, we suggest waiting for the probable 2022 redesign.
