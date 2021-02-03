  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. 2022 Nissan Murano

2022 Nissan Murano

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $35,000 (estimated)
2022 Nissan Murano
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com
  • A full redesign looks likely for 2022
  • If redesigned, the 2022 model will represent the beginning of the fourth Murano generation
Build & PriceAd
NissanUSA.com
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Nissan Murano for Sale
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2022 Nissan Murano Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/03/2021

What is the Murano?

The Nissan Murano is a midsize SUV with seating for five passengers. It was last redesigned in 2015 so it seems likely that we'll see an all-new Murano for the 2022 model year.

With a redesign, we expect it to adopt Nissan's graceful new styling that's shown on the upcoming all-electric Ariya. It's a fair bet that we'll see more economical engine choices and a thorough update for all safety and technology features. As it stands now, the Murano uses a 260-horsepower V6 engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission, and it trails our better-rated picks including the Honda Passport, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and Toyota Venza at the top of the class.

Edmunds says

The Nissan Murano scores well in comfort and interior refinement but trails several rivals in the highly competitive midsize SUV class. Its age is certainly a drawback, but the Murano's limited cargo capacity and compromised visibility have been present from Day One. If you're interested in buying, we suggest waiting for the probable 2022 redesign.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Nissan Murano.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Murano Articles

    Related 2022 Nissan Murano info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model