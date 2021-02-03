2022 Nissan Murano Review

The Nissan Murano is a midsize SUV with seating for five passengers. It was last redesigned in 2015 so it seems likely that we'll see an all-new Murano for the 2022 model year.

With a redesign, we expect it to adopt Nissan's graceful new styling that's shown on the upcoming all-electric Ariya. It's a fair bet that we'll see more economical engine choices and a thorough update for all safety and technology features. As it stands now, the Murano uses a 260-horsepower V6 engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission, and it trails our better-rated picks including the Honda Passport, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and Toyota Venza at the top of the class.