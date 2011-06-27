It is hard for me to find perfect but this SUV was close. I am 6'2'' and 225 lbs. I love the room, ride, performance and handling of this suv. I know most people would love to have all this and still get 40 mpg. but we all know that has not happened yet with this size suv but I do think it does ok for the size. Warranty is standard to most other suvs. I will be looking the field over next spring for a new 2017 suv as I trade every 3 years. I will be looking closely at the Nissan Murano Well it is now 2017 and I thought I would give the Nissan Rogue a try. I have the top of the line SL Premium Package with the Rogue and I have had it for about 6 weeks and I wish I had my Murano back. I did not get the new Murano because of the body style change. I liked the 2014 much better. Update .... Oct. 11,2017, I had to return the Rogue due to a lot of issues and it was at the dealership over 30 days and was still not repaired. The S.C. Lemon Law allowed me to turn the car back in. I now have a 2017.5 Nissan Murano and I am pleased with the change and glad the dealer did work with me to make this right. Update.... Oct. 11,2018, I am still driving my 2017.5 Nissan Murano and like it very much. Will be looking at trading next year around this time or early spring of 2020. I like to keep up with new car changes. The Murano is still a 5 Star review in my book.

Read more