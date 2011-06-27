  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2014 Nissan Murano
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2014 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • spacious backseat
  • responsive engine and transmission
  • confident handling
  • smooth ride
  • user-friendly controls.
  • Less cargo space than some rivals
  • compromised rear visibility.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Nissan Murano for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$9,830 - $17,998
Used Murano for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Nissan Murano is a well-rounded, five-passenger midsize crossover that offers an engaging driving experience and an impressive level of sophistication for a family vehicle.

Vehicle overview

When it first debuted about a decade ago, the Nissan Murano caught midsize crossover SUV shoppers' attention with its avant-garde styling and then won them over with its gutsy V6 engine, athletic handling and comfortable cabin. These days, the model's visual impact isn't quite as strong, but those other core attributes are still there to help make the 2014 Nissan Murano a solid choice for a crossover.

The Murano's strong V6 is matched to one of the best continuously variable automatic transmissions (CVT) in the business, and the result is both respectable performance and good fuel economy. As before, a sport-tuned suspension makes the Murano one of the more engaging crossovers to drive in this price range. Further, its handsome cabin offers features that are cutting-edge, high-tech and easy to use -- something that can't be said for some of the Nissan's competitors.

The few demerits on the 2014 Nissan Murano include significant rear blind spots (caused by its thick rear pillars) and a little less maximum cargo space than rivals. And of course you'd be wise to check out other V6-powered midsize SUVs and crossovers in this segment. Topping the list is the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is equally comfortable, just as well equipped and available with either diesel or V8 power if the standard six-cylinder isn't to your liking. Other solid picks include the 2014 Ford Edge and 2014 Toyota Venza. Overall, however, the stylish 2014 Nissan Murano remains easy for us to recommend to shoppers wanting a midsize crossover with seating for five.

2014 Nissan Murano models

The 2014 Nissan Murano is a midsize crossover SUV available in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and LE.

The entry-level S comes well-equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, variable intermittent wipers, rear privacy glass, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a reclining 60/40-split rear seat, a 7-inch monochrome screen, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio input jack.

The SV adds automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack side rails, heated power front seats (eight-way driver and four-way passenger), a 7-inch color display, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an upgraded audio system with satellite radio and iPod integration.

Stepping up to the SL trim gets you the above plus rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, power-return rear seats, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, driver seat memory, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a nine-speaker Bose premium audio system with digital music storage. The LE trim adds 20-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, heated rear seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column and wood interior trim.

Optional on SV models is a Value package that bundles the power liftgate and Bose audio system plus voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity and a navigation system. A Navigation package offered for the SL includes those extra features plus blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-path detection. The Platinum Edition option for LE models is similar but includes exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels and exterior paint color.

The SL and LE are also offered with a rear-seat entertainment system with twin headrest-mounted displays.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Nissan Murano is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Nissan Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. This engine is mated to a CVT (in place of a conventional automatic transmission), with a choice of standard front-wheel drive or an available all-wheel-drive system. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (18 mpg city/24 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive. Muranos with all-wheel drive are also rated 20 mpg combined but earn 1 mpg less on the highway.

Safety

All 2014 Nissan Murano models feature standard antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. All but the S trim level come standard with a rearview camera. Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic detection are optional for the SL and LE.

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Murano with 18-inch wheels and tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, an average performance for this class.

In government crash testing, the Murano received an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for overall front impact protection and five stars for side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Murano its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side crash tests, but just a rating of "Marginal" (the second lowest of four) in the roof strength test. The Murano's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Although some CVTs feel like they're sapping power, the Murano's responsive V6/CVT combo performs as well as any six-cylinder engine paired with a conventional automatic transmission while also boosting the crossover's fuel efficiency. Complementing this is a relatively sporty suspension and steering tuning that provides agile handling that's among the best of any midsize crossover in this price range. Ride quality is fairly smooth and comfortable, too, though you'll want to stay away from the available 20-inch wheels if comfort is top priority.

Interior

The Murano's cabin is more handsome than flashy and is fitted with high-quality materials throughout. Even in the upper trim levels loaded with high-tech features, the gauges and controls are refreshingly simple, something increasingly rare in this era where some vehicle designs try too hard to look and feel futuristic. Even the navigation and iPod integration systems operate quite intuitively.

As far as passengers are concerned, even rear-seat occupants have a generous amount of head- and legroom, not to mention the added comfort that comes from the reclining rear seatbacks. In the cargo hold, the Murano offers 31.6 cubic feet with the seats up and 64 cubic feet of room with them folded down. Those numbers are respectable, though not quite as much as you'll find in other crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Murano.

5(65%)
4(29%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New Nissan Murano Crossover
Elysia Edmondson,02/20/2015
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
My first Nissan. I have been impressed so far. My baby is Arctic Blue metallic with black leather interior. I fell in Love with the exterior design. Very sexy! She is gorgeous . Have had it for about a month now. Good gas mileage with extended range. Lots of Interior room, very comfortable. Has a lot of get up and go. All wheel drive is great, snow and Ice no problem.
New/Demo Murano
Bill Robinson,07/27/2015
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Just bought this vehicle in Minnesota (I live in Indiana). So far, it's great. Drove around Minnesota a while then came home the next day (9 hours). Very comfortable ride and driving position. Acceleration is great. Build quality is excellent. Interior materials are very high quality. Have not checked out city/suburban MPG but highway is very acceptable. We got 23.6 MPG driving 70+ MPH--with air on the whole time. That included a MAJOR traffic jam in Chicago which held us up for an hour. We couldn't be happier with the vehicle. I'll do another review after we've had the car a while longer. Update 7/28/18: Still very happy with our Murano. A few little squeaks but so far, very dependable and nice-driving vehicle. I use it occasionally to tow my boat (about 1,800#). No problem at all. Update Jan 29, 2019: 60,000 miles and still no problems. Great vehicle!
Best SUV I have owned to this date - 10/11/2018
Ray in South Carolina,10/11/2016
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
It is hard for me to find perfect but this SUV was close. I am 6'2'' and 225 lbs. I love the room, ride, performance and handling of this suv. I know most people would love to have all this and still get 40 mpg. but we all know that has not happened yet with this size suv but I do think it does ok for the size. Warranty is standard to most other suvs. I will be looking the field over next spring for a new 2017 suv as I trade every 3 years. I will be looking closely at the Nissan Murano Well it is now 2017 and I thought I would give the Nissan Rogue a try. I have the top of the line SL Premium Package with the Rogue and I have had it for about 6 weeks and I wish I had my Murano back. I did not get the new Murano because of the body style change. I liked the 2014 much better. Update .... Oct. 11,2017, I had to return the Rogue due to a lot of issues and it was at the dealership over 30 days and was still not repaired. The S.C. Lemon Law allowed me to turn the car back in. I now have a 2017.5 Nissan Murano and I am pleased with the change and glad the dealer did work with me to make this right. Update.... Oct. 11,2018, I am still driving my 2017.5 Nissan Murano and like it very much. Will be looking at trading next year around this time or early spring of 2020. I like to keep up with new car changes. The Murano is still a 5 Star review in my book.
Almost Perfect
Sheilah Hillman,06/25/2017
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
PROS You will love this car in the snow -- a real trooper. And there's enough metal in front of you to make you feel really safe. Seats are comfy. Front visibility good. Handles well in all kinds of road conditions. MPG good enough. CONS It's noisy at high speeds. The rear window is small. The electronics are well below industry standards. The rain sensor is fitful. The backup camera engages slowly. The car passing behind you in a parking lot warns you after the car is well past. And, amazingly, rain causes your pass warning signals to light up when there's not another soul on the road.
See all 17 reviews of the 2014 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Nissan Murano

Used 2014 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $9,995 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 71068 and94176 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Murano S is priced between $9,830 and$12,536 with odometer readings between 33160 and118744 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Murano LE is priced between $14,000 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 76335 and107887 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan Murano for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2014 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,830 and mileage as low as 33160 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan Murano.

Can't find a used 2014 Nissan Muranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,979.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,506.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,445.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,825.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Nissan Murano?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Murano lease specials

Related Used 2014 Nissan Murano info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles