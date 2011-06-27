  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(103)
Consumer Rating
2015 Nissan Murano Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and upscale interior
  • comfortable seats
  • nice balance of power and fuel economy
  • pleasant ride.
  • Not as sporty to drive as its predecessor.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Just as in years past, the Nissan Murano is a pleasant and versatile five-passenger midsize crossover. But with this year's redesign, it's also more stylish and luxurious. The 2015 Murano is a smart choice if you want an upscale, V6-powered crossover without having to step up to a luxury brand.

Vehicle overview

We've been impressed with the Nissan Murano ever since its debut way back in 2003. One of the first crossover SUVs, it stood out for its combination of stylish looks, roomy five-passenger seating, and power and handling characteristics that were more sport sedan than sport-utility. Since then, dozens of crossovers have followed from almost all automakers. That larger crowd makes it harder for the 2015 Nissan Murano to stand out, but this is still one crossover you'll want to check out.

Just as it did with the original, Nissan is taking some risks with the new Murano's styling. Bold and futuristic, the 2015 Murano's sporty and swoopy lines are highlighted by a "floating" roof that creates the illusion that the rear roof section is supported only by glass. Along with prominent chrome accents and distinctive winged headlights, the Murano brings a welcome dose of style to a class of vehicle that is still at its core about practicality.

There is still plenty of practicality in the new Murano, though. It's a little bigger than last year's model, and the added space provides more room for passengers and their cargo. Nissan's "Zero Gravity" seats also make their debut on the 2015 Murano. They provide great support for reduced fatigue on long drives, and in the Murano you get them not just for front occupants, but rear (outboard) passengers as well. All occupants are surrounded by quality materials and the latest in technology and safety features. Nissan's three-row Pathfinder might offer more room for a similar price, but the Murano is certainly nicer.

Nissan has softened the Murano's suspension tuning this year, biasing this crossover more for comfort than has been the case in the past. While the new Murano isn't as much fun to drive as before, the ride quality is certainly smooth and quiet. Largely unchanged are the Murano's 260-horsepower V6 engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT), but fuel economy is better this year.

That sole V6 might still be a small drawback if you want other options under the hood. Notably, the redesigned 2015 Ford Edge, which is the Murano's closest competitor, offers a range of engines that are either more fuel-efficient or more powerful. If you want some added off-road or towing ability, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee would be a better choice. Or, if you're willing to spend more money, you might also want to look at the 2015 Lexus RX 350 or 2015 Volkswagen Touareg. Overall, though, we like the newest Murano and its mix of style, practicality and luxury.

2015 Nissan Murano models

The 2015 Nissan Murano is a midsize crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. Each can be had with front- or all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the S includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40 split-folding rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control and cruise control. Electronics and entertainment features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, smartphone app integration and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary input jack and a USB port with an iPod interface.

The S model is offered with an optional Navigation package that consists of an 8-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, a navigation system and HD radio.

The SV model gets all the equipment in the Navigation package, plus a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, foglights, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment) and a four-way power front passenger seat. An optional Premium package for the SV adds a panoramic sunroof and an 11-speaker Bose audio system.

Going with the SL model gets you the Bose audio system as standard and further adds heated outside mirrors, driver memory settings, a blind spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alerts, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 360-degree parking camera system, ambient interior lighting and a power liftgate.

The top-line Murano Platinum is loaded with the above, plus a power tilt-and-telescoping heated steering wheel, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats and power return rear seats.

The SL and Platinum are offered with a Technology package that includes a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning and crash mitigation system.

2015 Highlights

The Nissan Murano has been redesigned for the 2015 model year. Major changes include a nicer interior, sleek new styling and improved fuel economy.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2015 Nissan Murano is a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 260 hp and 240 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is standard, and you can get the Murano with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Either way, EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway), which is better than what you get from most competing crossover SUVs with V6 engines.

In acceleration testing, Edmunds.com recorded a 7.5-second time to reach 60 mph that puts it at the top of the charts for front-wheel-drive midsize crossovers.

Safety

The 2015 Nissan Murano comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, hill-start assist, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, active front head restraints and a rearview camera.

In Edmunds.com testing, a 2015 Murano Platinum with front-wheel drive required 117 feet to stop from 60 mph, a shorter than average distance for vehicles in its class.

The SL and Platinum models add blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, as well as a 360-degree parking camera system that includes a moving-object detection feature that lights up quadrants of the around-view monitor and sounds a beep if people or objects are moving near the vehicle. Optional for these models is adaptive cruise control combined with a frontal-collision warning and mitigation system that can automatically apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate the severity of a frontal crash.

Driving

The 2015 Nissan Murano has traded earlier models' sporty character for a more luxurious ride. The ride is smooth, and ruts and potholes are never jarring, even with the Platinum model's 20-inch wheels. Despite a slight reduction in weight compared to the previous-generation model, though, the new Murano leans and feels less nimble around turns. While the steering is fairly light at low speeds, it has some reassuring heft as things pick up, but it isn't particularly direct or communicative. The new Murano is most at home just swallowing up miles on the interstate, and we suspect most car buyers will find its laidback personality easy to like.

The carry-over V6 engine is suitably powerful and works well with the CVT. While CVTs are often associated with increased engine drone during hard acceleration, this transmission acts more like a regular automatic and simulates gearshifts. That said, accelerating up to highway speeds or passing slower traffic with authority requires an aggressive right foot, and the V6 engine sounds a bit coarse in the process.

Interior

The seats might not be the first thing you notice when you hop in the Murano, but they will leave a lasting impression. Nissan calls them "Zero Gravity" seats because they are designed to contour to the position the body assumes in zero gravity. Here on 1-G Earth, we think they are among the finest seats on the market. They are especially supportive of the lower and mid back, and you'll find them both up front as well as for the two outboard rear seating positions.

The rest of the interior is also impressive. While we're not really sold on the woodlike trim, almost all of the other materials are soft to the touch and high in quality. The overall effect is certainly upscale, and the new Murano's larger size gives it an airy feeling. The Murano also gets Nissan's latest touchscreen interface. It is called Nissan Connect and it houses the available navigation system and offers smartphone app integration via owners' smartphones. We initially found the system had integration for just one app (Google search) but other Nissan models offer access to several apps, so improved functionality is sure to follow.

When it's time to haul stuff, the 2015 Murano is up to the task, with 39.6 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 69.9 cubic feet available with the rear seats folded flat. Those cargo room figures are competitive with rivals like the Ford Edge and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan Murano.

5(53%)
4(20%)
3(13%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
4.1
103 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First impressions
gibson6,03/05/2015
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Just traded in 2011 murano for the new 2015 murano sl awd. This is a completely different suv. Much more comfortable seating and better set up of the dash and gauge arrangement. Living in Canada the roads are rough and full of potholes in the winter. The new murano soaks up the bumps much better then my 2011 did. With temperatures near -30 C this murano was still smooth and absorbed the harshest of road conditions this country has to offer. Heated seats and steering wheel a big plus. Great value for the buck.
2015 Murano - The longer you live with it, the more you love it.
magnumb172,03/29/2015
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Absolutely excellent machine. Nissan has achieved (what is in the Canadian market) a superb value. The fact that you can cross shop a Ford Escape and a Nissan Murano says it all. There is simply no comparison for comfort, style, size and functionality. The Murano sits on the large end of the 2 row SUV scale offering more behind the second row storage than the Jeep Grand Cherokee. An impressive feet considering the Murano looks sleek and athletic by comparison. I'm 6'4" and 38 years old, this is my wife's car and replaced a 2005 Chrysler Pacific that wouldn't die soon enough. Well good thing it held off (it threw a rod eventually) because we would have missed out on owning a great car
LOVE MY MURANO
joan hardy,11/20/2015
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I have never written a review before on any website however I am so incredibly pleased I wanted to share my thoughts. I hope what I have to say helps you in your decision. I have had my 2015 Murano SL for a few weeks and I cant say enough about it. I actually came to this site and read the reviews and was not going to buy this car because of what people were saying about the gas mileage. I want you to know I have not seen it. I am getting 26 MPG. I had a Nissan Altima for 5 years and loved the car never a problem but I do drive a lot and the miles were getting high so it was time for a new car. I did a lot of research on which car I wanted to buy and looked at different brands. At the end of the day I decided to stay with Nissan because I had such good luck with my last car. My new purchase was between the Murano and the Maxima. They both have new styles and I love them both. I really wanted a smaller SUV vs. a car so that is why I leaned towards the Murano. OMG it is awesome!!!!. First the exterior is super stylish and boy do you get looks when you are driving this car. The interior is luxurious! The seats have memory foam in them and are very comfortable, the cabin is spacious, the car has every gadget you can think of and it is all at your finger tips. The cargo area in the back is plenty spacious even if you travel. The back seats recline as well a fold down. There are USB ports in the front and the back which is nice. You have memory seating for up to 2 people, you have auto start which is so nice in the winter time, the back hatch auto lifts, extra secret storage compartments in the cargo area, heated/cooled seats and the ride is so smooth. I looked at a lot of higher end cars, Lexus 350, ACURA MDX, RDX and BMW 3 and this car in my opinion out beats all of them in the interior. It matches all of the cars plus some. If I did have to say anything negative it is two very minor things. Cup holders in the front I wish one was a little bigger than the other and the visor I wish it had the extender, I can live without these because everything else is fabulous. This car is not cheap is it on the higher end, if you can afford it go with the Nissan Murano. You will not be disappointed. Good Luck with your purchase!
Almost Great
Brent H,07/24/2015
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
My first ever Nissan - first ever foreign car as well. Just got tired of the unreliability and poor resale of domestics. Test drove and researched a number of crossovers, ultimately landing on the Murano, which wasn't even on my radar throughout most of my search. Have always liked the concept of the Murano, but never loved the styling. The new styling definitely caught my eye and sold me on the product. I receive a ton of compliments on the appearance of the vehicle. But on to the performance. Great car, fun to drive, reliable, all the things you would expect. KIds love the second row heated seats - and all the seats are very comfortable. Not a ton less cargo space than my much larger seeming Durango, but there does seem to be less useful storage space. Bottom line, great car, with really only two complaints. The smaller of which is the climate control - set at 70 on automatic it will blast full speed until it basically forces you to adjust the fan down (which puts it into manual mode) because it gets too cold. Second, and far more annoying complaint, is the navigation. This is the first car I have owned that has navigation and after using my phone as for this duty the past five years, it feels like I went back in time a solid decade. It is embarrassing how bad Nissan's navigation is. I tried using it a few times and went back to my phone - nothing about it is redeeming - it's inaccurate, not user friendly and it's cumbersome. It has to be the worst nav system on the market today. That said, it's a minor thing and everyone has a smart phone, so it's not a big deal. Why car companies can't contract with Google to do their mapping is beyond me, but I promise you, if you are used to using a phone to navigate, you will be sorely disappointed with what Nissan offers in this arena.
See all 103 reviews of the 2015 Nissan Murano
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Nissan Murano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Nissan Murano
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2015 Nissan Murano gets a full redesign to put it on firm footing in the midsize crossover SUV segment. Its length increases by a few inches but it's not as tall as its predecessor. With improved fuel economy and admirable on-road manners, it's now one of the best two-row SUVs in the class.

<@shoppingUnit shopUnitImg="${cms.environmentUrls. damUrl}/nissan/murano/2015/oem/2015_nissan_murano_4dr-suv_platinum_fq_oem_1_175.jpg" />

What Is It?
The 2015 Nissan Murano is a two-row midsize crossover that offers standard V6 power and either front- or all-wheel drive. Standard equipment for the Murano is comparable to other midsize crossovers like the Ford Edge, with a few exceptions. It received an overall rating of "B" from our editors.

The base S trim level starts at $30,445 with feature highlights that include 18-inch wheels, NASA-inspired zero-gravity seats and NissanConnect Mobile Apps (hands-free text capabilities, limited Facebook integration and Internet streaming radio).

We tested the top-of-the-line Murano Platinum, which comes with 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats and heated rear seats. Our front-drive tester cost $42,145, including the Tech package, which adds a power sunroof, active cruise control and autonomous braking.

The SV and SL trims provide a middle ground for features and cost between S and Platinum models. All-wheel drive is a $1,600 option across the line.

How Does It Look and Feel in Person?
Compared to its predecessor, the new 2015 Murano benefits from a much-needed dose of excitement. The body panels are heavily sculpted with sharp chrome accents, and the grille is much more pronounced. Headlights and taillights also adopt Nissan's current boomerang shape.

One of the more prominent features is the floating roof design that creates the illusion that the rear roof section is suspended only by glass. This element, along with the aforementioned items, gives the new Murano a more athletic appearance that makes it unique in the class.

On the inside, the Murano feels considerably bigger than its exterior suggests. It sports a wraparound cockpit with surface sculpting that mimics the body. The center stack is cleaner than before, with only the essential physical buttons present, and it blends more gracefully into the center console. When it comes to style and quality, the Murano is certainly one of the nicer crossovers without a luxury badge.

How Does It Drive?
The 2015 Murano gets its power from the same 3.5-liter V6 used in the previous model, producing 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. Power is channeled through a continuously variable transmission (CVT), but unlike other CVTs that tend to keep the engine speed high and droning, this one simulates a conventional automatic with seven stepped "gearshifts."

Power is adequate but not outstanding. We measured a 7.5-second 0-60 time, which is average for the segment. Accelerating to highway speeds or passing slower traffic quickly requires a deep dip into the throttle, and the engine sounds a bit coarse in the process. Still, ample torque prevents extended periods at full throttle, which minimizes the tiresome engine drone often associated with CVTs. In fact, Nissan's pairing of the V6 with a CVT is among the best on offer when it comes to intuitive and practical use.

Though the Murano lacks any performance intentions, it is a well-mannered SUV in normal driving. Even the 20-inch wheels that come with the Platinum trim don't degrade the ride quality. The steering is very light at low speeds but responses are predictable. Steering weight builds to a meaningful level by highway speeds but there still isn't much actual road feel. Overall, the Murano fills its role as a family hauler effectively, with a comfortable ride and predictable manners.

How Comfortable Is the Cabin?
In addition to the Murano's smooth ride, comfort is further enhanced by a well-executed interior. The typical touch points have ample padding and the leather surfaces are well grained and stitched for an upmarket appearance. The armrest bin is cavernous and is supported by additional smaller pockets in the doors and center console.

There is also a small tray with a USB port to hold smartphones, but it's not large enough to conceal one. The lid itself is flimsy and represents one of the few interior missteps. A heavily swept front roof pillar also tends to obstruct the forward view through tighter turns.

As noted earlier, the cabin is roomier than you'd expect from its compact exterior. Nissan's "zero-gravity" seats seemed gimmicky, but we found them to be among the most comfortable in any SUV. We drove the Murano three hours straight and could have easily continued.

The rear seats also feature this technology, so the seats themselves feel accommodating at first. With a short seat cushion mounted low to the floor, however, some taller adults might find it a bit cramped on longer trips.

There's also an additional USB port in the rear, and it is fully functional for when those passengers want to share their music. Operation of the audio and navigation systems no longer relies on the large dash-mounted dial. A touchscreen is now coupled with two knobs for volume and tuning. Two more knobs are utilized for individual temperature adjustments.

How Practical Is the Murano?
When it comes to hauling cargo, the 2015 Murano can hold up to 39.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 69.9 cubes with the seats folded. This is about 8 and 5 cubic feet larger than its predecessor, respectively, and puts the Murano on par with its primary competitors.

In everyday driving, the Murano is easy to park thanks to its compact footprint, which is about 2 inches narrower than other midsize crossovers. The rear window doesn't afford a very good indication of how close you are to objects when backing up, but the standard rearview camera and around-view monitor (on higher-trimmed models) remove any guesswork.

What Safety Features Are Offered?
Along with the customary safety features found in other crossovers, the 2015 Murano also comes with a driver-side knee airbag and active head restraints for the front seats.

SL and Platinum trims further benefit from a standard around-view camera system with moving object detection, a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alerts.

The high-end models are also eligible for the adaptive cruise control option that is paired with a forward collision warning and intervention system that can monitor two cars ahead. Our tester stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is good for the segment. Brake feel remained confident and consistent over five panic stops.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
Regardless of whether you choose front- or all-wheel drive, the 2015 Nissan Murano is estimated by the EPA to return 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway). Thanks to lighter construction and the new aerodynamic improvements, it bests the last-generation model's 20 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway) rating, which is also similar to other crossovers currently available.

We measured 20.7 mpg over 542 miles of mixed driving. It produced 26.5 mpg on our standardized test loop, which includes both mountain and highway driving.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The 2015 Ford Edge has also received a makeover this year and should be arriving at dealers early in 2015. The Edge is available with three engines, including a less costly four-cylinder. It offers both front- and all-wheel drive and cargo space equivalent to the Murano.

Similarly equipped, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is slightly more expensive than the Murano, and its fuel economy estimates aren't quite as good unless you get the diesel model. The interior is surprisingly luxurious for a Jeep, and it also has greater off-road capabilities if properly equipped.

The 2015 Volkswagen Touareg receives a freshening with updated styling and more features that bring it up to date with the latest crop of crossovers. The base Touareg costs as much as a fully loaded Murano, however.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
It's competitively priced, over-delivers on luxury and is a pleasure to drive. It also has styling that stands out in a class seldom known for interesting designs.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
With a greater emphasis on luxury versus child-friendly features (rear entertainment and scuff-/spill-resistant materials), the Murano may not be as well suited to family duty as other crossovers — some of which cost less.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Nissan Murano Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan Murano?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan Murano trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum is priced between $17,996 and$22,990 with odometer readings between 31360 and85020 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Murano S is priced between $15,773 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 56022 and92652 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL is priced between $19,495 and$20,998 with odometer readings between 37464 and53401 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Murano SV is priced between $13,995 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 101785 and101785 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Nissan Muranos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan Murano for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2015 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 31360 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan Murano.

Can't find a used 2015 Nissan Muranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,297.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,267.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,106.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,904.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Nissan Murano?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Murano lease specials

