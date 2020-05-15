What is the Murano?

The Nissan Murano is a midsize SUV with seating for five passengers. It's praiseworthy for its nice-quality interior materials, spacious rear seats, and comfortable Zero Gravity front seats inspired by NASA. In the drawbacks department you'll find a small cargo space, weak towing abilities and hampered outward visibility.

All models benefit from a powerful 260-horsepower V6 engine as well as available all-wheel drive. It was last fully redesigned in 2015, and the Murano was freshened up in 2019 with a new look and more safety features. In Edmunds' rankings, though, the Murano comes in at a rather disappointing seventh place, well behind the top-rated Honda Passport, Hyundai Santa Fe and Ford Edge. We had a 2015 Murano in the Edmunds long-term test fleet and you can read all about our real-world experiences here.

With the refresh relatively recent, we don't expect any significant changes for 2021. We'll have more definite information in the summer, so keep checking this space for the latest news.