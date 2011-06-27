Close

AutoNation Ford Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! (G04) Sl Touring Pkg (R92) Black Roof Rail Crossbars (S92) Sunroof Wind Deflector (N93) Cargo Area Protector Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Memphis's exclusive listings! AS-IS Well Maintained!! 100% CARFAX guaranteed!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ08T76W430255

Stock: 6W430255

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020