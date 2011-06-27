Used 2006 Nissan Murano for Sale Near Me
- $5,277Great Deal | $1,710 below market
2006 Nissan Murano SL133,942 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
White's Chevrolet - Roanoke Rapids / North Carolina
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! All Routine Maintenance Up To Date, NO Haggle price, CVT with Xtronic, AWD. 2006 Nissan Murano SL Silver Odometer is 41251 miles below market average! CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 18' x 7.5' 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Regular Ride Suspension, 5.173 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Audio System, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Luxury Cloth Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08W96W508142
Stock: TI8142G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $5,995Great Deal | $904 below market
2006 Nissan Murano S111,523 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hayes Family Auto - Watertown / Wisconsin
Clean local All-Wheel Drive riding on like-new tires... fresh on the lot with over $1,000 in new work.. Detailed.. backed by Warranty.. and offered with Credit Union financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08WX6W517450
Stock: H4481A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,300Great Deal | $2,501 below market
2006 Nissan Murano SL143,956 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08T96W416910
Stock: 5416910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $5,995
2006 Nissan Murano SL123,111 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hubler Nissan - Indianapolis / Indiana
: JUST REPRICED FROM $8,550, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! PRICED TO MOVE $300 below NADA Retail! PLATINUM exterior and Charcoal interior, SL trim. Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, (R92) BLACK ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera Rear Spoiler, All Wheel Drive, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: Nissan SL with PLATINUM exterior and Charcoal interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 245 HP at 5800 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "A strong pick for those seeking a crossover SUV that stands apart from the pack.". 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $8,550. This Murano is priced $300 below NADA Retail. WHY BUY FROM US: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles and is one of the oldest and most prolific auto dealers in the State employing 550 people. The Hubler Auto Group can claim the title for selling more G.M. vehicles in the State of Indiana than any other dealer or group, and has earned the right to brag of having the largest and most loyal customer Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Pricing based on best incentive scenario. See associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08W66W533015
Stock: 20491A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $4,995Good Deal | $463 below market
2006 Nissan Murano S152,331 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08W16W514890
Stock: DC119701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,988Good Deal | $725 below market
2006 Nissan Murano SL122,951 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! LEATHER! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08T46W417799
Stock: C7824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,500Fair Deal
2006 Nissan Murano S117,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, ROOF RACK, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, CVT with Xtronic, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08W16W506191
Stock: H01230A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $5,339Fair Deal
2006 Nissan Murano SL226,334 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! (G04) Sl Touring Pkg (R92) Black Roof Rail Crossbars (S92) Sunroof Wind Deflector (N93) Cargo Area Protector Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Memphis's exclusive listings! AS-IS Well Maintained!! 100% CARFAX guaranteed! At AutoNation Ford Memphis, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08T76W430255
Stock: 6W430255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $3,490
2006 Nissan Murano S204,288 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brothers Auto Sales - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Clean CARFAX.Super Black 2006 Nissan Murano S AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VFully Serviced & Inspected!, Local Trade, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 4-Wheel Independent Regular Ride Suspension, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.Recent Arrival! 19/24 City/Highway MPGThis Vehicle is a member of the Brothers Budget Buy Program either because of excessive age, miles, or condition and they don`t fit our normal inventory standards which is a fully serviced, 1 owner, 1 to 3 year old, off lease or fleet, clean CARFAX, midwest vehicles. They are offered at auction pricing in the condition they were traded in. All of or Budget Buys have gone through a thorough multi point inspection which includes Oil and Filter change. This car will be offered to the general public for a limited time until sold or sent to auction.Brothers Auto Sales Has Been Serving South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and The Surrounding Area For Almost 24 Years! Please Contact Us For Your No Hassle Experience and Save Time In The Store By Starting The Process Online. We Look Forward To Taking Care Of Your Car Needs Today and In The Future! Free Carfax Report! Financing (WAC) and Vehicle Service Contract Options Available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08WX6W540646
Stock: T06N0646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $5,885Fair Deal | $316 below market
2006 Nissan Murano S132,686 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Momo Auto Sales - Lakewood / New Jersey
SPECIAL SALE THIS MONTH!!!!! AS LOW AS $599 DOWN PAYMENT THIS MONTH ONLY!!! BUY HERE PAY HERE IN HOUSE FINANCING PAYMENTS AS LOW AS 59 A WEEK!!!!!!!!! **WE WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF INCOME. W2, SSI, DISABILITY, CHILD SUPPORT, COMPENSATION, UNEMPLOYMENT, CASH INCOME ETC. ** ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS PROVE YOUR INCOME WITH YOUR MOST RECENT PAY STUB & YOUR LAST 2 RECENT BANK STATEMENTS OR AWARD LETTERS. COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE! 1367 RT 88 LAKEWOOD NJ 08701 EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! CALL OR TEXT US @ 732-722-5352
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08W76W503053
Stock: 503053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,511Fair Deal
2006 Nissan Murano SL116,082 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Regional Hyundai - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival! **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **MOONROOF**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**, **REAR PARK ASSIST**. 20/25 City/Highway MPG2006 Nissan Murano SL FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Glacier Pearl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08T96W414073
Stock: H15209A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $6,500
2006 Nissan Murano undefined135,098 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hanlees Fairfield Nissan - Fairfield / California
Here's a great deal on a 2006 Nissan Murano! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding midsize SUV! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: front and rear reading lights, a rear window wiper, and more. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08W66W533760
Stock: ZT3041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $5,995
2006 Nissan Murano SL149,909 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Wild West Auto Sales - Omaha / Nebraska
FRESH TRADE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT WITH HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO AND A NICE SET OF MICHELINS! *****We have found that most customers do the majority of their shopping online before visiting a dealership. For this reason we feel it necessary to have a competitive price on our used vehicles right up front. We spend time researching the region to ensure our used cars are priced right. Feel free to ask or make an offer, but please understand that our posted price may very well be our best price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08T66W407677
Stock: P2413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $4,988
2006 Nissan Murano S88,703 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
LOW MILEAGE! LEATHER! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08T06W407545
Stock: C8105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,492Fair Deal
2006 Nissan Murano SL92,249 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TSG Auto - Parker / Colorado
**** JUST IN FOLKS! THIS 2006 NISSAN MURANO SL HAS JUST ARRIVED TO US AND IS READY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE! IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT WITH A CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER CARFAX RECORD AND IS THROUGH OUR SERVICE/DETAIL CENTER! READY FOR COLORADO WITH A POWERFUL 3.5L V6 ENGINE GREAT CLEARANCE AND USEFUL ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM! COME ON IN TODAY TO TAKE THIS BEAUTY FOR A SPIN AT YOUR LOCAL AND ALWAYS FRIENDLY TSG AUTO!**** Pre-Owned Car Disclosure:Subject to prior sale. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. Tax Tag Registration fees NOT included. Advertised price includes Delivery and Handling fee of $399.00. Visit our website for details. Standard features are based upon trim level. Accessories options and color may vary. All prices specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact us for the most current information. Special APR with Approved Credit or on Approved Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08W06W535004
Stock: 535004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,119
2006 Nissan Murano SL90,639 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beaverton Car Company - Beaverton / Oregon
Black 2006 Nissan Murano SL AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Black Cloth, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. ***This comes with 90 day, 3,000-mile limited warranty.*** 11 service records available. Nicely equipped with keyless entry, power seats and much more. Recent Arrival! Qualifies for a 3 month 3k mile limited warranty. *** Â Se Habla Espanol! ***. We have several Acura, Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, VW and Volvo in stock. Check out our full inventory at www.beavertoncarcompany.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08WX6W539237
Stock: P13534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- Price Drop$6,279
2006 Nissan Murano SL160,832 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ernst Auto Center - Columbus / Nebraska
2006 Nissan Murano SL LOCAL TRADE, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BACK UP CAMERA, FRESH OIL CHANGE, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Tour Package, Murano SL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, Super Black, Charcoal w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 4-Way Power Front Passenger's Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Black Roof Rails, Cargo Net, Compass, Dark Silver Colored Lower Bumper, Dual Heated Outside Mirrors, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, High-Intenstity Discharge Headlamps w/Manual Levelizer, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Key Memory System, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Glass Sliding Sunroof w/Pre-Select Switch, Premium Package, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Cargo Cover, SL Leather Package, SL Leather Package w/Sunroof, SL Touring Package, Sunroof Package, Tow Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08W86W531170
Stock: 579810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $7,252Fair Deal
2006 Nissan Murano SL136,131 miles4 AccidentsDelivery available*
Billion Auto Chevrolet - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
If you need a quality pre-owned vehicle at a great price, look no further. This vehicle is calling your name. To learn more about the equipment and features give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Murano SL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ08W56W512074
Stock: V18643A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2020